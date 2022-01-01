710 Beach Club 710 Garnet

710 Beach Club imageView gallery

Starters

Chips & Guac

$4.45

Chips & Salsa

$3.45

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.90

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.90

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$13.90

Served with Tortilla chips

Hummus + Pita Bread

$12.90

A duo of traditional and pesto hummus served with grilled pita bread and fresh veggies

Onion Rings

$7.90

House-made onion rings served with ranch or spicy ranch

Crispy Pickles

$7.90

House-made fried pickle chips served with ranch or spicy ranch

Fries

$6.90

Soups + Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.90

Crispy Romaine, homemade caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.90

Grilled Chicken beast on a bed of Crispy Romaine, homemade caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.90

Topped with cheese, avocado, and sour cream

Clam Chowder

$9.90

New England style with clams, bacon, potatoes, and celery

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.90

Romaine, feta, cucumber and olives served with house-made tzatziki and pita

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.90

Grilled chicken breast with avocado, tomato, red onion, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla. Make it Vegan-- add cucumbers and bell peppers

House Salad

$9.90

Mixed greens with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onion and croutons with choice of dressing

Power Bowl

$13.90

Quinoa, brown rice, roasted corn, edamame, black beans, bell pepper, cucumber, fet, avocado, nd pico de gallo (Add chicken, shrimp, or carnitas +3)

Small Cup Chicken Tortilla

$5.00

Small Cup Clam Chowder

$5.00

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Burgers + Sandos

Cheese Burger

$15.90

Hand-formed 1/2lb. patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and 710 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Cheedar, provolone, pepperjack, or American (Add bacon, avocado, or fried egg +1/ea)

Chicago Dog

$8.90

Chicken Philly

$15.90

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.90

Grilled chicken breast with avocado, tomato, red onion, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla. Make it Vegan-- add cucumbers and bell peppers

Impossible Burger

$15.90

Plant-based patty served with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and 710 sauce on a brioche bun

Italian Sub

$15.90

Boar's Head Deli Meats, hot capicola, hot and sweet soppressata, sharp provolone, giardiniera on a fresh roll

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.90

House-made smoked pork, coleslaw, pepperjack cheese, onion rings with mango habanero sauce on a brioche bun

Spicy Chicken Sando

$15.90

Crispy chicken breast seasoned with cajun spices, pepperjack cheese, and a spicy ranch dressing, with pickles, lettuce, and tomato, on a brioche bun

The Meatball

$15.90

Turkey Club

$15.90

Oven-roasted turkey with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough or wheat

Power Bowl

$13.90

Quinoa, brown rice, roasted corn, edamame, black beans, bell pepper, cucumber, fet, avocado, nd pico de gallo (Add chicken, shrimp, or carnitas +3)

Wings + Things

Wings

$14.90

Bake 'em, fry 'em, sauce 'em. Choose buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Thai, Spicy Thai, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, or Daytona

Chicken Lollipops

$11.90

Fish 'N Chips

$16.90

Beer-battered cod on a bed of fries, with house-made tartar sauce and coleslaw

Tenders

$13.90

Beer-battered chicken breast with fries and choice of two sauces: buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard, or ranch

Chicken Bucket

$29.90

2 lbs of our tedner, wings, or both. Choose from any of our house-made sauces. Served with a side of handcut fries and slaw

So-Cal Specialties

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.90

Loaded Fries

$11.90

Hand-cut spuds smothered in cheese, bacon, and scallions (Add carnitas or chicken +3)

Nachos

$14.90

Tortilla Chips or Tots topped with nacho cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce (Add carnitas or chciken +3)

Tacos

$14.90

Choose any two tacos- sevred with house-made chips & salsa

Gelato

1 Scoop Gelato

$6.90

Choose any flavor

2 Scoops Gelato

$8.90

Choose any two flavors

Daily Specials

Monday Burger Sliders

$7.10

Tuesday 2 Tacos for $7.10

$7.10

Single Taco $5

$5.00

Wednesday Tenders Basket

$7.10

Thursday Spicy Chicken Sando

$7.10

Friday Fish 'N Chips Basket

$7.10

$25.90 AYCE Brunch

$25.90

$14.90 Brunch Single

$14.90

BYO Omelette/Burrito

$10.90

Street Tacos

$10.90

Oktoberfest PB Platter

$25.90

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.10

Bratwurst w/ Fries

$7.10

Extras

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Burger Patty

$4.00

Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cups Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Daytona

$0.50

Doggy Bowl

$5.00

Egg

$1.00

Guac

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Impossible Patty

$4.00

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Pesto Hummus

$2.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Refill Chips

$1.00

Refill Salsa

$0.50

Regular Hummus

$2.00

Salsa

$1.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Side Slaw

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Bottles & Cans

Beer Bucket

$20.50

Budweiser Btl

$5.80

Coors OG

$5.80

Corona Lt

$7.00

Dos Equis Btl

$4.00

Heineken No Alchy

$5.80

Stella No Alchy

$5.80Out of stock

PBR

$8.00

Miller Lite

$5.80

MT Fruitlands

$8.50

MT Orderville

$8.50

Pear Cider

$7.00

Strongbow

$7.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.75

High Noon Watermelon

$6.75Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$6.75

High Noon Blackcherry

$6.75

High Noon Peach

$6.75Out of stock

High Noon Mango

$6.75

Cocktails

710 Bloody Mary

$15.00

Adios Mofo

$13.00

Bay breeze

$9.50

Breakfast Bloody

$11.00

Dark n Stormy

$9.50

Dirty Shirley

$9.50

Endless Summer

$13.00

Havenly Colada

$13.00

Jamo Peach Tea

$13.00

Long Beach

$13.00

Long Island Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Manmosa

$11.50

Martini- Gin

$14.25

Martini- Vodka

$14.25

Mary's By The Pier

$13.00

Mission Blvd Mai Tai

$15.00

Mule

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Orange Drink

$9.50

Paloma

$9.75

Riptide Mojito

$14.00

Seabreeze

$9.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Titos Rockstar

$10.25

Tokyo Tea

$13.00

White Russian

$9.50

Drafts

Sample

.394

$7.75

10 Barrel Sour

$8.75

Boochcraft

$8.75

Calico Amber Ale

$7.75Out of stock

Guinness

$8.75

Juneshine Acai Berry

$8.75

Mango Cart

$7.50

Palm Sway

$8.25

Spaten Lager

$7.25Out of stock

Spaten Oktoberfest

$7.25

Pupil IPA

$9.25

Stella Artois

$7.25

1L Oktoberfest

$17.00

1L Lager

$17.00

Liquor

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.75

Disaronno

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$7.50

Fernet

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.25

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Hennessy

$9.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlúa

$8.00

Menta

$8.50

Rumchata

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$10.25

Hendricks

$10.75

House Gin

$7.50

Nolet's

$11.25

Bacardi

$9.50

House Rum Captain White

$7.50

Kraken

$8.25

Malibu

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.25

RumHaven

$8.25

Chivas 12yr.

$10.00

Dewars

$8.75

Drambuie

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$32.00

Laphoaig

$11.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.75Out of stock

Casamigos Repo

$10.25

Cazadores Anejo

$10.75

Cazadores Blanco

$9.75

Cazadores Repo

$10.25

Clase Azul

$23.00

Del Vida

$9.50

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$13.50

Ghost Tequila

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Repo

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Mezcal Blanco

$9.50

Milagro Blanco

$8.25

Teremana Repo

$8.75

Effen Cucumber

$8.25

Grey Goose

$10.75

House Vodka Uncle Ed's

$7.50

Ketel Citroen

$10.25

Ketel Oranje

$10.25

Ketel Cucumber/Mint

$10.25

Ketel Grapefruit/Rose

$10.25

Ketel Peach/Orange

$10.25

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$8.25

Skyy Blueberry

$8.25

Skyy Cherry

$8.25

Skyy Citrus

$8.25

Skyy Raz

$8.25

Skyy Vanilla

$8.25

Buffalo Trace

$9.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.50

Canadian Club

$8.75

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.75

Crown Vanilla

$8.75

GentleBliss Jack

$11.00

House Whiskey Jim Beam

$7.50

Jack FIYAA

$8.75

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers

$9.50

Seagrams

$8.75

Templeton

$8.75

Woodford

$10.25

Margaritas

$7.10 TT Marg

$7.10

Beach Club

$11.00

House margarita served on the rocks w/ mi campo tequila, triple sec, sour mix, freshly squeezed lime & a splash of orange juice// try it with strawberry

Spicy Ghost

$13.00

Ghost pepper-infused tequila served on the rocks, sour mix, pineapple juice, fresh lime, jalapeño with a tajin rim

Watermelon

$13.00

Teremana Reposado tequila, watermelon purée, lime juice and sour, with a Tajin rim

Wipe Out

$15.00

Our cadillac maragarita made w/ Herradura Reposado tequila, agave syrup, freshly squeezed lime, sour mix & a splash of orange juice topped w/ Grand Marnier

Promo Marg

$5.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blue Poweraid

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cran Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fresh Ice Tea

$3.00

Fresh OJ

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

REFILL

Rockstar

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$1.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

To-Go Water Cup

$0.50

Tonic Water

$1.00

Virgin Mocktail

$5.00

Shots

Blow Job

$8.50

Breakfast Shot

$9.50

Buttery Nip

$8.50

Cactus Cooler

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Green Tea

$8.50

Gummy Bear

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Kamikaze

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Mandarin Blaster

$9.25

Mexican Candy

$8.50

Mind Eraser

$9.50

Red Headed Slut

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.50

Washington Apple

$8.50

White Tea

$8.50

Shotskiii

$22.00

Slushies

FR Tropical Margarita

$12.00

Azuñia blanco tequila, black raspberry liqueur, sour mix, and freh lime topped w/ a dash of coconut purée & pineapple juice

To Go FR Pink Whitney

$12.00

To Go FR 92109

$12.00

To Go FR Titos Mango Mule

$12.00

To Go FR Tropical Marg

$12.00

Wine

Bottle of Champagne

$15.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$19.90

Refill Btmless Mimosa

Cabernet

$10.00

Champagne

$7.50

ManMosa

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Rosé

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Wine Flight

$15.00

Mens Tees

New 710 Tee

$24.00

Bears Tee

$24.00

Pocket Tee

$24.00

Surfer Tee

$24.00

3/4 Tee

$24.00

Cubs Style Tee

$24.00

Womens Tanks

Bears Tank

$24.00

Anny Tee V Neck

$24.00

Cubs Style Tank

$24.00

Surfer Loose Tank

$24.00

Surfer Tight Tank

$24.00

New 710 Tank

$24.00

Hats & Koozies & Shot glasses

710 Hat

$24.00

Navy Koozie

$3.00

Turquoise Koozie

$3.00

Palm Tree Koozie

$6.00

710 Little Ditka Shot Glass

$5.00

Hoodies

S Hoodie

$35.00

M Hoodie

$35.00

L Hoodie

$35.00

XL Hoodie

$35.00

XXL Hoodie

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

710 Garnet, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
710 Beach Club image

