Copal Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

710 Dakota Avenue

South Sioux City, NE 68776

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPS

SM Guacamole

$5.99

A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.

LG Guacamole

$10.99

A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.

Cheese Dip

$5.99

A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks and chorizo.

Pork Rinds

$4.99

Served with your choice of spicy habanero or green mild

(1 ) Beef Empanada

$4.50

Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce

(3 ) Beef Empanadas

$12.00

Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce

(1 ) Shrimp Empanada

$5.00

Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce

(3 ) Shrimp Empanadas

$13.00

Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce

Nachos Oaxaqueños

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips, chorizo, topped with bean sauce, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole salsa and pico de gallo.

Peruvian Ceviche

$12.99

Mahi - Mahi fish, onion, cilantro, sweet corn, leche de Tigre, mild habanero.

Bufalo Shrimp

$12.99

Free Cheese Dip

Free Bean Dip

Ceviche De Pescado

$12.99

TACOS

(3 ) Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese

(3 ) Steak Tacos

$11.99

Cilantro, Onions, Green Salsa.

(3 ) Mahi Tacos

$13.99

Chipotle mayo, topped with red cabbage & carrots on a flour tortilla and a side of spicy salsa.

(3 ) Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Chipotle mayo, topped with red cabbage & carrots on a flour tortilla and a side of spicy salsa.

SOUPS

Caldo De Pollo

$10.99

Rice and chicken breast in a warm broth. Topped with cheese, chipotle pepper and avocado.

Caldo De Camaron

$16.00

Shrimp warm broth, with carrots and potatoes. Topped with cilantro, red onion and lime.

Caldo 7 Mares

$23.00

ENCHILADAS

Creamed Tomato Enchiladas

$13.00

Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas.

Las Verdes Enchiladas

$12.00

Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas.

SIDES

Rice & Refried Beans

$4.00

Rice & Black Beans

$4.00

SD Monterey Cheese

$3.00

SD (3 ) Corn Tortillas

$1.50

SD (3 ) Flour Tortillas

$1.50

SD Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Chips & Salsa (6oz )

$3.50

Chips & Salsa (12oz )

$5.00

Chips & Salsa (32oz )

$14.00

SD Mac & Cheese

$3.00

SD French Fries

$3.00

SD Pork Rinds

$3.00

SD Avocado 1/4

$2.50

SD Salad

$3.00

SD Jalapeño Poppers

$4.00

SD Mexican Corn

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

GRILLED

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$13.99

With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.

Ranchera Fajitas

$15.99

(Steak, pollo, chorizo) With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.

Mix Fajitas

$16.99

(Chicken, Steak & Shrimp) With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Thin-cut Angus beef steak served with rice and beans, grilled jalapeños with onions, and a side of corn tortillas.

Asada Fajitas Quesadilla

$13.50

Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, güäcämöl8, söür dream. Served with a side salad.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, güäcämöl8, söür dream. Served with a side salad.

Chicken Fajitas Quesadilla

$13.50

Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, güäcämöl8, söür dream. Served with a side salad.

Sopecitos

$10.99

Two Corn tortilla dough disks, topped with refried beans, lettuce, green salsa, sour cream, Queso fresco and onions. Served with house salad & and your choice of rice or beans.

Creamy Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken, topped with a creamy cheese sauce mixed with spinach and artichoke and served with rice

Shrimp Pasta Copal

$15.00

Spaghetti smothered in a creamy white sauce, spinach, broccoli and onions.

Grilled Chicken Pasta Copal

$13.00

Spaghetti smothered in a creamy white sauce, spinach, broccoli and onions.

Seafood Pasta Copal

$20.00

(Octopus, mussels, shrimp and crab legs) Spaghetti smothered in a creamy white sauce, spinach, broccoli and onions.

Burrito Shredded Beef

$8.00

Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese served with rice and beans and topped with your favorite salsa.

Burrito Chiken Tinga

$8.00

Burrito Steak

$8.99

Grill Chiken Burrito

$8.00

Tamales Oaxaqueños

$12.00

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with salsa diabla, cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, parmesan cheese and chipotle mayo.

Coctel De Camaron

$15.99

Spicy shrimp cocktail, made with lime juice, tomato, spicy sauce, onion, ketchup and salt. Topped with avocado and accompanied by saltine crackers.

Tostada Green Aguachile

$8.99

Shrimp cooked in a green base lime aguachile sauce mixed with onions, tomato, cucumber and served with corn chips and house marisco sauce.

Tostada shrimp ceviche

$8.99

Tostada seafood mix ( Shrimp, octopus, crab imitation )

$11.99

Langostino Tray

$26.99

Nayarit seasoned style served with salad, rice and french fries

Shrimp a la Diabla

$22.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, simmered in a homemade chili sauce, accompanied with rice, french fries and salad.

Shrimp Al Estilo Nayarit

$22.99

Shrimp cooked to the Nayarit stile served with rice, french fries and salad.

Ostion Shot

$5.99

Seafood tower

$26.99

Molcajete Charro

$38.00

Shrimp al Ajo

$22.99

Ostiones Media docena (6 units)

$21.00

Ostiones 1 docena (12 units)

$42.00

Coktel Camaron

$16.99

Mojarra Al Ajo

$15.50

Mojarra Ala Diabla

$15.50

Mojarra Nayarit Style

$15.50

Mojarra Frita

$15.50

Brocheta De Pulpo

$22.00

Tostada Ceviche Pescado

$8.99

Mejillones 6 Pza

$10.00

Mejillones 12 Pzas

$15.00

CoctelCampechano

$24.99

Brocheta De Pulpo

$22.00

Ceviche Peruano

$12.99

Levanta Muertos

$35.00

Camarones Empanizafos

$15.00

Chapuzon Del Mar

$18.00

Bufalo Shrimp

$12.99

DESSERT

Flan

$6.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, creamy white sauce and drizzle with chocolate

Churros

$6.00

Flan Cortecia

Especiales

Tostada de ceviche de Pescado

$5.00

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$5.00

Tostada de Aguachile

$5.00

House Margarita

$3.00

Coronita

$1.00

Combo Oaxaqueños

$10.00

KIDS MENU

Burrito Frijoles con Queso

$5.00

Camaron Empanizado

$7.00

5 piezas de camarón empanizado con arroz o papas fritas

Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Kids Nachos

$5.50

Crunchy beef taco

$5.50

Kids Enchilada

$5.50

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODAS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Cafe

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

JARRITOS

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Jarrito De Guava

AGUA FRESCAS

Agua Loca Agua Fresca

$3.50

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.50

Cucumber Agua Fresca

$3.50

Mix Fruit Agua Fresca

$3.50

Strawberry - Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry - Lemonade Refill

$1.50

Mango - Lemonade

$3.50

Mango - Lemonade Refill

$1.50

HORCHATA

Horchata 20oz

$4.00

Horchata 20oz Refill

$2.50

Horchata Pitcher

$15.00

COCKTAILS

HOUSE LIME MARGARITA

$6.00+

HOUSE FLAVOR MARGARITA

$6.00+

COPAL MARGARITA

$7.00+

PINEAPPLE HABANERO

$11.00

BLUE MARGARITA

$9.00+

CORONA-RITA

$15.00

HORCHATA LOCA

$8.50

PATRONA MARGARITA

$12.00

SKINNI MARGARITA

$10.00+

CUCUMBER JALAPEÑO

$11.00

PALOMA

$11.00

CHELADA

$8.00

AGAVE OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

LA FRIDA MULE

$9.00

MOJITO

$8.00

CANTARITO

$9.00

Michelada Corona

$12.00

Michelada Mod. Esp.

$12.00

HOUSE LIME FROZEN MARGARITA

$6.00+

HOUSE FROZEN FLAVOR MARGARITA

$6.00+

Michelada Negra Mod

$12.00

Michelada Pacifico

$12.00

Michelada Bud Light

$12.00

Michelada Coors Lt

$12.00

WINES

GLASS OF WINE

GL Black Oak Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GL Black Oak Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Tievoli Oak Farm Red blend

$12.00

GL Peach Mango Sparkling

$9.00

GL Peach Mango Mimosa

$7.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

BTL Black Oak Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

BTL Black Oak Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Tievoli Oak Farm Red blend

$30.00

BTL Peach Mango Sparkling

$28.00

BTL Peach Mango Mimosa

$26.00

TEQUILA & MEZCAL

BLANCO

Patron Blanco

$11.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Gran Dovejo Blanco

$9.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$8.00

Los Altos Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Teramana Blanco

$8.00

Tequila 1800

$10.00

Centenario Planta

$11.00

REPOSADO

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$7.00

Corazon Reposado

$7.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$10.00

Los Altos Reposado

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Teramana Reposado

$9.00

ANEJO

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$13.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo

$8.00

Milagro Anejo

$8.00

Gran Dovejo Anejo

$11.00

Corazon Anejo

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Anejo

$10.00

Los Altos Anejo

$7.00

Espolon Anejo

$8.00

MEZCAL

Alipus "San Andres"

$9.00

Alipus "San Juan"

$9.00

Alipus "Santa Ana"

$8.00

Cruz de Fuego Joven

$11.00

Casamigos MJezcal

$10.00

La luna Ensemble "Michoacan"

$10.00

La luna Cupreata "Michoacan"

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$7.00

Marca Negra Dobadan

$15.00

Marca Negra Tepextate

$15.00

Ilegal Blanco "Tlacolula"

$11.00

Ilegal Reposado "Tlacolula"

$8.00

FLIGHTS

TEQUILA FLIGHTS

LOS JEFES

$21.00

LOS COMPADRES

$18.00

QUIEREME MUCHO

$17.00

HASTA EL FONDO

$16.00

EL INFIEL (2 TEQUILAS & 1 MEZCAL)

$17.00

MEZCAL FLIGHTS

3 MAGUEYES

$23.00

LA ABUELITA

$22.00

LA CALENDA

$18.00

TRES PUEBLOS

$17.00

BEER

TAP 20 OZ

DFT Pacifico

$7.00

DFT Negra Modelo

$7.00

DFT Modelo Especial

$7.00

DFT XX Lager

$7.00

DFT Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$14.00

Negra Modelo Pitcher

$14.00

Modelo Especial Pitcher

$14.00

XX Lager Pitcher

$14.00

Negra Modelo Pitcher

$14.00

DOMESTIC BOTTLES

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

But Light

$4.80

MEXICAN BEER

XX Amber

$4.80

Corona

$4.80

Corona Light

$4.80

Modelo Special

$4.80

Spec.coronita

$1.00

Megra Mod

$4.80

Bud Light

$4.80

Pacifico

$4.80

NON ALCOHOLIC BEER

Stella Artois N/A

$4.50

LIQUOR

VODKA

Grey Goose

Titos

Fris

GIN

Beefeater

Tanqueray

Bombay Sapphire

RUM

Bacardi

Captain Morgan

Malibu Coconut Rum

Baileys

WHISKEY & BOURBON

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

Johnnie Walker

Makers Mark

Crown Royal Liquor

43 - Mini beer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

710 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, NE 68776

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

