Copal Restaurant & Bar
710 Dakota Avenue
South Sioux City, NE 68776
FOOD
APPS
SM Guacamole
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
LG Guacamole
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Cheese Dip
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks and chorizo.
Pork Rinds
Served with your choice of spicy habanero or green mild
(1 ) Beef Empanada
Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce
(3 ) Beef Empanadas
Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce
(1 ) Shrimp Empanada
Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce
(3 ) Shrimp Empanadas
Delicious stuffed crispy dough, accompanied by chimichurri sauce
Nachos Oaxaqueños
Corn tortilla chips, chorizo, topped with bean sauce, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole salsa and pico de gallo.
Peruvian Ceviche
Mahi - Mahi fish, onion, cilantro, sweet corn, leche de Tigre, mild habanero.
Bufalo Shrimp
Free Cheese Dip
Free Bean Dip
Ceviche De Pescado
TACOS
(3 ) Grilled Chicken Tacos
Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese
(3 ) Steak Tacos
Cilantro, Onions, Green Salsa.
(3 ) Mahi Tacos
Chipotle mayo, topped with red cabbage & carrots on a flour tortilla and a side of spicy salsa.
(3 ) Shrimp Tacos
Chipotle mayo, topped with red cabbage & carrots on a flour tortilla and a side of spicy salsa.
SOUPS
ENCHILADAS
SIDES
Rice & Refried Beans
Rice & Black Beans
SD Monterey Cheese
SD (3 ) Corn Tortillas
SD (3 ) Flour Tortillas
SD Habanero Salsa
Chips & Salsa (6oz )
Chips & Salsa (12oz )
Chips & Salsa (32oz )
SD Mac & Cheese
SD French Fries
SD Pork Rinds
SD Avocado 1/4
SD Salad
SD Jalapeño Poppers
SD Mexican Corn
Rice
Beans
GRILLED
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Ranchera Fajitas
(Steak, pollo, chorizo) With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Mix Fajitas
(Chicken, Steak & Shrimp) With red & green peppers, onions,topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thin-cut Angus beef steak served with rice and beans, grilled jalapeños with onions, and a side of corn tortillas.
Asada Fajitas Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, güäcämöl8, söür dream. Served with a side salad.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, güäcämöl8, söür dream. Served with a side salad.
Chicken Fajitas Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, güäcämöl8, söür dream. Served with a side salad.
Sopecitos
Two Corn tortilla dough disks, topped with refried beans, lettuce, green salsa, sour cream, Queso fresco and onions. Served with house salad & and your choice of rice or beans.
Creamy Chicken
Grilled chicken, topped with a creamy cheese sauce mixed with spinach and artichoke and served with rice
Shrimp Pasta Copal
Spaghetti smothered in a creamy white sauce, spinach, broccoli and onions.
Grilled Chicken Pasta Copal
Spaghetti smothered in a creamy white sauce, spinach, broccoli and onions.
Seafood Pasta Copal
(Octopus, mussels, shrimp and crab legs) Spaghetti smothered in a creamy white sauce, spinach, broccoli and onions.
Burrito Shredded Beef
Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese served with rice and beans and topped with your favorite salsa.
Burrito Chiken Tinga
Burrito Steak
Grill Chiken Burrito
Tamales Oaxaqueños
SEAFOOD
Shrimp Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with salsa diabla, cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, parmesan cheese and chipotle mayo.
Coctel De Camaron
Spicy shrimp cocktail, made with lime juice, tomato, spicy sauce, onion, ketchup and salt. Topped with avocado and accompanied by saltine crackers.
Tostada Green Aguachile
Shrimp cooked in a green base lime aguachile sauce mixed with onions, tomato, cucumber and served with corn chips and house marisco sauce.
Tostada shrimp ceviche
Tostada seafood mix ( Shrimp, octopus, crab imitation )
Langostino Tray
Nayarit seasoned style served with salad, rice and french fries
Shrimp a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with onions, simmered in a homemade chili sauce, accompanied with rice, french fries and salad.
Shrimp Al Estilo Nayarit
Shrimp cooked to the Nayarit stile served with rice, french fries and salad.
Ostion Shot
Seafood tower
Molcajete Charro
Shrimp al Ajo
Ostiones Media docena (6 units)
Ostiones 1 docena (12 units)
Coktel Camaron
Mojarra Al Ajo
Mojarra Ala Diabla
Mojarra Nayarit Style
Mojarra Frita
Brocheta De Pulpo
Tostada Ceviche Pescado
Mejillones 6 Pza
Mejillones 12 Pzas
CoctelCampechano
Brocheta De Pulpo
Ceviche Peruano
Levanta Muertos
Camarones Empanizafos
Chapuzon Del Mar
Bufalo Shrimp
DESSERT
Especiales
KIDS MENU
NA BEVERAGES
SODAS
JARRITOS
AGUA FRESCAS
COCKTAILS
HOUSE LIME MARGARITA
HOUSE FLAVOR MARGARITA
COPAL MARGARITA
PINEAPPLE HABANERO
BLUE MARGARITA
CORONA-RITA
HORCHATA LOCA
PATRONA MARGARITA
SKINNI MARGARITA
CUCUMBER JALAPEÑO
PALOMA
CHELADA
AGAVE OLD FASHIONED
LA FRIDA MULE
MOJITO
CANTARITO
Michelada Corona
Michelada Mod. Esp.
HOUSE LIME FROZEN MARGARITA
HOUSE FROZEN FLAVOR MARGARITA
Michelada Negra Mod
Michelada Pacifico
Michelada Bud Light
Michelada Coors Lt
WINES
GLASS OF WINE
BOTTLE OF WINE
TEQUILA & MEZCAL
BLANCO
Patron Blanco
Casa Noble Blanco
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura Blanco
Milagro Blanco
Gran Dovejo Blanco
Corazon Blanco
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Los Altos Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Teramana Blanco
Tequila 1800
Centenario Planta
REPOSADO
ANEJO
MEZCAL
Alipus "San Andres"
Alipus "San Juan"
Alipus "Santa Ana"
Cruz de Fuego Joven
Casamigos MJezcal
La luna Ensemble "Michoacan"
La luna Cupreata "Michoacan"
Del Maguey Vida
Marca Negra Dobadan
Marca Negra Tepextate
Ilegal Blanco "Tlacolula"
Ilegal Reposado "Tlacolula"
BEER
TAP 20 OZ
DOMESTIC BOTTLES
MEXICAN BEER
NON ALCOHOLIC BEER
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
710 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, NE 68776