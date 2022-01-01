Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
714 Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
7 Spring St, Newnan, GA 30263
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill - Newnan
No Reviews
510 Newnan Crossing Bypass Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurant
Mike & C's Family Sports Grill - 1200 Hwy 74 S
4.5 • 407
1200 Hwy 74 S Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant