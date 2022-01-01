Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

714 Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

7 Spring St

Newnan, GA 30263

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Whiskey Crab Soup

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Salsa Verde Clams

$12.00

Blackened Tuna App

$9.00

Pastrami Salmon

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Tacos

$10.00

Oysters

On The Half Shell

On The Half Shell

$3.50

Dynamite

$12.00

Rockfellar

$12.00

Desserts

Whoopie

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Cream Puffs

$12.00Out of stock

Funnel Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

714 Table Salad

$5.00+

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Crispy Yukon Potato

$5.00

Year Round Greens

$5.00

Plates

Steak & Frites

$32.00

Chilean Salmon

$28.00

Short Ribs

$29.00

Blackened Yellowfin Entree

$28.00

Ribeye & Frites

$28.00Out of stock

Other Fare

Fish Taco

$12.00

Chicken Avocado Salad

$16.00

Nice Salad

$18.00Out of stock

714 Burger

$14.00

Mahi Burger

$14.00

#NewnanStrong

#NewnanStrong T-Shirt

$25.00

714 Shirt

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7 Spring St, Newnan, GA 30263

Directions

Gallery
714 Bistro image
714 Bistro image
714 Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill - Newnan
orange starNo Reviews
510 Newnan Crossing Bypass Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
Maguires
orange starNo Reviews
42 Main Stree LL Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Crosstown Grille
orange star4.2 • 881
620 Crosstown Drive Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Mike & C's Family Sports Grill - 1200 Hwy 74 S
orange star4.5 • 407
1200 Hwy 74 S Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Senoia - N&N Senoia, GA
orange starNo Reviews
20 Main Street Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Retail
orange starNo Reviews
20 Main Street Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newnan

The Mad Mexican
orange star4.0 • 75
2 E Court Sq Newnan, GA 30263
View restaurantnext
Westside Fish Fry - 89 Temple Ave. Ste. A
orange star4.1 • 43
89 Temple Ave. Ste. A Newnan, GA 30263
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newnan
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston