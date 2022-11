727PREP -Gourmet Meals Delivered

Full Thanksgiving Meal

$175.00 +

A Full Thanksgiving Meal complete with a whole turkey, sides, and dessert. Heating instructions included. Amount of sides are based on the size of your party. Full meals include: -(1) 12-14lb. Whole Golden Roasted Turkey -Turkey Pan Gravy -Sweet Potato Casserole -Fluffy Mashed Potatoes -Cornbread Stuffing -Garlic Green Beans -Cranberry Sauce -Butter Brioche Rolls AND Choice of Pumpkin or Pecan Pie. **PLEASE READ CAREFULLY!** Preorders for ALL Thanksgiving meals will be available for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, November 23rd! Please follow these steps to order. 1) Create your order by selecting the items you wish and choose the next delivery or pickup day option. 2) Choose a time for your delivery or pickup, with the understanding that your meal will be available that corresponding time on Wednesday, the 23rd. 3) Make sure you have a separate order for Thanksgiving meals from your normal weekly order 4) Call us with any questions at 727-277-8821