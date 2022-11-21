Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lakeshore Eatery

No reviews yet

7272 Lake Shore Blvd

Mentor, OH 44060

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid Tenders

Fried Treats

Disco Fries

$7.20

Chili-Cheese Fries

$7.20

Cup of Soup

$3.20

Bowl of Soup

$5.70

Chicken Tenders

$8.20

Fish Basket

$7.90

Sandwiches

72 Burger

$7.20

Double Deluxe

$10.20

Steak Sandwich

$10.70

Ciabatta Chicken Griller

$7.20

Spicy Fried Chicken

$7.90

California Club

$9.70

Ciab-BLT

$7.20

Crunchy Cod Sandwich

$9.20

Ahi Tuna Melt

$8.70

Fancy Dinners

Pork Porterhouse

$19.72

Ribeye Steak

$27.72

Lamp Chops

$25.72

Short Ribs

$19.72

Chicken Peperonata

$14.72

Champion Chicken

$15.72

G-O-A-S

Turkey Kebab

$7.20

Ahi Tuna

$9.70

Italian Sausage

$7.20

Veggie Kebab

$7.20

Steak Kebab

$9.90

Chicken Satays

$7.90

Cevapi

$7.20

Shrimp 0-T-B

$8.70

Bountiful Salads

Grilled Caesar

$9.72

Killer Kobb

$11.72

House Salad

$4.72

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened IcedT

$2.50

Raspberry IcedT

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$1.50

Togo Water

$1.00

Togo Pepsi

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid lunch\dinner

Kid hotdog

$5.00

Kid burger

$5.00

Kid Tenders

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Spaghetti

$5.00

Side Dishes

Side Fries

$2.70

Side Potato Hash

$2.70

Side Polenta Cake

$2.70

Veggies

$2.70

Asian Slaw

$2.70

Creamy Slaw

$2.70

Succotash

$2.70

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.20

Peach Crumble

$5.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7272 Lake Shore Blvd, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

