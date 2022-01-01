Restaurant header imageView gallery

77 Sport Bar Coral Gables

review star

No reviews yet

180 Giralda Avenue

Miami, FL 33131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Chicken tenders

$9.77
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.77

Croquettes

$7.77

Pao de queijo

$8.77

7 Brazillian Cheese Puffs

Potato wedges

$6.77

French Fries

$6.77
Sliders

Sliders

$10.77

Tequeños

$8.77

Vegetable Spring Roll

$8.77

77 Bites

$12.77

Empanadas

$3.77

Salads

77 Special Salad

77 Special Salad

$12.77

1/2 oz onion 1 oz sweet corn 1 oz aivocado 1 oz Cucumber 2 oz quinoa 4 oz beef 1 oz tomato 4 oz mixed leaves

BLT Salad

$9.77

1 oz croutons 2 oz tomato 4 oz mixed leaves 2 oz bacon

Caesar Salad

$9.77

4 oz mixed leaves 2 oz bacon 1 oz croutons 1 oz parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.77

4 oz mixed leaves 2 oz Tomato 1 1/2 feta cheese 1 oz kalamata olives 2 oz cucumber 1 oz onion 1/2 oz bell pepper

Side Salad

$5.00

77 Originals

1/2 lb All Natural Burger

$15.77

All natural Grilled Chicken breast

$14.77

Arepa

$14.77

BBQ Pull Worked Sandwich

$15.77

Catch of the day

$16.77

Chicken Wrap

$15.77
Ck Tender Sandwich

Ck Tender Sandwich

$13.77

Classic Hot Dog

$6.77

Pepito

$15.77
Parrilla Mix

Parrilla Mix

$27.77
Picahna Special

Picahna Special

$17.77

Soup of the day

$8.77

Steak & Eggs

$14.77
The Monster Hot Dog

The Monster Hot Dog

$15.77

The Perfect Cheeseburger

$7.77

Veggie Burger

$13.77

Sweets

77 S'Mores

77 S'Mores

$7.77
Cheese cake

Cheese cake

$9.77
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$8.77

Torta de Queso

$13.77

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.77

Bottle Water

$3.77

Cafe Afogato

$6.77

Cafe Latte

$6.77

Cafe Mocha

$6.77

Capuccino

$7.77

Coconut Water

$4.77

Coke Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$2.77

Espresso Doppio

$4.77

Espresso Macchiato

$3.77

Frappe Baileys

$7.77

Hot Tea

$2.77

Americano

$6.77

Ice Tea

$3.77

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milkshakes

$7.77

Red Bull

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.77

Sprite

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$16.77

Caipirihna

$16.77

Caipiroska

$16.77

Cosmopolitan

$16.77

Daiquiri

$16.77

Irish Coffe

$16.77

Long Island Tea

$16.77

Manhattan

$16.77

Margarita

$16.77

Mint Julep

$16.77

Mojito

$16.77

Old Fashioned

$16.77

Tequila Sunrise

$16.77

White Russian

$16.77

Piña Colada

$16.77
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Try the coldest beer in town. Cocktails I Food

Website

Location

180 Giralda Avenue, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery
77 Sport Bar image
77 Sport Bar image
77 Sport Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Maki Catering
orange starNo Reviews
8025 NW 90th Street Medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
P.Pole Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
279 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables - Salumeria Coral Gables
orange star4.6 • 671
117 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Gustave
orange starNo Reviews
366 MIRACLE MILE CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Banana Berry
orange starNo Reviews
305 Alcazar Ave #1 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston