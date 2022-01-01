Restaurant header imageView gallery

787 Grill

101 Reviews

$

40255 LA-42

Prairieville, LA 70769

Order Again

Popular Items

(3) STREET TACOS NO SIDE
Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Small Plates

787 Home Made Fries

$1.99+

Regular or topped with bacon & cheese sauce.

Large Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

Your choice of sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

5 fried Mozzarella sticks

Wings

Wings

$7.99

6 Pieces. Your choice of sauce

Boudin Balls

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.50

Fried Okra

$2.99

EGG ROLL

$1.25

HOT DOGS

$2.99

{6} JALAPENO PEPPERS

$4.99

Burger Combos

Our selection of burgers.
Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Brioche, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese

Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger

Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeño, Your Selection of Cheese

Mushroom Cheeseburger

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$10.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Mushrooms, Your selection of cheese.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Brioche, Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg, Ketchup, Mayo, Your selection of cheese

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

Brioche, Pineapple, Your preference of cheese, Mayo, BBQ

Surf & Turf Burger

$11.99

Brioche, Grilled Shrimp, Your selection of cheese, Ketchup, Mayo

787 Burger

787 Burger

$9.99

Brioche, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, House Sauce, Your selection of cheese

Mac & Cheese Burger

Mac & Cheese Burger

$9.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Your Selection of Cheese

Monster Burger

Monster Burger

$13.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, Avocado, Fried Egg, Your Selection of Cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Copy)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Copy)

$10.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese

Avocado Egg Burger

$10.99

Burgers (Singles)

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Brioche, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeño, Your Selection of Cheese

Mushroom Cheeseburger

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$8.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Mushrooms, Your selection of cheese.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$9.99

Brioche, Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg, Ketchup, Mayo, Your selection of cheese

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$8.99

Brioche, Pineapple, Your preference of cheese, Mayo, BBQ

Mac & Cheese Burger

Mac & Cheese Burger

$8.99

Brioche, Mac & Cheese, Mayo.

Surf & Turf Burger

$9.99

Brioche, Grilled Shrimp, Your selection of cheese, Ketchup, Mayo

787 Burger

787 Burger

$8.99

Brioche, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, House Sauce, Your selection of cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$8.99

Plant-Based Patty, Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese

Monster Burger

Monster Burger

$10.99

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, Avocado, Fried Egg, Your Selection of Cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Impossible Burger

$8.99

Avocado Egg Burger

$8.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry, Chocolate, or Caramel

Extras

SIDE QUESO DIP

$1.49

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.49

SIDE CHIPS

$2.25

SALSA VERDE

$0.99

SALSA ROJA (SPICY)

$0.99

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.49

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.25

(3) FLOUR TORTILLA SIDE

$1.99

(4) CORN TORTILLAS SIDE

$1.99

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.25

SIDE JALAPENO

$0.99

SIDE TOMATE

$0.99

SIDE LETTUCE

$2.50

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$5.99

ONION, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, TOMATOES

RICE

$2.50

BEANS

$2.50

AVOCADO

$0.99+

RICE AND BEANS

$3.00

SALSA

$2.99+

CHILES TOREADOS

$2.99

(3) STUFFED JALAPENO CHEESE

$2.99

SIDE CHORIZO

$1.99

HORCHATA SMALL

$2.50

HORCHATA LARGE

$3.25

Wing Combos

6 wing combo

$10.99

10 wing combo

$15.99

15 wing combo

$20.99

20 wing combo

$25.99

Wing Singles

6 wings

$7.99

10 wings

$12.99

15 wings

$17.99

20 wings

$22.99

Mexico

CHEESE DIP LARGE

$8.99

CHEESE DIP SMALL

$4.99

GUACAMOLE LARGE

$8.99

GUACAMOLE SMALL

$4.99

QUESADILLA

$5.99

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$4.99

QUESADILLA VEGGIE

$6.99

TACOS STREET

$3.75

TACO SOFT

$2.25

TACOS HARD

$1.99

NACHOS

$0.01

FAJITAS

$0.01

(3)TACO COMBO

$12.99

(2)TACO DURO COMBO

$5.99

(2)TACO SOFT COMBO

$6.99

ACP

$8.99

CHIMICHANGA

$9.99

TACO SALAD

$8.99

KIDS MENU

$0.01

FISH FILLET COMBO

$12.99

(3) STREET TACOS NO SIDE

$11.99

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$6.99

BURRITOS

$0.01

FISH SANDWICH

$7.99

CHORI QUESO

$11.99

Drinks/Sodas

Beverage Choices
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.90+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.90+
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.90+
Sprite

Sprite

$1.90+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.90+
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.90+
Barq's Root Beet

Barq's Root Beet

$1.90+
Gold Peak Sweet

Gold Peak Sweet

$1.90+
Gold Peak Unsweet

Gold Peak Unsweet

$1.90+
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.90+
Hi-C Fruit Punch

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.90+
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$1.90+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.80
Coffee

Coffee

$1.99+Out of stock
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$3.75+

HORCHATA

$1.90+

HORCHATA (Copy)

$1.90+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upgrading your take-out fast food experience. Burgers, Criollo, Breakfast, Desserts.

Location

40255 LA-42, Prairieville, LA 70769

Directions

Gallery
787 Grill image
787 Grill image
787 Grill image

