7even Bar & Grille 104 North Washington Street

6 Reviews

104 North Washington street

Albany, GA 31701

Chicken Wing Meal
2 for $10 Chicken Sandwhich Meals
Chicken Tender Snack

Munchables

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

5 golden fried Creamy Mozarella Sticks

Loaded 7even Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries topped with you choice of steak or chicken(hint: try both meats together) Loaded with grilled veggies, topped with cheese, jalapeños and our secret honey based Signature 7even Sauce.

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

If youre a Nacho Lover- they are sure to be a Nacho party on your taste buds!

Wing Snack

$7.00

Messy Tots

$8.00

3 choices of messy tots to choose from; which will you try on this order?

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Golden Fried Dill Pickle spears served with Ranch dipping sauce! You must try!

Chicken Tender Snack

$5.00

Philly Egg Roll

$6.00

You love phillys; but not a huge fan of bread? Try our house made Egg Rolls served with your choice of dipping sauce!

Sides

Onion Ringz

$3.00

Fries

$2.50

extra Texas Toast

$1.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Cheese tots

$3.00

Bread only (non toasted)

$1.00

Condiments

1 -Xtra Ranch

$0.50

1-Xtra 7even Sauce

$0.50

1-Xtra Sweet Heat

$0.50

1-Xtra Mayo

$0.50

1-Xtra Blue Cheese

$0.50

1-Xtra Honey Mustard

$0.50

1-Xtra Honey Mustard

$0.50

1-Xtra Italian Dressing

$0.50

1-Xtra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

1 Xtra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Entrees

Chicken Wing Meal

$11.00

Fried medium cut chicken wings; Choose from one flavor or two!

Chicken Tender Meal

$10.00

House made,Hand breaded chicken tenders; try them fried or grilled

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried or Grilled all white meat chicken sandwich seasoned to perfection served on lightly butteredTexas toast with Lettuce, tomatoes. Customize your sandwich today!

Hamburger Meal

$9.00

Grilled to order juicy all beef patty served with Lettuce, onion and tomatoes. Add cheese also available.

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Beyond Meat Patty- Non Soy- Veggie Burger served with Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Add Cheese available.

Patty melt

$9.00

Grilled all beef patty served with onions, mushrooms, and twice the cheese on lightly buttered Texas toast.

Philly

$9.00

Steak or Chicken, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese served on a steamed Italian Hoagie.

Party Portions

50 Wings Only

$45.00

2 maximum flavor choices

100 Wings Only

$85.00

3 maximum flavor options are available.

Family Fries

$10.00

This portion serves up to 6 people

Daily Sandwhich Special

Philly Meal

$9.00

Chicken Sandwhich Meal

$8.00

Patty Melt Meal

$9.00

Hamburger Meal

$9.00

Veggie Burger Meal

$7.50

2 for $10 Chicken Sandwich Meals

2 for $10 Chicken Sandwhich Meals

$10.00

Philly

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.00

Chicken Philly

$7.00

Hamburger

Hamburger Meal

$7.00

Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.00

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger Meal

$7.00
104 North Washington street, Albany, GA 31701

