7even8ight5ive

17 Reviews

708-710 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan, KS 66502

Appetizers

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Garlic White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Spicy Battered Cauliflower

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.00

Burgers

7even8ight5ive Burger

$13.00

Classic Burger

$11.00

Rise and Shine Burger

$13.00

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$13.00

15 Wings

$16.00

Boneless 6

$3.00

Boneless 10

$5.00

Boneless 15

$7.00

Chicken

Tenders

$11.00

Chicken&waffles

$8.00

Sides

Curly Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Main

FPD Wristbands

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

708-710 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

