Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seven Grams

review star

No reviews yet

1086 Irvine Boulevard

Tustin, CA 92780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Beef Salad with Garlic Dressing

$8.00

Slice Beef Shank, Chili oil Sauce, Pickled Radish, Parsley 🌶

Pig-ear Salad with Chili Oil Dressing

$8.00

Pig-ear, Chili Oil Sauce, Cilantro, Parsley 🌶

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Persian Cucumber 🌶 *V

Spring Mixed Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Frisee, Radicchio, Carrots *V

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Seaweed, Chili Thread *V

Shredded Bean Curd

$6.00

Bean Curd, Carrots, Cilantro, Parsley *V

Broccoli with Oyster Garlic Sauce

$7.00

Fresh Broccoli, Garlic, Wasabi 🥦

Sides

Spring Roll 3pcs

$5.50

Cabbage 🥦

Fried Calamari

$7.50

Fresh Squid, Sweet Chili Sauce

Potato String Shrimp 5pcs

$8.00

Potato, Shrimp, Sweet Chili Sauce

Fried Chicken Wings 3pcs

$6.50

Chicken Wings

House Special

Seven Grams XLB 6pcs

$8.00

Ground Pork

Chicken XLB 6pcs

$9.00Out of stock

Ground Chicken, Mixed Wheat, Corn

Shrimp XLB 6pcs

$9.50

Ground Pork, Shrimp

Spicy XLB 6pcs

$8.50

Ground Pork with Spicy Chili Sauce 🌶

Steamed Veggie Dumplings 6pcs

$8.50Out of stock

Bok Choy, Shiitake Mushroom, Bean Curd, Mixed Wheat 🥦

Pan Fried Dumplings 6pcs

$9.00

Sole Fish, Ground Pork, Black Sesame

Pan Fried Dumplings 10pcs

$13.00

Sole Fish, Ground Pork, Black Sesame

Wonton With Chili Sauce 6pcs

$9.00Out of stock

Ground Pork, Chili Sauce, Chopped Peanuts, Green Onion, Chili Thread 🌶

Scallion Pancake 8pcs

$6.00

Crispy Pan-fried Flour Pancake, GreenOnion

Beef Roll 6pcs

$10.50

Green Onion, Cilantro, Cucumber, Beef, Hoisin Sauce

Mains

Ham Fried Rice

$12.00

GreenPeas, Carrots, Ham, Corn, Egg, WhiteRice, Green Onion

Seafood Fried Rice

$15.00

GreenPeas&Carrots, Mushrooms, Scallops, Shrimp, White Rice, Egg, Green Onion, Black Sesame

GYUDON(Japanese Beef Rice Bowl)

$12.50

Onion, Prime Beef, White Rice, Seaweed Sprinkles, Broccoli, Pickled Radish

Noodle with Scallion Oil Sauce

$7.00

Green Onion, Standard Round Noodles, Dry Green Onion *V

Spicy Pork Paste Over Noodles

$13.00

Spicy Pork Sauce, Standard Round Noodles, Green Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Kale-leaf, Corn, Chili Thread 🌶

Golden Prime Beef Noodle Soup

$13.00

Standard Round Noodle, Prime Beef, Green Onion, Kale-leaf, Pickle Veggie, Parsley 🌶

Tomato Prime Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Standard Round Noodles, Tomato Slice, Prime Beef, Fried Egg, Green Onion, Kale-leaf

White Rice

$2.00

Desserts

Sesame Ball 5pcs

$4.50

🥦

Steamed Custard Buns 3pcs

$5.50

🥦

Pumpkin & Purple Yam Glutinous Cake 3pcs

$6.25Out of stock

🥦

Take Out Options

Utensils

No Utensils

Chili Oil

Vinegar

Soy Sauce

Napkins

Extra Charge

Dine In Chopsticks

$2.00

Dine In Spoon

$2.00

Drink

NA Beverage

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

24oz

Iced GreenTea

$4.50

24oz

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.50

24oz

Peach Green Tea

$4.50

24oz

Honey Lemon Black Tea

$4.75

24oz

Grape Fruit JasmineTea

$5.50

24oz

Peach Yakult

$5.75

24oz

Fruit Tea

$5.75

24oz

Mojito

$6.00

16oz

Watermelon Juice

$5.00

16oz

Orange Juice

$3.50

16oz

Buck wheat Tea(Hot)

$2.75

16oz

Osmanthus Oolong Tea(Hot)

$2.75Out of stock

16oz

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid

Hot Water

Water

Kids Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

warmth in hand, soul in food.

Location

1086 Irvine Boulevard, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hola Adios Coffeeshop - Old Town Tustin - 434 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
434 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Taco Mesita
orange starNo Reviews
765 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin - 1450 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
1450 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Kitajima Sushi & Thai
orange starNo Reviews
658 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105
orange starNo Reviews
17582 17th Street Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Taco Chico Tustin - 17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104 Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tustin

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
orange star4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Tustin CA
orange star5.0 • 1
15090 Kensington Park Dr. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tustin
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston