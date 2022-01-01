Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies

7Greens - Birmingham

529 Reviews

$$

344 Hamilton Row

Birmingham, MI 48009

Freestyle Your Own
Modern Proper (Gyro Bowl)
Umami Bomb

Signature Salads

Bertie

Bertie

$14.50

Mixed greens, chick peas, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, curired tuna salad, 7Greens' champagne sauce

Chachie

Chachie

$14.00

Romaine, kale,cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pita chips, hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, baked falafel bites, 7Greens' sumac sauce

Detroit Greek

Detroit Greek

$12.75

Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.

K Foxy

K Foxy

$8.99

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce

Las Bear

Las Bear

$12.75

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, black beans, raw corn, organic blue chips, sharp white cheddar, avocado, 7Greens' chipotle sauce

Maurice Who

Maurice Who

$14.50

Romaine, baby spinach, green onion parmesan crisps, bacon, hard-boiled egg, roasted chicken, 7Greens' Maurice sauce

Wok It To Me

Wok It To Me

$13.75

Nappa cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, bean sprouts, carrots, edamame, raw almonds, roasted ramen, soba noodles, sesame seeds, 7Greens' Creamy Ginger & sesame Garlic Sauce

Yoga Girl

Yoga Girl

$14.00

Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha

Kale You Later 2.0

$14.25

Kale, chickpeas, red onion, apple, almonds, spicy broccoli, roasted sweet potato, superfood studded avocado and citrus tahini sauce.

Warm Bowls

Blake Bowl

Blake Bowl

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, spinach, green onion, roasted sweet potatoes, salsa fresca, avocado, chorizo, lime squeeze, 7Greens' jalapeno cilantro lime sauce

Popeye Bowl

Popeye Bowl

$14.50

Organic wild rice, kale, spinach, carrots, blistered tomatoes, feta, grilled chicken, lemon wedge, 7Greens' walnut pesto sauce

Spicy Buddha Bowl

Spicy Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Organic wild rice, spinach, red cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, chickpeas, raw beets, avocado, lime squeeze, 7Greens' spicy cashew sauce

Hippie Bowl

Hippie Bowl

$14.25

Warm quinoa, red cabbage, raw corn, black beans, organic blue chips, avocado, salsa fresca, vegan taco meat (walnut based), hemp hearts, lime squeeze, 7Greens' Spicy Cashew Sauce

Umami Bomb

Umami Bomb

$14.50

Warm quinoa, kale, spinach, carrots, edamame, bean sprouts, vegan kimchi, roasted sweet potatoes, fried egg, 7Greens' Spicy Korean Sauce

Modern Proper (Gyro Bowl)

$14.50

Brown rice, romaine, classic seasoned gyro meat, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onion, pickled jalapenos, feta & tzatziki sauce.

Freestyle Your Own

Choose 2 lettuces, 4 toppings, and a sauce. Comes with a slice of bread.

Freestyle Your Own

$8.99

Choose 2 lettuces, 4 toppings, and a sauce. Comes with a slice of bread.

Burritos

Biggies Burrito with Chicken

$13.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted chicken, black beans, rice, pickled jalapenos, salsa fresca, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce & salsa on the side.

Biggies Burrito with Chorizo

$13.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, black beans, rice, pickled jalapenos, salsa fresca, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce & salsa on the side.

Wonder Woman Burrito

$13.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with, rice, black beans, raw corn, spicy broccoli, salsa fresca, avocado, spicy cashew sauce & side of salsa.

Classic Gyro

Classic seasoned gyro meat with romaine, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita.

GYRO With Chicken

$12.99

Classic seasoned gyro meat with romaine, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita.

GYRO With Lamb

$12.99

Classic Seasoned lamb, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce

Elevated Toast

Dougie Fresh

Dougie Fresh

$10.99

Toasted multi-grain bread, avocado smash, raw beets, arugula, goat cheese, flax oil, himalayan pink sea salt

Hipster

Hipster

$10.99

Toasted multi-grain bread, hummus, avocado, blistered tomatoes, hemp hearts, himalayan pink sea salt

Grown up PBJ

$7.99

Toasted multi-grain bread, organic peanut butter, chia berry jam, raw organic coconut shavings.

Funky Monkey

$7.99

Toasted Multi-grain bread, almond butter, banana slices, honey drizzle amd hemp hearts.

Smoothies

7greens Extreme

7greens Extreme

$9.50

Pineapple, kiwi, pear, ginger, kale, spinach, green tea matcha, OJ, coconut water, agave

Great Dane

Great Dane

$9.50

Mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract, greek yogurt, honey

Reeses Cup

Reeses Cup

$9.50

Banana, dates, dark chocolate, organic peanut butter, maca, chocolate protein, almond milk

Jack Attack

$9.50

Acai, pear, blueberries, banana, mango. coconut water

Blueberry Bliss

$9.50

Blueberry, banana, almond butter, vanilla, cinnamon, GF granola, honey and almond milk

Acai Bowl

Xoxo Acai Bowl

Xoxo Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut water, topped with 7Greens' GF granola, kiwi, pineapple, hemp hearts

Pb Loco Moco Acai Bowl

Pb Loco Moco Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai, banana, strawberry, cocoa powder, organic peanut butter, almond milk, topped with 7Greens' GF granola, strawberries, raw coconut shavings, cocoa nibs, drizzle of honey

Almond Joy Acai Bowl

Almond Joy Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai, banana, strawberry, almond butter, almond milk, topped with 7Greens' GF granola, banana, raw almonds, raw coconut shavings, agave drizzle

Sweet Treats

Gf Peanut Butter Bar

$4.00

Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla extract, almond butter, organic peanut butter, eggs, GF oats, salt, dark chocolate chunks

Go-Go Balls

$6.99

Flax eggs, coconut oil, maple syrup, organic brown rice, almonds, raw coconut shavings, dried MI cherries, dark chocolate chunks

White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, Cherry Cookie

$3.50

Chips

Original Great Lakes Chips

$2.25

BBQ Great Lakes Chips

$2.25

Parmesan Great Lakes Chips

$2.25

Bottle of Sauce

16 oz. Bottle of Sauce

8 oz. Bottle of Sauce

Catering

LG Las Bear Salad (serves 8-10 People)

$55.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, black beans, raw corn, organic blue chips, sharp white cheddar, avocado, 7Greens' chipotle sauce

LG K Foxy Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$35.00

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce

LG Detroit Greek Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$55.00

Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.

LG Wok it to Me Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$60.00

Nappa cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, bean sprouts, carrots, edamame, raw almonds, roasted ramen, soba noodles, sesame seeds, 7Greens' Creamy Ginger & sesame Garlic Sauce

LG Yoga Girl Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$65.00

Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha

LG Maurice Who? Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$65.00

Romaine, baby spinach, green onion parmesan crisps, bacon, hard-boiled egg, roasted chicken, 7Greens' Maurice sauce

LG Bertie Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$65.00

Mixed greens, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, curried tuna salad, 7Greens' champagne sauce

LG Chachie Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$65.00

Romaine, kale, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pita chips, hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, baked falafel bites, 7Greens' sumac sauce

LG Warm Spicy Buddha Bowl (serves 8-10 people)

$60.00

Organic wild rice, spinach, red cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, chickpeas, raw beets, avocado, lime squeeze, 7Greens' spicy cashew sauce

LG Warm Popeye Bowl (serves 8-10 people)

$65.00

Organic wild rice, kale, spinach, carrots, blistered tomatoes, feta, grilled chicken, lemon wedge, 7Greens' walnut pesto sauce

LG Warm Hippie Bowl 9serves 8-10 people)

$60.00

Warm quinoa, red cabbage, raw corn, black beans, green onion, organic blue chips, avocado, salsa fresca, vegan taco meat, hemp hearts, lime squeeze, 7Greens' Spicy Cashew Sauce

Small Catering Event (serves 16-20 people)

$300.00

Choose 2 large salads or warm bowls Choose 8 salads or warm bowls wrapped to equal 16 -1/2 wraps. 16 Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 16 assorted Great Lakes Assorted Chips.

Medium Catering Event (serves 20-24 people)

$375.00

Choose 3 large salads or warm bowls Choose 10 salads or warm bowls wrapped to equal 20 -1/2 wraps. 20 Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 20 assorted Great Lakes Assorted Chips.

Large Catering Event (serves 25-30 people)

$550.00

Choose 5 large salads or warm bowls Choose 15 salads or warm bowls wrapped to equal 30 -1/2 wraps. 30 Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 30 assorted Great Lakes Assorted Chips.

Satelite Salad Bar (minimum 20 People)

$22.95

Create your own salad for your guests. Minimum 20 people. Priced based on per person.

The Salad Box Lunch (minimum 10 people)

$16.95

Choose 1 of our favorite salads or warm bowls. Sauce on the side. Includes 1 7G Chocolate Chunk Cookie, 1 bag of Great Lakes Potato Chips, 1 Apsopure Water.

Retail

Bottle of Sauce 16 oz.

$12.99

Choose from one of our homemade Gluten Free Sauces. They are amazing on any salad, great for marinating chicken, beef, fish and also as a dipping sauce!

Bottle of Sauce 8 oz.

$6.99

Choose from one of our homemade Gluten Free Sauces. They are amazing on any salad, great for marinating chicken, beef, fish and also as a dipping sauce!

4 Pack of Sauce

$40.00

Choose four of our homemade gluten free sauces. Mix and match!

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
DELIVERY | CURBSIDE PICKUP | CATERING

Website

Location

344 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

