7Greens - Detroit
265 Reviews
$$
1222 Library St
Detroit, MI 48226
Order Again
Popular Items
Signature Salads
Bertie
Mixed greens, chick peas, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, curired tuna salad, 7Greens' champagne sauce
Chachie
Romaine, kale,cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pita chips, hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, baked falafel bites, 7Greens' sumac sauce
Detroit Greek
Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.
K Foxy
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
Las Bear
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, black beans, raw corn, organic blue chips, sharp white cheddar, avocado, 7Greens' chipotle sauce
Maurice Who
Romaine, baby spinach, green onion parmesan crisps, bacon, hard-boiled egg, roasted chicken, 7Greens' Maurice sauce
Wok It To Me
Nappa cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, bean sprouts, carrots, edamame, raw almonds, roasted ramen, soba noodles, sesame seeds, 7Greens' Creamy Ginger & sesame Garlic Sauce
Yoga Girl
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
Green Bucket
Romaine, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, citrus poached shrimp and green goddess sauce.
Kale You Later 2.0
Kale, chickpeas, spicy broccoli, almonds, red onion, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, superfood studded avocado and citrus tahini.
Dan Dan
Romaine, mixed greens, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, almonds, cherries and creamy maple sauce.
Freestyle Your Own
Warm Bowls
Blake Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, green onion, roasted sweet potatoes, salsa fresca, avocado, chorizo, lime squeeze, 7Greens' jalapeno cilantro lime sauce
Popeye Bowl
Organic wild rice, kale, spinach, carrots, blistered tomatoes, feta, grilled chicken, lemon wedge, 7Greens' walnut pesto sauce
Spicy Buddha Bowl
Organic wild rice, spinach, red cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, chickpeas, raw beets, avocado, lime squeeze, 7Greens' spicy cashew sauce
Hippie Bowl
Warm quinoa, red cabbage, raw corn, black beans, green onion, organic blue chips, avocado, salsa fresca, vegan taco meat (Walnut Based), hemp hearts, lime squeeze, 7Greens' Spicy Cashew Sauce
Umami Bomb
Warm quinoa, kale, spinach, carrots, edamame, bean sprouts, vegan kimchi, roasted sweet potatoes, fried egg, 7Greens' Spicy Korean Sauce
Modern Proper (Gyro Bowl)
Brown rice, romaine, classic seasoned gyro meat, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onion, pickled jalapenos, feta & tzatziki sauce.
Burritos
Biggies Burrito with Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted chicken, black beans, rice, pickled jalapenos, salsa fresca, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce & salsa on the side.
Biggies Burrito with Chorizo
Flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, black beans, rice, pickled jalapenos, salsa fresca, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce & salsa on the side.
Wonder Woman Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with, rice, black beans, raw corn, spicy broccoli, salsa fresca, avocado, spicy cashew sauce & side of salsa.
Classic Gyro
Seasonal Soup
Elevated Toast
Dougie Fresh
Toasted multi-grain bread, avocado smash, raw beets, arugula, goat cheese, flax oil, himalayan pink sea salt
Hipster
Toasted multi-grain bread, hummus, avocado, blistered tomatoes, hemp hearts, himalayan pink sea salt
Grown up PBJ
Toasted multi-grain bread, organic peanut butter, chia berry jam, raw organic coconut shavings.
Funky Monkey
Multi-grain bread, almond butter, sliced bananas, hemp hearts and a drizzle of honey.
Acai Bowl
Xoxo Acai Bowl
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut water, topped with 7Greens' GF granola, kiwi, pineapple, hemp hearts
Pb Loco Moco Acai Bowl
Acai, banana, strawberry, cocoa powder, organic peanut butter, almond milk, topped with 7Greens' GF granola, strawberries, raw coconut shavings, cocoa nibs, drizzle of honey
Almond Joy Acai Bowl
Acai, banana, strawberry, almond butter, almond milk, topped with 7Greens' GF granola, banana, raw almonds, raw coconut shavings, agave drizzle
Smoothies
7greens Extreme
Pineapple, kiwi, pear, ginger, kale, spinach, green tea matcha, OJ, coconut water, agave
Great Dane
Mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract, greek yogurt, honey
Reeses Cup
Banana, dates, dark chocolate, organic peanut butter, maca, chocolate protein, almond milk
Jack Attack
Acai, pear, blueberries, banana, mango. coconut water
Blueberry Bliss
Blueberry, banana, almond butter, GF granola, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and almond milk.
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, cream, salt, flour, baking soda, butter, dark chocolate chunks
Gf Peanut Butter Bar
Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla extract, almond butter, organic peanut butter, eggs, GF oats, salt, dark chocolate chunks
Go-Go Balls
Flax eggs, coconut oil, maple syrup, organic brown rice, almonds, raw coconut shavings, dried MI cherries, dark chocolate chunks
White Chocolate, Cherry , Macadamia Cookie
Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, cream, salt, flour, baking soda, butter, white chocolate chunks, cherries, macadamia nuts
Drinks
Catering
LG Las Bear Salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, black beans, raw corn, organic blue chips, sharp white cheddar, avocado, 7Greens' chipotle sauce
LG K Foxy Salad
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
LG Detroit Greek Salad
Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.
LG Wok it to Me Salad
Nappa cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, bean sprouts, carrots, edamame, raw almonds, roasted ramen, soba noodles, sesame seeds, 7Greens' Creamy Ginger & sesame Garlic Sauce
LG Yoga Girl Salad
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
LG Maurice Who? Salad
Romaine, baby spinach, green onion parmesan crisps, bacon, hard-boiled egg, roasted chicken, 7Greens' Maurice sauce
LG Bertie Salad
Mixed greens, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, curried tuna salad, 7Greens' champagne sauce
LG Chachie Salad
Romaine, kale, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pita chips, hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, baked falafel bites, 7Greens' sumac sauce
LG Warm Spicy Buddha Bowl
Organic wild rice, spinach, red cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, chickpeas, raw beets, avocado, lime squeeze, 7Greens' spicy cashew sauce
LG Warm Popeye Bowl
Organic wild rice, kale, spinach, carrots, blistered tomatoes, feta, grilled chicken, lemon wedge, 7Greens' walnut pesto sauce
LG Warm Hippie Bowl
Warm quinoa, red cabbage, raw corn, black beans, green onion, organic blue chips, avocado, salsa fresca, vegan taco meat, hemp hearts, lime squeeze, 7Greens' Spicy Cashew Sauce
Small Catering Event
Choose 2 large salads or warm bowls Choose 8 salads or warm bowls wrapped to equal 16 -1/2 wraps. 16 Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 16 assorted Great Lakes Assorted Chips.
Medium Catering Event
Choose 3 large salads or warm bowls Choose 10 salads or warm bowls wrapped to equal 20 -1/2 wraps. 20 Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 20 assorted Great Lakes Assorted Chips.
Large Catering Event
Choose 5 large salads or warm bowls Choose 15 salads or warm bowls wrapped to equal 30 -1/2 wraps. 30 Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 30 assorted Great Lakes Assorted Chips.
Satelite Salad Bar (Minimum 20 People)
Create your own salad for your guests. Minimum 20 people. Priced based on per person.
The Salad Box Lunch
Choose 1 of our favorite salads or warm bowls. Sauce on the side. Includes 1 7G Chocolate Chunk Cookie, 1 bag of Great Lakes Potato Chips, 1 Apsopure Water.
Retail
Bottle of Sauce 16 oz.
Choose from one of our homemade Gluten Free Sauces. They are amazing on any salad, great for marinating chicken, beef, fish and also as a dipping sauce!
Bottle of Sauce 8 oz.
Choose from one of our homemade Gluten Free Sauces. They are amazing on any salad, great for marinating chicken, beef, fish and also as a dipping sauce!
4 Pack of Sauce
Choose four of our homemade gluten free sauces. Mix and match!
Bottle of Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
DELIVERY | CURBSIDE PICKUP | CATERING
1222 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226