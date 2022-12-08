A map showing the location of 7th St. CafeView gallery
7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr.

Frederick, MD 21701

Popular Items

Hush Puppies
7th St. Steak & cheese
Salad chicken BBQ

Specials

Pastrami

$10.95

Cubano

$9.95

PO BOY SHRIMP

$9.95Out of stock

blackened shrimp, fried green tomato, lettuce, Cajun sauce, longboard

Soup loaded potato

$4.95Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

CRABBY FRIES

$12.95Out of stock

CRABBY CHIC

$9.95Out of stock

Soup tomato

$4.95Out of stock

SOUP CRAB

$5.95Out of stock

Starters & Loaded Fries

Boneless Wings

$8.95

10 Boneless Wings with your choice of dipping sauce.

F.G.T.

$6.95

French Fries

$4.95

Hush Puppies

$4.95

Loaded american fries

$8.95

Loaded Buff Fries

$9.95

Loaded carne asada fries

$10.95

Loaded monster fries

$7.95

Loaded southwest chicken fries

$10.95

Loaded veggie fries

$8.95

Onion leashes full

$5.95

Onion Leashes half

$3.95

CHIPS 8oz

$4.50

CHIPS 1.5oz

$1.29

CHIPS 2.75 oz

$2.29

Salads

Salad black & blue

$10.95

Salad Brian's

$8.95

Salad Buffalo

$10.95

Salad chef

$10.95

Salad chicken BBQ

$10.95

Salad chop

$8.95

Salad cobb

$10.95

Salad Greek

$8.95

Salad House

$7.95

Salad out west

$8.95

Salad summer

$8.95

SALAD CAESAR

$7.95Out of stock

Hott of The Griddle

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.95Out of stock

BBQ Burger

$7.95Out of stock

BBQ Chicken

$6.95Out of stock

Just Plain burger

$5.95Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$6.50Out of stock

Pastrami

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Cubano

$9.95

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$5.95

7th St. Chicken & cheese

$10.95

Drop in

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Jake the Snake

$8.95

Rachel all closed up

$10.95

Rueben All closed up

$10.95

Shroomin Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.95

7th St. Steak & cheese

$10.95

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

The L.T.O.M. Chicken

$6.95

Mackin Burger

$7.95Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Subs, Clubs, Sandwiches

Avon Pier

$10.95

Backside

$8.95

BLFGTCT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Fried Green Tomato, Cajun Tartar on toaated white

BLT

$7.95

Cutback

$8.95

Cowabunga

$10.95

Duck Pier

$8.95

Dr. Suess Club

$9.95

Flip Flop

$8.95

Gilgo Beach

$8.95

Godfather

$10.95

Ham Club

$9.95

Hosseger

$9.95

Johnny Utah

$10.95

Mavericks

$10.95

North Shore Club

$10.95

Old Orchard Beach

$8.95

Onshore

$9.95

Pea Island

$9.95

R&R Club

$10.95

Sub Italian cow

$10.95

Turkey Club

$9.95

Twin Fin Club

$9.95

Veggie

Crete Island

$8.95

Hey Dude

$8.95

FGT Parm

$8.95Out of stock

Reef Break

$8.95

BYOB

BYOB

$8.95

Bottled Drinks

Bottled soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.95

Juicy Juice

$1.00

Simply Juice

$2.95

Desserts

Halloween Big Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Lil Cookies 2 dozen

$5.50

3 S Frosted Cookies

$2.95

Large Chocolate Chip

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick, MD 21701

