7th Street Burger - 7th Avenue Moxy

485 7th Avenue

New York, NY 10008

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

$8.00

Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$11.50

Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.00
Loaded Beef Fries

Loaded Beef Fries

$11.00

100% all beef burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

Loaded Impossible Fries (vegetarian)

Loaded Impossible Fries (vegetarian)

$12.50

Impossible burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

Side of House Sauce

Side of House Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ghost Pepper Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Chopped Beef Fries

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

7th Street signature grilled cheese served with our house sauce

Merch

T-Shirt

$20.00

Crew Neck

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

485 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10008

