  • 7th Street Burger - Amsterdam - 424 Amsterdam Ave
7th Street Burger - Amsterdam 424 Amsterdam Ave

No reviews yet

424 Amsterdam ave

New York, NY 10024

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

$8.00

Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$11.50

Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.00
Chopped Beef Fries

Chopped Beef Fries

$11.00

100% all beef burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

Chopped Impossible Fries (vegetarian)

Chopped Impossible Fries (vegetarian)

$12.50

Impossible burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

Side of House Sauce

Side of House Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ghost Pepper Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Spicy Chopped Beef Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

7th Street signature grilled cheese served with our house sauce

Merch

T-Shirt

$20.00

Crew Neck

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

424 Amsterdam ave, New York, NY 10024

Directions

