7th Street Burger - Kips Bay 364 3rd Avenue

364 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10016

Burgers

$6.50

Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

$9.50

Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

$8.00

Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

$11.50

Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Sides

$4.00
$11.00

100% all beef burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

$12.50

Impossible burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

$1.00

$1.00

$11.00

$4.50

7th Street signature grilled cheese served with our house sauce

Merch

$20.00

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Burgers and fries.

364 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016

