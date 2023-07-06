Restaurant header imageView gallery

7th Street Burger- West 23rd

review star

No reviews yet

171 West 23rd St

New York, NY 10011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

$8.00

Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$11.50

Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.50
Chopped Beef Fries

Chopped Beef Fries

$11.00

100% all beef burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

Chopped Impossible Fries (vegetarian)

Chopped Impossible Fries (vegetarian)

$12.50

Impossible burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries

Side of House Sauce

Side of House Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ghost Pepper Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Chopped Beef Fries

$11.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$15.00

Crew Neck

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

171 West 23rd St, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

OPERATION: FALAFEL - Chelsea NYC
orange star4.3 • 50
232 7th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Merchants NY - 190 7th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
190 7th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
242 Eighth Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Hey Yuet - 251 W 26 St
orange starNo Reviews
251 West 26th Street Manhattan, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Norikoh - Izakaya Bar - 43 west 24th street
orange starNo Reviews
43 west 24th street New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
144 West 19th Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston