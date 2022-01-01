BG picView gallery

7th Street Restaurant 754 7th Street

review star

No reviews yet

754 7th Street

Cushing, TX 75760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$4.50+

Patty Melt

$7.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50+

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.50
Catfish Fillet Sandwich

Catfish Fillet Sandwich

$8.50
Club

Club

$7.50

BLT

$7.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Po - Boys

Chicken Po’Boy

$8.00

Philly CheeseSteak Po’Boy

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp Po’Boy

$8.00

Club Po’Boy

$8.00

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Philly CheeseSteak Wrap

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp Wrap

$8.00

Club Wrap

$8.00

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00+

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00+

Beef

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00+

Hamburger Steak

$11.00+

Ribeye

$25.00+

T-Bone

$28.00+

Pork

Pork Chops

$11.00+

Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.50

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.50
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.50

Chicken Fajitas

$13.00

Seafood

Small Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Large Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Small Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Large Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled Catfish Fillets

$15.00

Fried Catfish

$15.00

Grilled Catfish & Shrimp

$17.00

Fried Catfish & Shrimp

$17.00

AYCE Eat Catfish & Shrimp

$20.00

AYCE Refill

Sides Main Menu

Onion Rings -SIDE-

$4.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00
Baked Sweet Potato

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.00

Fried Green Beans - SIDE-

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00
Whole Kernel Corn

Whole Kernel Corn

$3.00

Corn Nuggets - SIDE -

$4.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.00
Steamed Brocolli

Steamed Brocolli

$3.00
Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

5 Hushpuppies

$1.00

Munchkin Meals

Child Chicken Tender

$6.00

Child Hamburger

$6.00

Child Cheeseburger

$6.00

Child Corndog

$6.00Out of stock
Child Grilled Cheese

Child Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Child Catfish

$7.00

Child Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

VIP

Eddie Okra

$4.00

Tommy Taco

$5.00

Matt’s Bacon Cheddar Tots w/ Onions & Nasty Sauce

$6.50

Bacon Cheddar Tater Tots w/ Onions & Nasty Sauce

Nasty Sauce

$2.00

CheeseCake

New York CheeseCake

$5.00

Chocolate Explosion CheeseCake

$5.00

Round Minis

$5.00

Pies

Apple Pie

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$4.00

Frozen Pies

$4.00

Cake

Chocolate Fudge

$5.00

Variety Cake

$5.00

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Last Chance Pudding

$1.50

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$1.50

2 Scoops

$2.50

3 Scoops

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$4.00

CupCake

CupCake

$4.00

Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

$8.99

MawMaws MeatLoaf

MawMaws MeatLoaf

$8.99

Mexican Special

2 Beef Enchilada

$8.99

2 Cheese Enchiladas

$8.99

1 Beef 1 Cheese Enchilada

$8.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

2 Soft Tacos

$8.99

AYCE Catfish & Shrimp

AYCE Catfish & Shrimp

$17.99

AYCE Refill

Stir Fry Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$8.99

Patty Melt w/ Fries Special

Patty Melt w/ Fries Special

$8.99

Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken & Dumplings

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

754 7th Street, Cushing, TX 75760

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MayMay's
orange starNo Reviews
103 W Rusk Street Mount Enterprise, TX 75681
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza Pasta Wings - 4810 north street
orange starNo Reviews
4810 north street NACOGDOCHES, TX 75965
View restaurantnext
Java Jacks Coffee House Nacogdoches - 1122 North Street
orange star4.7 • 524
1122 North Street Nacogdoches, TX 75961
View restaurantnext
Campfire Coffee Co. - 100 E. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
100 E. Main St. Henderson, TX 75652
View restaurantnext
Tomé Express - Nacogdoches
orange starNo Reviews
5105 North St. Suite B Nacogdoches, TX 75964
View restaurantnext
Herschel's Restaurant - Henderson - 1607 US Hwy 79 S
orange starNo Reviews
1607 US Hwy 79 S Henderson, TX 75654
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cushing
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston