7th Street Parlor 1017 7th St W

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters and Salads

Italian Fries

$9.00

Our pizza dough topped with our house garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.

16 Italian Fries

$15.00

House Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, croutons, and cheese.

Parlor Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, roasted garlic, and kalamata olives with Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, with Caesar dressing

Chips

$1.50

Facepunch

$6.00

Dry Rub

$6.00

Croix Valley

$6.00

Extra Red Sauce

$1.00

Phillies & Hoagies

The Capital Philly

$12.00

Sliced rib-eye topped with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese. A west end favorite!

The Tribute

$12.00

Ode to the original philly cheese steak, sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, and creamy cheese wiz.

Fort Road Dip

$12.00

Sliced Italian beef, hot giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, and a side of au jus.

The Pig's Eye

$14.00

Salami, roast beef, turkey, provolone, cheddar, pepperjack, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo.

The Vulcan

$12.00

Turkey, pepperoni, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onions, banana pepper, jalapeños, and hot sauce.

Meatball Sandwhich

$11.00

Meatballs smothered in red sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Veggie

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar, pepperjack, and Italian dressing.

Not So Basic BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, house garlic aioli.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pepperjack cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing.

Pizza Sandwich

$11.00

Pepperoni, salami, smothered in red sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Pizza

12" Philly

$17.00

Garlic white sauce pizza topped with sliced rib-eye, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and drizzled with cheese wiz.

16" Philly

$23.00

Garlic white sauce pizza topped with sliced rib-eye, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and drizzled with cheese wiz.

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with cheese wiz.

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with cheese wiz.

12" 7th Street Supreme

$17.00

Red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

16" 7th Street Supreme

$23.00

Red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

12" Buffalo

$17.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken, onions, banana peppers.

16" Buffalo

$22.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken, onions, banana peppers.

12" West Ender

$18.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and salami.

16" West Ender

$24.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and salami.

12" Margherita

$17.00

Crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, and mozzarella.

16" Margherita

$23.00

Crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, and mozzarella.

12" Popper

$17.00

Garlic white sauce, jalapeños, bacon, and chicken.

16" Popper

$22.00

Garlic white sauce, jalapeños, bacon, and chicken.

12" King Boreas

$17.00

Garlic white sauce, kalamata olives, onions, roasted garlic, sausage.

16" King Boreas

$22.00

Garlic white sauce, kalamata olives, onions, roasted garlic, sausage.

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

Lunch Special

$8.25

Single Slice

$5.00

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$5.25

Extra Scoop

$1.50

Pint

$10.00

Waffle Cone

$1.50

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Cherry

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Float

$6.00

Bottled Soda

Classic Bottled Soda

$3.25

Water Bottle

$2.50

Lemonade Dole 20oz

$3.25

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$4.00

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$4.00

Dr Pepper 2liter

$4.00

Mug Root Beer 2liter

$4.00

Grape Botte 12 Oz

$3.25

Shirley Temple 12 Oz

$3.25

Cream Soda 12 Oz

$3.25

Pepsi 12 Oz

$3.25

Lucky Diet 12oz

$3.25

Cream Soda 12oz

$3.25

Pepsi Bottle 12oz

$3.25

Lucky Diet Bottle 12oz

$3.25

Manzanita Sol Apple 12oz

$3.25

Manzanita Sol Apple 12oz

$3.25

Gift Card

25.00

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1017 7th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

