7th Street Pizza

15215 7th Street

Suite B

Victorville, CA 92395

Mini 8" Pizza

BYO Mini 8" Pizza

$4.99

Build your own Mini 8" Pizza

Mini Supreme

$9.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives.

Mini Veggie

$9.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Olives

Mini Hawaiian

$6.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple.

Mini Meatlover

$9.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Salami, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Mini BBQ Chicken

$6.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onion.

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Ranch, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon.

Medium 12" Pizza

BYO Medium 12" Pizza

$9.99

Medium Supreme

$17.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives.

Medium Veggie

$17.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Olives

Medium Hawaiian

$12.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple.

Medium Meatlover

$17.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Salami, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Medium BBQ Chicken

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onion.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Bacon

$12.99

Ranch, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon.

Large 14" Pizza

BYO Large Pizza

$12.99

Large Supreme

$19.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives.

Large Veggie

$19.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Olives

Large Hawaiian

$15.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple.

Large Meatlover

$19.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Salami, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Large BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onion.

Large Buffalo Chicken Bacon

$15.99

Ranch, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon.

XL 16" Pizza

BYO XL 16" Pizza

$15.99

XL Supreme

$23.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives.

XL Veggie

$23.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Olives

XL Hawaiian

$19.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple.

XL Meatlover

$23.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Salami, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage.

XL BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onion.

XL Buffalo Chicken Bacon

$19.99

Ranch, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon.

XXL 18" Pizza

BYO XXL Pizza

$19.99

XXL Supreme

$28.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives.

XXL Veggie

$29.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Olives

XXL Hawaiian

$24.99

XXL Meatlover

$28.99

XXL BBQ Chicken

$24.99

XXL Buffalo Chicken Bacon

$24.99

Jumbo 24" Pizza

BYO Jumbo Pizza

$35.99

Jumbo Supreme

$49.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives.

Jumbo Veggie

$49.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Olives

Jumbo Hawaiian

$44.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple.

Jumbo Meatlover

$49.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Salami, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Jumbo BBQ Chicken

$44.99

Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Bacon

$44.99

Ranch, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon.

Sandwiches

Gyro Sub

$10.99

Lamb, Onion, Garlic, Mayo

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Sliced Ribeye steak, grilled green pepper, gilled onion, cheese.

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella.

Italian Combo Sub

$10.99

Italian Dressing, salami, pepperoni, onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Entrees

Spagetti & Meatballs

$9.99

Spaghetti, Marinara, Meatballs, Cheese.

Pasta Alfredo & Chicken

$9.99

Penne Pasta, Alfredo sauce, chicken.

Sides and Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$4.99+

Potato Wedges

$6.99+

Salads

Antipasto salad

$11.00

Romaine, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Salami.

Chicken ceasar salad

$11.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan.

Garden salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

Beverages

2-Liter Bottle

$3.99

Soda Can

$1.49

16oz Coke Bottle

$1.99

Half Liter Mexican Coke

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15215 7th Street, Suite B, Victorville, CA 92395

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

