7 West TapHouse Superior (7W)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft Burgers & Beer
Location
1319 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dovetail Cafe and Market - 1917 W Superior St
No Reviews
1917 W Superior St Duluth, MN 55806
View restaurant
Silos Restaurant at Pier B - 800 W Railroad St
No Reviews
800 W Railroad St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurant
More near Superior