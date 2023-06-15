Main picView gallery

7 West TapHouse Miller Hill (7W)

2510 Maple Grove Road

Ste 100

Duluth, MN 55811

Starters

Cheese Curds

$6.29

Breaded cheddar cheese curds served w/ Taphouse sauce

Garden Starter Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with onion, tomato, shredded cheese & fried wonton strips, served w/ choice of dressing

Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Hand-battered tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Loaded Tots

$7.69

Crispy tater tots tossed in ranch seasoning, loaded with queso cheese, bacon, pico, & jalapeños

Pretzel Bites

$6.29

w/ cheese dip

Onion Rings

$6.99

Jalapeño Bacon Poppers

$7.99

Fresh halved jalapeños stuffed with breaded cheese & wrapped in bacon, deep fried to perfection & served with Taphouse sauce

Simply Cheese Bread

$7.99

Breaded Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Fresh hand-breaded cauliflower lightly fried & drizzled with creamy buffalo sauce. Topped with grated parmesan & served with ranch

Jalapeno Beer Cheese Wontons

$6.99

served with sweet chili sauce

Salads

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, Nashville hot chicken, tomatoes, bacon and pickles with our house made white BBQ dressing

Southwest Fajita Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, seasoned fajita chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, served w/ chipotle ranch

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, seasoned beer burger, cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon bits, onion, tomato, served with taphouse sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft Beer & Burgers

Location

2510 Maple Grove Road, Ste 100, Duluth, MN 55811

Directions

