8-Bit Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2026 S. Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Fried Ravioli (6pc)
Totally New York Pizza

APPETIZERS

Garlic Knots (4pc)

$6.00

(4 Piece) with a side of Marinara.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Bread with Garlic on top

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

Cheesy bread with Garlic on top

Fried Ravioli (6pc)

$11.00

Panko crusted (6 Piece) with a side of Marinara.

Spinach Artichoke Rolls (4pc)

$10.00

(4 Piece) Spinach, Artichoke, and Cream Cheese Stuffing

Wings

$9.00+

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Crouton, and Caesar dressing.

Balsamic Apple Salad

$6.00+

Spinach, apple, red onion, toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola with a side of balsamic.

House Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Mozzarella, Crouton, with Ranch or Balsamic.

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Banana Pepper, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, and Greek Dressing.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roma Tomato, with Balsamic.

CALZONES

BYO Calzone

$9.00

Meat Calzone

$11.00

Pepperoni and Sausage.

Veggie Calzone

$11.00

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Black Olive, Red Onion.

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Veal, Beef, and Pork Meatballs topped and Baked with Marinara and Mozzarella on a hoagie roll.

PASTA

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Fettuccini noodles with our homemade Alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti

$13.00

Spaghetti noodles with our homemade Marinara sauce or Meat sauce.

SPECIALS

Chicken Parm Sliders 2 for 6.00

$6.00

DESSERTS

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99

By Austintatious Creations Ask about the flavor of the day!

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Provided by Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse

Chocolate Chip Brownies

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownies.

EXTRAS

Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.75

BYO & SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Create Your Own Pizza

$10.00+

Totally New York Pizza

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, and Black Olive.

Faye Crates Pizza

$14.00+

The debate is over. Pineapple goes on a pizza. This Prosciutto Ham and Pineapple pizza is dedicated to the owner's grandmother.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00+

Who can resist a meat pizza? No one is going to say "where's the meat?" for this pizza. Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.

Veggie Pizza

$14.00+

Veg Out to this pizza. Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Black Olive, and Red Onion.

Margherita Pizza

$14.00+

It's a classic. Olive Oil and Garlic, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil.

Popeye Pizza

$14.00+

Olive Oil and Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach, and Gorgonzola.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.00+

Originally called "The White Knight Pizza" Alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$14.00+

This pizza was an 80s classic! BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Half & Half Pizza

$14.00+

SLICES (available 12PM - 4PM only!)

Slice - Cheese

$3.00

Slice - Totally New York

$4.00

Slice - Faye Crates

$4.00

Slice - Meat Lovers

$4.00

Slice - Veggie

$4.00

Slice - Chicken Alfredo

$4.00

Slice - Chicken BBQ

$4.00

NA DRINKS

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Coke Zero

$2.00

Bottle Coke Zero

$3.00

Can Orange Fanta

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottle Dr Pepper

$3.00

Can Mt Dew

$2.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Peak Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
80.'s style pizzeria. We serve New York style pizza with pasta, salads, and dessert. Dine-In, Take Out, and Delivery.

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

