American
Sandwiches
8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown 863 S. Western Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
863 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Plant Based Sandwich - Beverly Blvd
No Reviews
4574 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurant