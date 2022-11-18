8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown 863 S. Western Ave

review star

No reviews yet

863 S. Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90005

LA COMBO MEALS

COMBO A

$76.95

8 FLAVORS PORK BELLY

COMBO B (S)

$68.95

ALL PORK COMBO SMALL

COMBO B (L)

$89.95

ALL PORK COMBO LARGE

COMBO C

$92.95

BEEF & PORK COMBO

PRIME BEEF COMBO

$86.95

ALL BEEF COMBO

COMBO FRIED RICE

LA DINNERS BELLY STRIPS

BELLY STRIP - WINE

$8.95

BELLY STRIP - ORIGINAL

$8.95

BELLY STRIP - BLACK SESAME

$8.95

BELLY STRIP - GARLIC

$8.95

BELLY STRIP - HERB

$8.95

BELLY STRIP - CURRY

$8.95

BELLY STRIP - MISO

$8.95

BELLY STRIP - GOCHUJANG

$8.95

LA DINNERS PLATTERS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$19.95

PORK JOWL

$28.95

PREMIUM PORK SELECTION

GARLIC PORK SHOULDER

$27.95

PREMIUM PORK SELECTION

PORK BELLY FLOWER

$33.95

PREMIUM PORK SELECTION

THINLY SLICED PORK BELLY

$29.95

PREMIUM PORK SELECTION

PORK BELLY MUGIFUGI

$38.95

PREMIUM PORK SELECTION

PORK BELLY BLACK PIG

$35.95

THINLY SLICED PRIME BEEF BRISKET

$39.95

PREMIUM BEEF SELECTION

THINLY SLICED BEEF BELLY

$34.95

PREMIUM BEEF SELECTION

BONELESS BEEF GALBI BULGOGI

$41.95

PREMIUM BEEF SELECTION

PRIME KOREAN STYLE BONELSS RIB

$56.95

PREMIUM BEEF SELECTION

THINLY SLICED BEEF TONGUE

$34.95

LA SIDES

STEAMED EGG

$4.25

STEAMED EGG WITH CHEESE

$4.75

WHITE RICE

$1.95

RAMEN NOODLES ADD ON

$3.25

KIMCHI FRIED RICE WITH CHEESE

$9.95

KIMCHI FRIED RICE / NO CHEESE

$9.95

SEAFOOD SOYBEAN PASTE STEW

$16.95

KIMCHI AND PORK STEW

$14.95

KIMCHI STEW MUSHROOMS VEGETARIAN

$12.95

COLD BUCKWHEAT NOODLES

$11.95

COLD SPICY BUCKWHEAT NOODLES

$11.95

CHILDREN SOUP

LA A.Y.C.E.

A.Y.C.E. Classic 8 Flavors

$28.85

A.Y.C.E Deluxe Pork

$34.95

A.Y.C.E Supreme Beef + Pork

$38.95

A.Y.C.E Additional Selections

A.Y.C.E. Classic KIDS $14.95

$14.95

A.Y.C.E Deluxe KIDS $17.95

$17.95

A.Y.C.E Supreme KIDS $19.95

$19.95

A.Y.C.E Additional Selections KIDS

A.Y.C.E. FRIED RICE

A.Y.C.E. EGG W/ CHEESE

A.Y.C.E. EGG NO CHEESE

SEAFOOD SOUP MAKE

KIMCHI STEW MAKE

WHITE RICE

SEAFOOD SOUP SWITCH

$2.00

VEG - KIMCHI MUSHROOM STEW

BOTTLED BEER

CASS

$9.95

TERRA

$9.95

SOJU

SOJU - FRESH

$14.95

SOJU - ORIGINAL

$14.95

SOJU - GREEN GRAPE

$14.95

SOJU - GRAPEFRUIT

$14.95

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$4.25

DIET COKE

$4.25

SPRITE

$4.25

APPLE JUICE

$4.25

STAFF SODA

$2.00

PROMOTION

$9 BOTTOMLESS

$9.00

$1 BOTTOMLESS

$1.00

CASS REFILL

TERRA REFILL

SOJU ORIGINAL REFILL

SOJU FRESH REFILL

SOJU GREEN GRAPE REFILL

SOJU GRAPEFRUIT REFILL

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

863 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Directions

Gallery
8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown image

Map
