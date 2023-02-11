Restaurant header imageView gallery

800 Degrees Pizza 3619 w magnolia blvd

review star

3619 w magnolia blvd

Burbank, CA 91505

Popular Items

10" Margherita Pizza
14" Margherita
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Appetizers

Meatballs Appetizer

Meatballs Appetizer

$9.99

House-Made all-beef meatballs, marinara sauce, parmigiano, toasted ciabatta bread.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.99

Mozzarella, fontina, parmigiano, garlic and extra virgin olive oil melted on freshly baked flatbread.

800 Oven Fired Wings (6)

800 Oven Fired Wings (6)

$14.99

Oven baked (never fried), with your choice of sauce and ranch dipping sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Romaine, parmigiano, and toasted croutons with our house-made secret recipe dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.99+

tricolor greens, soppressata, salami, fontina, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini & oregano vinaigrette.

10" Personal Pizzas Create Your Own

10" Margherita Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Red pizza, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano

10" Biana Pizza

10" Biana Pizza

$10.99

White pizza, ricotta sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

10" Verde Pizza

10" Verde Pizza

$10.99

Green pizza, basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Your choice of dough, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan

14" Party Pizzas Create Your Own

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$13.99

Red Pizza, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano.

14" Bianca

14" Bianca

$13.99

White pizza, ricotta sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil.

14" Verde

14" Verde

$13.99

Green pizza, basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano

10" Specialty Pizzas

10" Doppio Pepperoni Pizza

10" Doppio Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Margherita with crispy pepperoni, spicy soppressata salami

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Bianca pizza with roasted chicken, bacon, provolone, peppadew peppers, house-made ranch

10" Sausage & Peppers Pizza

10" Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$14.99

Margherita with peppadew peppers, Italian sausage, caramelized onions

10" Tartufo Pizza

10" Tartufo Pizza

$16.99

Bianca pizza with truffle pecorino cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce base with roasted chicken, smoked provolone, peppadew peppers, red onions, cilantro

10" Carni Pizza

10" Carni Pizza

$16.99

Margherita pizza with pepperoni, bacon, 800 degrees house made meatballs

10" Angry Bee Pizza

10" Angry Bee Pizza

$12.99

Margherita pizza with spicy soppressata salami, garlic, Calabrian chile, honey

10" Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Margherita pizza with bacon and pineapple

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Doppio Pepperoni Pizza

14" Doppio Pepperoni Pizza

$18.99

Margherita with crispy pepperoni, spicy soppressata salami

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Bianca pizza with roasted chicken, bacon, provolone, peppadew peppers, house-made ranch

14" Sausage & Peppers Pizza

14" Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$19.49

Margherita with peppadew peppers, Italian sausage, caramelized onions

14" Tartufo Pizza

14" Tartufo Pizza

$21.99

Bianca pizza with truffle pecorino cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

BBQ base with roasted chicken, smoked provolone, peppadew peppers, red onions, cilantro.

14" Carni Pizza

14" Carni Pizza

$21.49

Margherita pizza with pepperoni, bacon, 800 degrees house made meatballs

14" Angry Bee Pizza

14" Angry Bee Pizza

$16.49

Margherita pizza with spicy soppressata salami, garlic, Calabrian chile, honey

14" Hawaiian Pizza

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Margherita pizza with bacon and pineapple

Sides

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$1.00

House Made Ranch

Desserts

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Cane Sugar Coke

$3.50

Cane Sugar Sprite

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

800 Degrees Bottled Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated pizza with a fresh look. Signature, quality pizzas for all!

Location

3619 w magnolia blvd, Burbank, CA 91505

Directions

