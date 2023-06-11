800 Maple Restaurant imageView gallery
Salads

800 Salad

$12.00

V - tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, red onion, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

V - GF - walnut granola, manchego cheese, dried cranberry, frisée, white balsamic

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, parma prosciutto, white anchovy, reggiano

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Starters

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$19.00

sticky rice, ponzu, pickled ginger

Artichokes

$18.00

Mussels

$18.00

Cornbread Fritters

$17.00

Calamari

$19.00

Hot Banana Peppers

$16.00

italian cheeses, olive oil, garlic

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$58.00

Chicken Downtown

$29.00

tomato vodka cream

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Milanese

$29.00

Bolognese

$29.00

Pork Chop

$39.00

Rigatoni & Butter

$12.00

Rigatoni Pomodoro

$12.00

Bell & Evans Chicken

$29.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$36.00

Sea Scallops

$47.00

Penne

$31.00

Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce

$19.00

Wood Fired Pizza

gluten free add $4

Michael Pizza

$21.00

pesto, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, arugula, Reggiano parmesan

Paisano Pizza

$20.00

Sicilia Pizza

$23.00

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Nicky Pizza

$18.00

Louie Pizza

$19.00

Joey Pizza

$19.00

Desserts

Cookie & Cream

$9.50

Brookie

$9.50

Warm chocolate chip cookie baked into a fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.50

Fresh whipped cream, seasonal berries

Cheesecake

$9.50

Creme Brulee

$9.50

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$12.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler

$12.00

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$9.50

Gelato

$9.50

Sorbet

$9.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

800 Maple is Williamsville’s homegrown destination for the best prime steaks, chops and fresh seafood.

Website

Location

Directions

