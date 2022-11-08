Restaurant header imageView gallery

8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese

review star

No reviews yet

107 Main St

Roselle, IL 60172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

101 Crab Rangoons 蟹角
104 Potstickers 饺子
606 House Fried Rice 炒饭

Appetizers

101 Crab Rangoons 蟹角

101 Crab Rangoons 蟹角

$8.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, and scallions folded into wonton skins, crispy-fried, and served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.

102 Pork Egg Roll 猪肉卷

102 Pork Egg Roll 猪肉卷

$7.00

Cabbage, pork, and carrots in a crispy roll

103 Spring Rolls 上海卷

103 Spring Rolls 上海卷

$5.00

Shredded vegetables crispy-fried and served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.

104 Potstickers 饺子

104 Potstickers 饺子

$8.00

Pan seared pork dumplings, served with soy ginger dipping sauce

105 Sichuan Dumplings 龙抄手

105 Sichuan Dumplings 龙抄手

$8.00

House made dumplings served with a spicy Sichuan sauce topped with chili-oil and minced garlic scallions.

106 Crispy Canton Shrimp 脆皮虾

106 Crispy Canton Shrimp 脆皮虾

$10.00

Wild-caught shrimp, wok-fried crispy and tossed with a delicate, sweet mayo glaze topped with sesame seeds.

107 Crispy Spice Calamari 鱿鱼圈

107 Crispy Spice Calamari 鱿鱼圈

$10.00

Marinated fresh squid tubes and tentacles are crispy-fried in a delicate spice mixture. Served with sweet chilies dipping sauce.

108 Edamame 毛豆

108 Edamame 毛豆

$6.00

Shell-on and steamed, sprinkled with a light salt mixture.

110 Hand Grenades手榴弹

110 Hand Grenades手榴弹

$7.50

Nori-wrapped shrimp with sushi rice topped with spicy garlic mayo, and baked atop on orange slice.

112 Crispy Rice 三文鱼锅巴

112 Crispy Rice 三文鱼锅巴

$10.00

House sushi rice is crisped and formed into squares, topped with a mixture of spicy salmon, sliced jalapeños, scallions, tempura spinach, and beet crunch. Drizzled over with spicy mayo and unagi sauce (5 pc)

113 House Salad

113 House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce with house ginger dressing.

114 Soft Shell Crab 软壳蟹

114 Soft Shell Crab 软壳蟹

$9.00

Crab meat fried in tempura and garnished with scallion. Served with Tempura sauce

115 Jalapeno Poppers 墨西哥辣椒

115 Jalapeno Poppers 墨西哥辣椒

$9.00

Cream cheese, spicy tuna and jalapeno with unagi sauce, tempura fried. Drizzled over with spicy mayo

116 Baked Mussels青口

116 Baked Mussels青口

$10.00

Baked mussel topped with spicy crab meat, fish egg and eel sauce. (4 pc)

117 Tempura Appetizer 天妇罗头台

$8.00

Tempura fried shrimp, asparagus, sweet potato and red pepper, served with a soy tempura sauce.

118 Yakitori 鸡串

118 Yakitori 鸡串

$8.00

Chicken skewers in a teriyaki sauce, topped with sesame seeds. (2 sticks)

119 Crab Rangoon Dip 蟹角皮

$11.00

Your favorite appetizer now in dip form. Cream cheese, scallion, crab, paired with crispy fried wonton chips.

120 Crunchy Tuna Bites

$10.00

Tempura crunch, fresh tuna, avocado drizzled over eel sauce balanced on a potato crisp. (4pc)

Soups

201 Hot & Sour Soup

201 Hot & Sour Soup

$4.00

Sichuan classic style with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, and scallions.

202 Miso Soup

202 Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed sprouts, tofu, and white miso.

203 Chicken Dumpling Soup 鸡汤馄饨

203 Chicken Dumpling Soup 鸡汤馄饨

$8.00

House made broth, chicken dumplings, and Shanghai bok choy.

204 Nabeyaki Udon

204 Nabeyaki Udon

$15.00

Japanese seafood noodle soup, seaweed, shrimp, crab, octopus and scallops with udon noodles.

205 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup 四川牛肉面

205 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup 四川牛肉面

$15.00

Wheat noodles with braised beef, winter bamboo, Shanghai bok choy, dried chilies, chinkiang vinegar, and Sichuan pepprecorns. Serves 2

206 Kid's Noodle Soup 鸡汤面

$9.00

Noodles and chicken in a chicken broth soup

207 Chong Qing Noodle Soup 酸菜鱼

207 Chong Qing Noodle Soup 酸菜鱼

$15.00

Sliced white fish fillet slowly simmered in broth with cellophane noodles, pickled mustard greens, and red chilies. Serves 2

Beef

301 Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

301 Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$18.00

A heartier northern Chinese style. Soy and hoisin sauces are combined with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.

303 Crispy Honey Sesame Beef 芝麻牛

303 Crispy Honey Sesame Beef 芝麻牛

$18.00

Marinated flank steak, wok-fried crisp and tossed with a light honey glaze and topped with sesame seeds.

304 Black Pepper Garlic Beef 黑蒜子牛

304 Black Pepper Garlic Beef 黑蒜子牛

$18.00

Marinated tender beef pieces wok-fried crispy and tossed in a rich soy, black pepper, and garlic sauce surrounded with broccoli florets.

305 Spicy Chili Beef 水煮牛

305 Spicy Chili Beef 水煮牛

$18.00

Our marinated flank steak is simmered slowly in a spicy chili bean sauce and wok-tossed with blackened chilies, winter bamboo, mushrooms, and tofu topped with garlic, chilies, seared hot oil, and cilantro.

306 Shredded Beef w/ Chinese Garlic Sprout 韭菜花牛肉丝

306 Shredded Beef w/ Chinese Garlic Sprout 韭菜花牛肉丝

$18.00

Marinated shredded flank steak wok-tossed with ginger, garlic, jalapeños, cherry chilies, ginger bamboo, and fresh Chinese garlic in light oyster and soy sauce.

307 Cumin Scented Lamb 孜然羊

307 Cumin Scented Lamb 孜然羊

$19.00

Marinated sliced leg of lamb is sliced thin and wok tossed with onions, scallions, red & green bell peppers, and finished with roasted cumin and chili oil. This dish will bring out the lamb lover in you.

Chicken

401 Dried Chili Chicken 辣子鸡

401 Dried Chili Chicken 辣子鸡

$17.00

Diced chicken wok-fried to a crisp with blackened chilies, roasted garlic, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn, and house made chili oil.

402 Crispy Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

402 Crispy Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$17.00

Wok fried crispy, then tossed in a caramelized soy glaze and topped with sesame seeds and broccoli.

403 Teriyaki Chicken 照烧鸡

403 Teriyaki Chicken 照烧鸡

$17.00

This soy based traditional recipe has been passed down through the ages, we make our teriyaki in house with broccoli. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.

404 Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

404 Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$17.00

Wok seared with blackened chilies, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, and toasted peanuts in a spicy kung pao chili sauce. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.

405 Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

405 Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$17.00

Lightly battered and stir-fried with fresh orange juice, candied orange peels, roasted chilies, broccoli, and red and green bell peppers. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.

406 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

406 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

$17.00

Dark meat chicken, wok fried and tossed with roasted chilies, scallions, carrot, and ginger in a spicy and sweet red chile sauce.

407 Black Pepper Garlic Chicken 黑蒜子鸡

407 Black Pepper Garlic Chicken 黑蒜子鸡

$17.00

Marinated wok-fried chicken tossed in buttery soy, black pepper, and garlic sauce surrounded with small green and red bell peppers.

408 Hot Wok Chili Chicken 干锅鸡

408 Hot Wok Chili Chicken 干锅鸡

$17.00

Diced chicken wok fried with spicy chili bean sauce, blackened chilies, bell peppers, and mushrooms tossed with Sichuan peppercorns. This is currently a very popular dish in the Sichuan province.

409 Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

409 Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$17.00

The classic yin and yang flavors, red and green bell peppers and pineapple. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.

410 Main Street Chicken 酱香土豆鸡

$17.00

A chef signature dish Wok-fried chicken and diced potato tossed in a sweet housemade miso-based sauce

Seafood

501 Spicy Chili Fish 四川水煮鱼

501 Spicy Chili Fish 四川水煮鱼

$18.00

A spice lovers delight: sliced whitefish fillets, stir fried and served with blackened chilies, winter bamboo, button mushrooms, and tofu in a spicy bean sauce with fresh garlic and cilantro.

502 Pineapple Fish 菠萝鱼片

502 Pineapple Fish 菠萝鱼片

$18.00

Fried fish filet, tossed with our sweet homemade sauce, pineapple cubes, red and green bell peppers.

503 Sweet & Sour Basa White Fish 糖醋鱼片

503 Sweet & Sour Basa White Fish 糖醋鱼片

$17.00

Fried fish filet glazed in sweet housemade tomato sauce, sliced bamboo, scallion and wood ear mushrooms.

504 Thai Basil Shrimp 泰式九層塔蝦

504 Thai Basil Shrimp 泰式九層塔蝦

$19.00

Stir fried and breaded wild-caught shrimp, Thai basil leaves, cilantro, red onions, roasted peanuts and cherry chilies in a fresh citrus and chilies sauce. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.

505 Crunchy Garlic Shrimp 蒜香蝦

505 Crunchy Garlic Shrimp 蒜香蝦

$19.00

Wild-caught shrimp wok-fried crispy and tossed with house roasted garlic, onions, and red & green peppers.

507 Hong Kong Style Fish 避风港鱼片

507 Hong Kong Style Fish 避风港鱼片

$18.00

Dried fried fish fillet, dry garlic, onion, jalapeño, chili, and scallion.

508 Deep Fried Shrimp and Scallop 酱爆双鲜

508 Deep Fried Shrimp and Scallop 酱爆双鲜

$19.00

As the name would suggest, complemented with Chinese garlic sprout, red onion, and red pepper in a sweet seafood sauce.

Noodles & Rice

601 Cashew Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

601 Cashew Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

House soy, red onions, salted cashews, bean sprouts, egg, chicken and fresh diced pineapple.

602 BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧猪肉炒饭

602 BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧猪肉炒饭

$16.00

Carrots, green peas, onions, green onions, egg, and BBQ pork.

603 Wide Rice Noodles 炒宽米粉

603 Wide Rice Noodles 炒宽米粉

$14.00

Fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and oyster sauce.

604 Yakisoba Noodles 日本炒面

604 Yakisoba Noodles 日本炒面

$13.00

A classic and delicious Japanese noodle dish featuring cabbage, egg, onion, and carrots tossed in a sweet house-made soy sauce.

605 Pad Thai 泰式米粉

605 Pad Thai 泰式米粉

$13.00

Stir-fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, firm tofu and chilies, in a fresh house made pad thai sauce topped with chopped peanuts and cilantro

606 House Fried Rice 炒饭

606 House Fried Rice 炒饭

$13.00

Classic preparation, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, eggs and scallions with a light touch of soy.

608 Lo Mein 捞面

608 Lo Mein 捞面

$13.00

Bean sprouts, scallions, onions and carrots are wok tossed in a rich soy and oyster sauce.

Vegetable

701 Sichuan String Beans 干煸四季豆

701 Sichuan String Beans 干煸四季豆

$13.00

Fresh string beans, Sichuan preserved vegetables and wok tossed with a light soy. Vegetarian