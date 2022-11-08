8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese
No reviews yet
107 Main St
Roselle, IL 60172
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
101 Crab Rangoons 蟹角
Crab meat, cream cheese, and scallions folded into wonton skins, crispy-fried, and served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
102 Pork Egg Roll 猪肉卷
Cabbage, pork, and carrots in a crispy roll
103 Spring Rolls 上海卷
Shredded vegetables crispy-fried and served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
104 Potstickers 饺子
Pan seared pork dumplings, served with soy ginger dipping sauce
105 Sichuan Dumplings 龙抄手
House made dumplings served with a spicy Sichuan sauce topped with chili-oil and minced garlic scallions.
106 Crispy Canton Shrimp 脆皮虾
Wild-caught shrimp, wok-fried crispy and tossed with a delicate, sweet mayo glaze topped with sesame seeds.
107 Crispy Spice Calamari 鱿鱼圈
Marinated fresh squid tubes and tentacles are crispy-fried in a delicate spice mixture. Served with sweet chilies dipping sauce.
108 Edamame 毛豆
Shell-on and steamed, sprinkled with a light salt mixture.
110 Hand Grenades手榴弹
Nori-wrapped shrimp with sushi rice topped with spicy garlic mayo, and baked atop on orange slice.
112 Crispy Rice 三文鱼锅巴
House sushi rice is crisped and formed into squares, topped with a mixture of spicy salmon, sliced jalapeños, scallions, tempura spinach, and beet crunch. Drizzled over with spicy mayo and unagi sauce (5 pc)
113 House Salad
Lettuce with house ginger dressing.
114 Soft Shell Crab 软壳蟹
Crab meat fried in tempura and garnished with scallion. Served with Tempura sauce
115 Jalapeno Poppers 墨西哥辣椒
Cream cheese, spicy tuna and jalapeno with unagi sauce, tempura fried. Drizzled over with spicy mayo
116 Baked Mussels青口
Baked mussel topped with spicy crab meat, fish egg and eel sauce. (4 pc)
117 Tempura Appetizer 天妇罗头台
Tempura fried shrimp, asparagus, sweet potato and red pepper, served with a soy tempura sauce.
118 Yakitori 鸡串
Chicken skewers in a teriyaki sauce, topped with sesame seeds. (2 sticks)
119 Crab Rangoon Dip 蟹角皮
Your favorite appetizer now in dip form. Cream cheese, scallion, crab, paired with crispy fried wonton chips.
120 Crunchy Tuna Bites
Tempura crunch, fresh tuna, avocado drizzled over eel sauce balanced on a potato crisp. (4pc)
Soups
201 Hot & Sour Soup
Sichuan classic style with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, and scallions.
202 Miso Soup
Seaweed sprouts, tofu, and white miso.
203 Chicken Dumpling Soup 鸡汤馄饨
House made broth, chicken dumplings, and Shanghai bok choy.
204 Nabeyaki Udon
Japanese seafood noodle soup, seaweed, shrimp, crab, octopus and scallops with udon noodles.
205 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup 四川牛肉面
Wheat noodles with braised beef, winter bamboo, Shanghai bok choy, dried chilies, chinkiang vinegar, and Sichuan pepprecorns. Serves 2
206 Kid's Noodle Soup 鸡汤面
Noodles and chicken in a chicken broth soup
207 Chong Qing Noodle Soup 酸菜鱼
Sliced white fish fillet slowly simmered in broth with cellophane noodles, pickled mustard greens, and red chilies. Serves 2
Beef
301 Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
A heartier northern Chinese style. Soy and hoisin sauces are combined with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.
303 Crispy Honey Sesame Beef 芝麻牛
Marinated flank steak, wok-fried crisp and tossed with a light honey glaze and topped with sesame seeds.
304 Black Pepper Garlic Beef 黑蒜子牛
Marinated tender beef pieces wok-fried crispy and tossed in a rich soy, black pepper, and garlic sauce surrounded with broccoli florets.
305 Spicy Chili Beef 水煮牛
Our marinated flank steak is simmered slowly in a spicy chili bean sauce and wok-tossed with blackened chilies, winter bamboo, mushrooms, and tofu topped with garlic, chilies, seared hot oil, and cilantro.
306 Shredded Beef w/ Chinese Garlic Sprout 韭菜花牛肉丝
Marinated shredded flank steak wok-tossed with ginger, garlic, jalapeños, cherry chilies, ginger bamboo, and fresh Chinese garlic in light oyster and soy sauce.
307 Cumin Scented Lamb 孜然羊
Marinated sliced leg of lamb is sliced thin and wok tossed with onions, scallions, red & green bell peppers, and finished with roasted cumin and chili oil. This dish will bring out the lamb lover in you.
Chicken
401 Dried Chili Chicken 辣子鸡
Diced chicken wok-fried to a crisp with blackened chilies, roasted garlic, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn, and house made chili oil.
402 Crispy Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
Wok fried crispy, then tossed in a caramelized soy glaze and topped with sesame seeds and broccoli.
403 Teriyaki Chicken 照烧鸡
This soy based traditional recipe has been passed down through the ages, we make our teriyaki in house with broccoli. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.
404 Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
Wok seared with blackened chilies, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, and toasted peanuts in a spicy kung pao chili sauce. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.
405 Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡
Lightly battered and stir-fried with fresh orange juice, candied orange peels, roasted chilies, broccoli, and red and green bell peppers. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.
406 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡
Dark meat chicken, wok fried and tossed with roasted chilies, scallions, carrot, and ginger in a spicy and sweet red chile sauce.
407 Black Pepper Garlic Chicken 黑蒜子鸡
Marinated wok-fried chicken tossed in buttery soy, black pepper, and garlic sauce surrounded with small green and red bell peppers.
408 Hot Wok Chili Chicken 干锅鸡
Diced chicken wok fried with spicy chili bean sauce, blackened chilies, bell peppers, and mushrooms tossed with Sichuan peppercorns. This is currently a very popular dish in the Sichuan province.
409 Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡
The classic yin and yang flavors, red and green bell peppers and pineapple. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.
410 Main Street Chicken 酱香土豆鸡
A chef signature dish Wok-fried chicken and diced potato tossed in a sweet housemade miso-based sauce
Seafood
501 Spicy Chili Fish 四川水煮鱼
A spice lovers delight: sliced whitefish fillets, stir fried and served with blackened chilies, winter bamboo, button mushrooms, and tofu in a spicy bean sauce with fresh garlic and cilantro.
502 Pineapple Fish 菠萝鱼片
Fried fish filet, tossed with our sweet homemade sauce, pineapple cubes, red and green bell peppers.
503 Sweet & Sour Basa White Fish 糖醋鱼片
Fried fish filet glazed in sweet housemade tomato sauce, sliced bamboo, scallion and wood ear mushrooms.
504 Thai Basil Shrimp 泰式九層塔蝦
Stir fried and breaded wild-caught shrimp, Thai basil leaves, cilantro, red onions, roasted peanuts and cherry chilies in a fresh citrus and chilies sauce. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.
505 Crunchy Garlic Shrimp 蒜香蝦
Wild-caught shrimp wok-fried crispy and tossed with house roasted garlic, onions, and red & green peppers.
507 Hong Kong Style Fish 避风港鱼片
Dried fried fish fillet, dry garlic, onion, jalapeño, chili, and scallion.
508 Deep Fried Shrimp and Scallop 酱爆双鲜
As the name would suggest, complemented with Chinese garlic sprout, red onion, and red pepper in a sweet seafood sauce.
Noodles & Rice
601 Cashew Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
House soy, red onions, salted cashews, bean sprouts, egg, chicken and fresh diced pineapple.
602 BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧猪肉炒饭
Carrots, green peas, onions, green onions, egg, and BBQ pork.
603 Wide Rice Noodles 炒宽米粉
Fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and oyster sauce.
604 Yakisoba Noodles 日本炒面
A classic and delicious Japanese noodle dish featuring cabbage, egg, onion, and carrots tossed in a sweet house-made soy sauce.
605 Pad Thai 泰式米粉
Stir-fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, firm tofu and chilies, in a fresh house made pad thai sauce topped with chopped peanuts and cilantro
606 House Fried Rice 炒饭
Classic preparation, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, eggs and scallions with a light touch of soy.
608 Lo Mein 捞面
Bean sprouts, scallions, onions and carrots are wok tossed in a rich soy and oyster sauce.