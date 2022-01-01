Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

801 Chophouse Denver

2,595 Reviews

$$$$

3000 E 1st Ave

Denver, CO 80206

Appetizers

"Down Home" Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

JUMBO SHRIMP with Spiced Guinness Butter

** Gluten Free Bread

Caviar - 1

$90.00Out of stock

Caviar - 2

$120.00Out of stock

Caviar - 3

$140.00

Feature App 1

$22.00Out of stock

Feature App 2

$17.00Out of stock

Feature App 3

$25.00Out of stock

Foie Gras App

$27.00

Fried Calamari and Zucchini

$23.00

Roasted Garlic Remoulade

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

JUMBO SHRIMP Cocktail Sauce

Lobster Bites

$87.00

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$27.00

Apple Fennel Slaw, Caper Tartar Sauce

Meatballs

$22.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$27.00

Hollandaise

Oyster Sampler

$42.00Out of stock

Pancetta-Wrapped Jumbo Scallops

$25.00

Roasted Red Pepper Glaze

Roasted Marrow Bones

$24.00

Tomato and Raisin Chutney, Capers, Grilled Lemon, Pickled Onion, Parsley

Spanish Octopus

$25.00

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Capers, Shallot, Mustard, Cornichons Pickled Red Onion, Egg Yolk

Shotgun

Out of stock

Salads

* AS APPETIZER *

801 Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Campari Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Little Gem Lettuce, White Anchovy Croutons, Parmesan

Chophouse Salad

$19.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Genoa Salami Gruyere, Red Cabbage, Balsamic Red Onion Parmesan, Garbanzo Beans Cabernet Vinaigrette

Feature Salad 1

$16.00

Feature Salad 2

$12.00Out of stock

Feature Salad 3

$15.00Out of stock

Feature Soup Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Feature Soup Cup

$10.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$14.00

House Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Tomato and Onion Salad

$16.00

Campari Tomatoes, Red Onion Baby Greens, Hearts Of Palm Blue Cheese, Garlic and Herb Vinaigrette

BQT French Onion

$11.00

BQT Wedge

$11.00

SM 801 Wedge

$11.00

Campari Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

SM Caesar

$11.00

SM Chop Salad

$11.00

SM Feature Salad 1

$11.00

BQT Caesar

$11.00

SM Feature Salad 3

$9.00Out of stock

SM Tomato Onion

$11.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

$49.00

Artic Char

$40.00Out of stock

Dover Sole

$60.00Out of stock

Halibut

$45.00Out of stock

King Crab

$62.50+

Lobster Tail

$87.00

S/F Pan Roast

$98.00

Salmon

$39.00Out of stock

Scallops

$42.00Out of stock

Sea and Sky

$40.00

Seabass

$45.00Out of stock

Seabass

$60.00Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$36.00Out of stock

Steelhead Trout

$40.00

Blank

$45.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster

$98.00

Single Cut Prime Rib

$63.00

16 - 18 Ounce Cut Horseradish Cream Sauce, Au Jus

801 Cut Prime Rib

$75.00

26 - 28 ounce Cut Horseradish Cream Sauce, Au Jus

Filet 8oz

$62.00

Filet 12oz

$79.00

Strip 14oz

$66.00

Ribeye 16 oz

$67.00

Wet Age Feature 1

$85.00Out of stock

Wet Age Feature 2

Out of stock

Wet Age Bone-In Filet

$95.00Out of stock

Wet Age Bone In Ribeye

$78.00Out of stock

24 ounce Bone-On Ribeye

DA Delmonico

$105.00

DA Bone In Strip

$95.00

DA Bone-In Filet

$95.00Out of stock

DA Feature 1

$70.00Out of stock

DA Feature 2

$85.00Out of stock

DA Feature 3

Out of stock

DA Porterhouse 30oz

$139.00

1 oz A5

$36.00

Feature Wagyu 1

Out of stock

Feature Wagyu 2

Wagyu Ribeye

$157.00

801 Burger

$22.00

Chicken Chop

$42.00

Medallions

$67.00

Pan Roasted, Lobster Claw, Veal Demi Glace

Pork Chop

$60.00

Apple Compote, Cider Jus

Tpl Lamb

$111.00

Tpl Lamb Pistachio

$114.00Out of stock

Two Double Bone Colorado Lamb Chop Pistachio Crusted

$80.00Out of stock

Two Double Bone Colorado Lamb Chops

$77.00

Lamb Demi Glace or Pistachio Encrusted

Veggie Pasta

$28.00

Veggie Platter

$28.00

Veggie Risotto Entree

$31.00Out of stock

Sides

-------------

SM Asparagus

$10.00

SM Blu Potatoes

$12.00Out of stock

SM Boursin Mash

$11.00Out of stock

SM Broccolini

$10.00

SM Bruss Sprout

$10.00Out of stock

SM Crm Corn

$9.00Out of stock

SM Fries

$8.00

SM Garlic Mash

$10.00

SM Green Beans

$8.00Out of stock

SM Hash/Chz

$12.00Out of stock

SM Hashbrowns

$10.00Out of stock

SM Mac&Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

SM Mush Pan Roast

$10.00Out of stock

SM O Rings

$9.00Out of stock

SM Reg Mash

$10.00Out of stock

SM Sautee Spinach

$8.00

Desserts

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoop

$8.00

3 Scoop

$11.00

Chocolate Souffle

$16.00

Served With Vanilla Créme Anglaise, Chocolate Sauce, and Berry Coulis

Creme Brûlée

$12.00

Death by Choc

$15.00

Grand Marnier Souffle

$16.00

Served With Vanilla Créme Anglaise, Chocolate Sauce, and Berry Coulis

New York Cheesecake

$15.00

Tres Leches

$13.00Out of stock

Trio - Ice Cream

$11.00

Trio - Sorbet

$11.00

GF Loaf

$15.00

**FIRE SOUFFLE**

**DONT FIRE**

Apple Cake

$12.00

Kids

Kids Chick Strip

$14.00

Kids Roast Beast

$18.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Kids Petite Filet

$30.00

Special Cuts / Features

6oz Filet

$50.00

Scallop Special

$39.00Out of stock

DA Bone In Strip

$95.00

DA Porterhouse 30oz

$139.00

Chateaubriand

$130.00Out of stock

24 oz Dry Del

$120.00Out of stock

1oz A5

$35.00Out of stock

1 Oz A5 Strip

$40.00Out of stock

DA Bone-In Filet

$95.00Out of stock

26 oz Dry Del

$125.00Out of stock

36oz Dry Porterhouse

$168.00Out of stock

60 Day BIS

$95.00Out of stock

BIF

$95.00Out of stock

Duck Fat Potatoes

$22.00

B/I A5

$310.00Out of stock

Special Menu

Add Caviar

$35.00Out of stock

Lobster Cocktail

$47.50

Choc Straws

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Renowned for USDA prime beef, fresh fish, seafood & a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list. Find us next to RH near the valet entrance of Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

Website

Location

3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

