Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
801 Chophouse - Kansas City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
71 E 14th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company - Kansas City
No Reviews
101 W. 9th St. Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurant
Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street
No Reviews
316 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
More near Kansas City