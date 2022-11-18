Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

801 Chophouse - Kansas City

review star

No reviews yet

71 E 14th Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

Appetizers

"Down Home" Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

JUMBO SHRIMP with Spiced Guinness Butter

Caviar - 1

$90.00Out of stock

Caviar - 2

$130.00Out of stock

Caviar - 3

$140.00Out of stock

Feature App 1

$20.00Out of stock

Feature App 2

$17.00Out of stock

Feature App 3

$25.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari and Zucchini

$23.00

Roasted Garlic Remoulade

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

JUMBO SHRIMP Cocktail Sauce

Lobster Bites

$84.00

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$27.00

Apple Fennel Slaw, Caper Tartar Sauce

Meatballs

$22.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$27.00

Hollandaise

Oyster Sampler

$36.00

Pancetta-Wrapped Jumbo Scallops

$25.00

Roasted Red Pepper Glaze

Roasted Marrow Bones

$24.00

Tomato and Raisin Chutney, Capers, Grilled Lemon, Pickled Onion, Parsley

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Capers, Shallot, Mustard, Cornichons Pickled Red Onion, Egg Yolk

Salads

* AS APPETIZER *

801 Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Campari Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Little Gem Lettuce, White Anchovy Croutons, Parmesan

Chophouse Salad

$19.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Genoa Salami Gruyere, Red Cabbage, Balsamic Red Onion Parmesan, Garbanzo Beans Cabernet Vinaigrette

Feature Salad 1

$18.00Out of stock

Feature Salad 2

$12.00Out of stock

Feature Salad 3

$15.00Out of stock

Feature Soup Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Feature Soup Cup

$10.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$14.00

House Salad

$12.00

Tomato and Onion Salad

$16.00

Campari Tomatoes, Red Onion Baby Greens, Hearts Of Palm Blue Cheese, Garlic and Herb Vinaigrette

Autumnal Salad

$18.00

SM 801 Wedge

$11.00

Campari Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

SM Caesar

$11.00

SM Chop Salad

$11.00

SM Feature Salad 1

$11.00

SM Feature Salad 2

$7.00

SM Feature Salad 3

$9.00

SM Tomato Onion

$11.00

SM House Salad

$11.00

Small Autumnal Salad

$9.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

$46.00

Artic Char

$40.00Out of stock

Halibut

$38.00Out of stock

King Crab

$125.00+

Lobster Tail

$95.00

S/F Pan Roast

$98.00

Salmon

$40.00

Scallops

$45.00

Seabass

$48.00

Seafood Pasta

$36.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster

$98.00

Single Cut Prime Rib

$63.00

16 - 18 Ounce Cut Horseradish Cream Sauce, Au Jus

801 Cut Prime Rib

$75.00

26 - 28 ounce Cut Horseradish Cream Sauce, Au Jus

Filet 8oz

$62.00

Filet 12oz

$79.00

Strip 14oz

$66.00

Ribeye 16 oz

$67.00

Wet Age Feature 1

$85.00Out of stock

Wet Age Feature 2

$110.00Out of stock

Wet Age Bone-In Filet

$110.00

Wet Age Bone In Ribeye

$78.00Out of stock

24 ounce Bone-On Ribeye

DA Delmonico

$105.00

DA Bone In Strip

$95.00

DA Bone-In Filet

$125.00

DA Feature 1

$78.00Out of stock

DA Feature 2

$85.00Out of stock

DA Feature 3

Out of stock

DA Porterhouse 30oz

$139.00

1 oz A5

$36.00

SRF 8oz Filet

$20.00Out of stock

DA Wagyu Strip

$100.00Out of stock

Feature Wagyu 1

Out of stock

Feature Wagyu 2

Out of stock

SRF Wagyu Strip

$120.00

Chicken Chop

$42.00Out of stock

Medallions

$67.00

Pan Roasted, Lobster Claw, Veal Demi Glace

Pork Chop

$60.00

Apple Compote, Cider Jus

Tpl Lamb

$111.00Out of stock

Tpl Lamb Pistachio

$114.00Out of stock

Two Double Bone Colorado Lamb Chop Pistachio Crusted

$80.00

Two Double Bone Colorado Lamb Chops

$77.00

Lamb Demi Glace or Pistachio Encrusted

Veggie Pasta

$28.00

Veggie Platter

$28.00

Veggie Risotto Entree

$31.00Out of stock

Sides

SM Asparagus

$10.00

SM Blu Potatoes

$12.00

SM Boursin Mash

$11.00

SM Broccolini

$10.00

SM Bruss Sprout

$10.00

SM Crm Corn

$9.00

SM Fries

$8.00

SM Garlic Mash

$10.00

SM Green Beans

$9.00

SM Hash/Chz

$12.00

SM Hashbrowns

$10.00

SM Mac&Cheese

$10.00

SM Mush Pan Roast

$10.00

SM O Rings

$9.00

SM Reg Mash

$10.00Out of stock

SM Sautee Spinach

$8.00

Desserts

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoop

$8.00

3 Scoop

$12.00

Cheesecake

$15.00

Choc Souffle

$20.00

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Creme Brûlée

$13.00

Cookie Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Gran M Souffle

$20.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$14.00

Sticky Toffee

$14.00Out of stock

Half Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

Trio - Ice Cream

$12.00

Trio - Sorbet

$12.00

Kids

Kids Chick Strip

$10.00

Kids Roast Beast

$20.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Petite Filet

$20.00

Special Cuts / Features

1 oz A5

$36.00

DA 16 Ribeye

$75.00

DA Bone In Filet 12oz

$125.00Out of stock

64 Oz Tommy

$195.00Out of stock

DA Wagyu Strip

$100.00Out of stock

SRF Filet

$85.00Out of stock

Tomahawk

$175.00

Restaurant Week Food

RW 801 Wedge

Out of stock

RW Caesar

Out of stock

RW 6oz Filet

$45.00Out of stock

RW 8oz Filet

$57.00Out of stock

RW 12oz Filet

$69.00Out of stock

RW 16oz Bone-In Filet

$95.00Out of stock

RW Salmon

$45.00Out of stock

RW Cheesecake

Out of stock

Restaurant Week Wine

RW Robert Mondavi 'Private Selection' Cab

$35.00Out of stock

RW Robert Mondavi 'Private Selectoin' Chard

$30.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

71 E 14th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106

Directions

Gallery
801 Chophouse image
801 Chophouse image
801 Chophouse image

