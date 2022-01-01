Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

801 Grill

986 Reviews

$$

10387 Pacific Place

Omaha, NE 68114

Starters

*Salad* Greek

$8.00

Arugula, Farro, Campari Tomatoe, Red Onion, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Oregano

*Salad* SM Caesar

$7.00

White Anchovy, Crouton, Parmesan

Duck Potstickers

$14.00

Duck Confit, Butternut Squash, Caramelized Napa Cabbage, Green Apple, Sesame Soy

FEATURED Bowl

$14.00

FEATURED Cup

$8.00

Grilled Artichokes

$14.00Out of stock

Arugula, Lemon Gremolata

Shrimp Bisque BOWL

$14.00

Shrimp Bisque CUP

$7.00

Tofu, Carrot, Scallion, Smoked Furikake

Sriracha Honey Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Cilantro Lime

Tuna Poke Tacos

$15.00

Togarashi, Avocado Mousse, Marinated Cucmberm Wasabi Emulsion, Crispy Wonton

Crab Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Blue Crab, Chive, Pamesan Breadcrumbs, Baguette Toast

House Specialty

Braised Beet Salad

$19.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese Croutons, Orange Champagne Vinaigrette

Thai Steak Salad

$22.00

Savoy Cabbage, Mixed Greens, Ramen Noodles, Mango Carrot, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Avocado, Peanuts, Chile- Lime Dressing

Chinois Chicken Salad

$21.00

Entrees

Togarashi Rubbed, Sauteed Green Beans, Shitake Mushrooms, Shallots, Soy Glaze

Chicken Schnitzel

$20.00Out of stock

Brown Butter, Lemon, Caper, Petite Arugula Salad, Shaved Parmesan

Espresso Rubbed Pork Shoulder

$30.00

Sweet Potatoes, Sauteed Kale Maple Glaze, french Baguette

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Pommes Puree, Grilled Asparagus, Bearnaise Sauce

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Baby Greens, Tomato, Caper Tarter, Pickled Red Onion, Old Bay Fries

Lobster Fried Rice

$28.00Out of stock

Monkfish

$30.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$39.00Out of stock

Lemon Risotto, Charred Asparagus, Apple Cider Gastrique

Pan Seared Tuna

$30.00Out of stock

Togarashi Rubbed, Sauteed Green Beans, Shitake Mushrooms, Shallots, Soy Glaze

Mahi Mahi

$33.00Out of stock

Sauteed Brocolli, Garlic, Basil Romesco

Prime Rib

$41.00

Sauteed Green Beans, Pomme Puree, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

Gochujang Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Miso Beurre Blanc

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Campari Tomato, White WIne, Roasted Garlic, Cream, Toasted Parmesan Bread Crumbs, Capellini Pasta

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

Gruyere, Caramelized Onion, Truffle Aioli, Hand-Cut Fries

Wagyu Steak Frites

$28.00Out of stock

Sliced Denvewr Steak, Sauce Bearnaise, House Cut Fries

Kids

KIDS Cheeseburger

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.00

KIDS Corn Dogs

$8.00

KIDS Hamburger

$8.00

KIDS Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$8.00

Sides

$ Bread Basket

$4.00Out of stock

Charred Asparagus

$6.00

Eztra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Crispy Fried Brussels

$7.00

Vermont Maple Syrup, Pickled Mustard Seads, Cherry Peppers

French Fries

$5.00

French Green Beans

$7.00

Slivered Almonds, Garlic Butter

Grill Baguette

Out of stock

Hand Cut Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Pommes Puree

$6.00

Potato Croquettes

$7.00

Celery Root Puree, Truffle Aioli

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00

Lemon Goat CHeese, Roasted Pistachio, Balsamic Reduction

Toast Points

Out of stock

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Campfire Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Death by Chocolate Cake

$12.00

4-Layers of Ovaltine Soaked Cake, Rich Chocolate Sauce, Raspberry Tuile

I.C. Ala mode

$2.50

Ice Cream Duo

$7.00

Sorbet Duo

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Features

Feature Entree

$30.00Out of stock

Feature Dessert

$12.00Out of stock

Feature Appetizer

$15.00Out of stock

Feature Drink

$10.00Out of stock

Cocktails

801 Manhattan

$14.00

801 Old Fashioned

$13.00

801 Special

$12.00

Americano

$12.00

Banana Flip

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Elijah's Winter Dream

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

In A Nut Shell

$10.00

Irish Cactus

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Pearadox

$9.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Spicy Melonita

$12.00

The Massey

$14.00

The Vesper

$13.00

Troon

$12.00

Up to 90

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00

B-52

$8.00

BA Boulevardier

$15.00

Bailey/Coffee

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian (well)

$9.00

Bloody Mary (well)

$8.00

Champ Cocktail

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Godfather

$10.00

Godmother

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Grasshopper

$11.00

Harvey Wallbanger (well)

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kahlua Coffee

$9.00

Kamakazi (well)

$9.00

Kir

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Long Island Premiere

$14.00

Lemondrop Martini

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Long Island TS

$15.00

Lynchurg Lemonade

$9.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.50

Melon Ball

$9.50

Midori Sour

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$1,800.00

Mojito

$8.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

PeachTea

$10.00

Pink Squirrel

$9.00

Pisco Sour

$9.00

Plantation

$10.00

Pomagranite Martini

$9.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rum Collins

$9.50

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Side Car

$8.00

Singapore Sling

$10.00

Stinger

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vesper

$11.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Collins

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Pann .5L

$4.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid Soda

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.75

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Liquor

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$11.00

B&B

$13.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Contratto Aperitif

$8.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

J. Rieger Caffe Amaro

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$8.00

Lazzaroni Sambuca

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.00

Pama

$8.00

Pernod

$8.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Strega

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Daron Calvados

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

H by Hine VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$25.00

Martell Cordon Blue

$40.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Boodles

$8.00

Harahorn

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks Orbium

$11.00

Leatherbee

$8.00

Malfy Limone

$11.00

Martin Miller

$10.00

Martin Miller Westbourne

$11.00

Oxley

$8.00

Plymouth Navy Strength

$9.00

Seagrams (well)

$6.00

Sipsmith

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tattersall

$9.00

The Botanist

$10.50

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Absolut Pear

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Double Cross

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Prairie Cucumber

$9.00

Reyka

$9.00

Russian Standard

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Elit

$16.00

Svedka (well)

$6.00

Tito's

$9.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Brugal 1888

$9.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico

$9.00

Flor de Cana (well)

$6.00

Flor de Cana 12yr

$8.00

Flor de Cana 7yr

$9.00

Malibu

$6.50

Myers

$7.50

Santa Teresa

$15.00

Zaya

$10.00

Appleton 8yr

$14.00

Avion Reposado

$15.00

Avion Silver

$13.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal

$27.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Cenote Anejo

$18.00

Dobel Diamante

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

El Jimador (well)

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Partida Anejo

$15.00

Partida Blanco

$12.00

Partida Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$10.50

Una Familia Repo

$20.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Baker's

$18.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$16.00

Bernheim Wheat

$9.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Breckenridge

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit 10yr

$15.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Clyde Mays Reserve

$16.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Evan Williams Black Label

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

George Remus

$13.00

Green Spot

$20.00

Henry McKenna

$15.00

High West 'American Prairie'

$18.00

High West 'Double Rye'

$14.00

Highwest Campfire

$22.00

J.P. Wisers 18yr

$20.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$16.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$15.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$25.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Kavalan Classic

$25.00

Knob Creek Small Batch

$14.00

Koval Single Barrel

$14.00

Larceny

$12.00

Loup River Spring Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michter's Small Batch

$16.00

Oak & Eden Bourbon & Brew

$18.00

Oak & Eden Bourbon & Spire

$16.00

Old Forester (well)

$8.00

Old Forester 1870 'Original Batch'

$15.00

Old Forester 1897 'Bottled in Bond'

$15.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Pinhook 'Bourbon Heist'

$12.00

Pinhook 'Rye Humor'

$10.00

Powers

$12.00

Rebel Yell Small Batch

$10.00

Redbreast 'Lustau'

$22.00

Redbreast 12yr Cask Strength

$25.00

Redemption

$10.00

Rieger's

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$8.00

Russell's Reserve

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Smooth Ambler Old Scout

$12.00Out of stock

Stagg Jr.

$18.00Out of stock

Stranahan's

$18.00

Templeton 10yr

$25.00

Templeton 4yr

$12.00

Templeton 6yr

$16.00

Templeton Sherry Cask

$14.00

The Whistler Irish Honey

$10.00

Thomas S Moore

$30.00

Tin Cup 10yr

$15.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$8.00

Tyrconnell

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$13.00

Whistlepig 10yr

$24.00

Whistlepig 12yr

$38.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$24.00

Willett Pot Still

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Yellow Spot

$34.00

Aberlour 12yr

$20.00

Aberlour 16yr

$30.00

Aberlour 18yr

$45.00

Aberlour A'bunadh

$30.00

Ardberg Corryvrecken

$32.00

Balvenie 12yr Double Wood

$24.00

Balvenie 15yr Sherry Cask

$38.00Out of stock

Balvenie 21yr Port Wood

$68.00

Bruichladdich Organic

$16.00

Chivas Regal 12yr

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$23.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$26.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$34.00

Glenlivet Nadurra

$30.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$15.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$20.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$62.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$30.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$24.00

Tullibardine 'Sovereign'

$18.00

Tullibardine Sherry Cask

$22.00

Wine

GLS Pessimist Red Blend

$13.00

GLS Bonterra

$10.00

GLS Catena Malbec

$14.00

GLS Freakshow Zinfandel

$10.00

GLS Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Pedroncelli Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLS Saint Cosme Syrah

$10.00

GLS St Francis Merlot

$12.00

GLS Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

GLS Escher Haus Riesling

$9.00

GLS Mezzacorona Moscato

$9.00

GLS Novellum Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Sean Minor Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Calvet

$9.00

GLS Flor Prosecco

$13.00

GLS Joseph Mellot Rose

$13.00

GLS Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$9.00

GLS Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$15.00

'Adaptation' by Odette

$105.00

Altocero 'Ano Cero'

$48.00

Cloisonne

$56.00

Edge

$60.00

Fitch Mountain

$45.00

Jim Barry 'Cover Drive'

$38.00

Mount Veeder

$80.00Out of stock

Ringbolt

$46.00

Simi

$54.00

Simi Landslide

$81.00

William Hill

$85.00

A-Z

$30.00

Domaine Jean Touzet

$38.00

Grgich Hills Estate

$114.00

Porter Creek

$85.00

Yalumba 'Y Series'

$32.00

BTB Big Max

$56.00Out of stock

Chateau De Panigon-Medoc

$40.00

Chateau Petit-Freylon

$30.00

Girard 'Artistry'

$108.00

Joey Tensley 'Fundamental'

$42.00

Orin Swift 'Machete'

$115.00

Paoletti 'Piccolo Cru'

$78.00

Surh 'Mosaique'

$75.00

The Prisoner

$125.00

Val Delle Rose 'Aurelio'

$86.00Out of stock

Carol Shelton Coquille Blanc

$45.00Out of stock

Garofoli Verdicchio

$34.00

Illahe Gruner Vetliner

$45.00

Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc

$36.00Out of stock

Vietti Roero Arneis

$60.00

Terres Dorees Beaujolais Blanc

$50.00

Decero

$40.00

LaMadrid

$44.00

Paul Hobbs 'Felino'

$40.00

Drumheller

$30.00

Pedroncelli

$46.00Out of stock

Disruption

$40.00

Decoy

$75.00

Alois Lageder

$42.00

Elk Cove

$45.00

Emile Beyer

$50.00

Argyle

$66.00

Chalk Hill

$68.00

Four Graces

$78.00

Francis Tannahill 'The Hermit'

$56.00

Frey

$42.00

Guy Amiot ET Fils

$72.00

Illahe

$62.00

Martin Ray

$40.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$32.00Out of stock

Hugel

$61.00

Pewsey Vale

$48.00

Broc Cellars 'Love'

$42.00

Chateau de Paraza

$30.00Out of stock

Fleur

$42.00

Scheid Vineyards

$40.00

Twomey

$45.00

Anna de Codorniu

$42.00

Casa de Valor Cava

$48.00

Cleto Chiarli 'Vigneto Cialdini'

$34.00

Graham Beck

$38.00

Jean Philippe

$32.00Out of stock

Patrick Bottex 'La Cueille'

$52.00

Shoofly

$42.00

Yalumba Shiraz

$50.00

Penfolds Shiraz

$52.00

The Pundit Syrah

$55.00

Beran

$42.00

Day

$66.00

La Storia

$60.00

Seghesio

$72.00Out of stock

L'Ecole Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir

$45.00

Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$56.00

BTL Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BTL Escher Haus Riesling

$36.00

BTL Flor Prosecco

$48.00

BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Le Provencal Rose

$52.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht

$52.00

BTL Mezzacorona Moscato

$36.00

BTL Michael David 'Freakshow' Zinfandel

$40.00

BTL Novellum Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Pedroncelli Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Pessimist Red Blend

$52.00

BTL Saint Cosme Syrah

$40.00

BTL Sean Minor Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL The Fableist Merlot

$52.00

BTL Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Big Max

$56.00Out of stock

Beer

Blue Moon

$8.50

Boulevard Wheat

$7.50

Glacial Till Cider

$10.50

Infusion Vanilla Bean Blonde

$9.00Out of stock

Kinkaider 'Frame the Butcher'

$11.00

Kinkaider Snowbeast

$9.00Out of stock

Kros Strain 'Fairy Nectar'

$10.00

Millstream 'Schild Brau' Amber

$7.50

Bur Oak Pilsner

$7.50

NBC 'Brunette' Nut Brown

$8.00

Remedy Queen Bee

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

West O Blackberry

$11.00

The Wiser Peach

$11.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.75

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Buckler

$6.00

Private Party 2.17

BQT Crab Dip

BQT Sriracha Shrimp

BQT Caesar Salad

BQT Shrimp Bisque

BQT Salmon

$65.00

BQT Filet

$65.00

BQT Wagyu Burger

$65.00

BQT Ahi Tuna

$65.00

BQT Beet Salad

$65.00

BQT Brussels Sprouts

BQT Potato Croquette

BQT Mashed Potato Side

BQT Campfire Creme Brulee

BQT Death by Chocolate

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Serving only certified black angus steaks, burgers, and other comfort food favorites, 801 Grill brings friendly neighborhood dining to the next level. Along with craft cocktails, we have an exceptional collection of small batch bourbons and single malt Scotches to choose from as well as an extensive wine list, specializing in bottles at $50 or less.

Location

10387 Pacific Place, Omaha, NE 68114

Directions

Gallery
801 Grill image
801 Grill image
801 Grill image

Search similar restaurants

