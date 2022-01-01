- Home
801 Grill
986 Reviews
$$
10387 Pacific Place
Omaha, NE 68114
Starters
*Salad* Greek
Arugula, Farro, Campari Tomatoe, Red Onion, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Oregano
*Salad* SM Caesar
White Anchovy, Crouton, Parmesan
Duck Potstickers
Duck Confit, Butternut Squash, Caramelized Napa Cabbage, Green Apple, Sesame Soy
FEATURED Bowl
FEATURED Cup
Grilled Artichokes
Arugula, Lemon Gremolata
Shrimp Bisque BOWL
Shrimp Bisque CUP
Tofu, Carrot, Scallion, Smoked Furikake
Sriracha Honey Grilled Shrimp
Cilantro Lime
Tuna Poke Tacos
Togarashi, Avocado Mousse, Marinated Cucmberm Wasabi Emulsion, Crispy Wonton
Crab Dip
Blue Crab, Chive, Pamesan Breadcrumbs, Baguette Toast
House Specialty
Entrees
Chicken Schnitzel
Brown Butter, Lemon, Caper, Petite Arugula Salad, Shaved Parmesan
Espresso Rubbed Pork Shoulder
Sweet Potatoes, Sauteed Kale Maple Glaze, french Baguette
Filet Mignon
Pommes Puree, Grilled Asparagus, Bearnaise Sauce
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
Baby Greens, Tomato, Caper Tarter, Pickled Red Onion, Old Bay Fries
Lobster Fried Rice
Monkfish
Pan Seared Scallops
Lemon Risotto, Charred Asparagus, Apple Cider Gastrique
Pan Seared Tuna
Togarashi Rubbed, Sauteed Green Beans, Shitake Mushrooms, Shallots, Soy Glaze
Mahi Mahi
Sauteed Brocolli, Garlic, Basil Romesco
Prime Rib
Sauteed Green Beans, Pomme Puree, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
Prime Rib Sandwich
Scottish Salmon
Gochujang Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Miso Beurre Blanc
Shrimp Scampi
Campari Tomato, White WIne, Roasted Garlic, Cream, Toasted Parmesan Bread Crumbs, Capellini Pasta
Wagyu Burger
Gruyere, Caramelized Onion, Truffle Aioli, Hand-Cut Fries
Wagyu Steak Frites
Sliced Denvewr Steak, Sauce Bearnaise, House Cut Fries
Kids
Sides
$ Bread Basket
Charred Asparagus
Eztra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt
Crispy Fried Brussels
Vermont Maple Syrup, Pickled Mustard Seads, Cherry Peppers
French Fries
French Green Beans
Slivered Almonds, Garlic Butter
Grill Baguette
Hand Cut Parmesan Truffle Fries
Pommes Puree
Potato Croquettes
Celery Root Puree, Truffle Aioli
Roasted Cauliflower
Lemon Goat CHeese, Roasted Pistachio, Balsamic Reduction
Toast Points
Dessert
Features
Cocktails
801 Manhattan
801 Old Fashioned
801 Special
Americano
Banana Flip
Chocolate Martini
Elijah's Winter Dream
French 75
In A Nut Shell
Irish Cactus
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Pearadox
Sidecar
Spicy Melonita
The Massey
The Vesper
Troon
Up to 90
Aperol Spritz
Amaretto Sour
Apple Martini
Aviation
B-52
BA Boulevardier
Bailey/Coffee
Bay Breeze
Black Russian (well)
Bloody Mary (well)
Champ Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Godfather
Godmother
Godiva Chocolate Martini
Greyhound
Grasshopper
Harvey Wallbanger (well)
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Kahlua Coffee
Kamakazi (well)
Kir
Kir Royale
Long Island Premiere
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island
Long Island TS
Lynchurg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Melon Ball
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
PeachTea
Pink Squirrel
Pisco Sour
Plantation
Pomagranite Martini
Rob Roy
Rum Collins
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Singapore Sling
Stinger
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vesper
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Collins
Virgin Margarita
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
NA Beverages
Acqua Pann .5L
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kid Soda
Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
Milk
Mocktail
Mr. Pibb
OJ
Pineapple Juice
Rootbeer
Roy Rogers
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Liquor
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Averna
B&B
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Contratto Aperitif
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
J. Rieger Caffe Amaro
Kahlua
Lazzaroni Amaretto
Lazzaroni Sambuca
Lillet Blanc
Pama
Pernod
Pimm's
Strega
Tuaca
Christian Brothers
Daron Calvados
Grand Marnier
H by Hine VSOP
Hennessy VSOP
Martell Cordon Blue
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Boodles
Harahorn
Hendricks
Hendricks Orbium
Leatherbee
Malfy Limone
Martin Miller
Martin Miller Westbourne
Oxley
Plymouth Navy Strength
Seagrams (well)
Sipsmith
Tanqueray
Tattersall
The Botanist
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Pear
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Double Cross
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Prairie Cucumber
Reyka
Russian Standard
Stoli
Stoli Elit
Svedka (well)
Tito's
Bacardi
Brugal 1888
Bumbu
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Flor de Cana (well)
Flor de Cana 12yr
Flor de Cana 7yr
Malibu
Myers
Santa Teresa
Zaya
Appleton 8yr
Avion Reposado
Avion Silver
Casa Noble Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Cenote Anejo
Dobel Diamante
Don Julio Blanco
El Jimador (well)
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Milagro Anejo
Partida Anejo
Partida Blanco
Partida Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Una Familia Repo
Angel's Envy
Baker's
Basil Hayden's
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
Bernheim Wheat
Blanton's
Breckenridge
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit 10yr
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Clyde Mays Reserve
Crown Royal
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Evan Williams Black Label
Four Roses Small Batch
George Dickel Rye
George Remus
Green Spot
Henry McKenna
High West 'American Prairie'
High West 'Double Rye'
Highwest Campfire
J.P. Wisers 18yr
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Orange
Jefferson's Ocean
Jim Beam
Kavalan Classic
Knob Creek Small Batch
Koval Single Barrel
Larceny
Loup River Spring Creek
Makers Mark
Michter's Small Batch
Oak & Eden Bourbon & Brew
Oak & Eden Bourbon & Spire
Old Forester (well)
Old Forester 1870 'Original Batch'
Old Forester 1897 'Bottled in Bond'
Old Overholt
Pinhook 'Bourbon Heist'
Pinhook 'Rye Humor'
Powers
Rebel Yell Small Batch
Redbreast 'Lustau'
Redbreast 12yr Cask Strength
Redemption
Rieger's
Rittenhouse
Russell's Reserve
Sazerac Rye
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
Stagg Jr.
Stranahan's
Templeton 10yr
Templeton 4yr
Templeton 6yr
Templeton Sherry Cask
The Whistler Irish Honey
Thomas S Moore
Tin Cup 10yr
Tullamore D.E.W.
Tyrconnell
Uncle Nearest 1856
Uncle Nearest 1884
Whistlepig 10yr
Whistlepig 12yr
Whistlepig Farmstock
Willett Pot Still
Woodford Reserve
Yellow Spot
Aberlour 12yr
Aberlour 16yr
Aberlour 18yr
Aberlour A'bunadh
Ardberg Corryvrecken
Balvenie 12yr Double Wood
Balvenie 15yr Sherry Cask
Balvenie 21yr Port Wood
Bruichladdich Organic
Chivas Regal 12yr
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenfiddich 14yr
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenlivet 15yr
Glenlivet 18yr
Glenlivet Nadurra
Glenmorangie 10yr
Glenmorangie Lasanta
Glenmorangie Signet
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16yr
Laphroaig 10yr
Macallan 12yr
Tullibardine 'Sovereign'
Tullibardine Sherry Cask
Wine
GLS Pessimist Red Blend
GLS Bonterra
GLS Catena Malbec
GLS Freakshow Zinfandel
GLS Kate Arnold Pinot Noir
GLS Pedroncelli Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Saint Cosme Syrah
GLS St Francis Merlot
GLS Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Escher Haus Riesling
GLS Mezzacorona Moscato
GLS Novellum Chardonnay
GLS Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio
GLS Sean Minor Chardonnay
GLS Calvet
GLS Flor Prosecco
GLS Joseph Mellot Rose
GLS Taylor Fladgate 10yr
GLS Taylor Fladgate 20yr
'Adaptation' by Odette
Altocero 'Ano Cero'
Cloisonne
Edge
Fitch Mountain
Jim Barry 'Cover Drive'
Mount Veeder
Ringbolt
Simi
Simi Landslide
William Hill
A-Z
Domaine Jean Touzet
Grgich Hills Estate
Porter Creek
Yalumba 'Y Series'
BTB Big Max
Chateau De Panigon-Medoc
Chateau Petit-Freylon
Girard 'Artistry'
Joey Tensley 'Fundamental'
Orin Swift 'Machete'
Paoletti 'Piccolo Cru'
Surh 'Mosaique'
The Prisoner
Val Delle Rose 'Aurelio'
Carol Shelton Coquille Blanc
Garofoli Verdicchio
Illahe Gruner Vetliner
Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc
Vietti Roero Arneis
Terres Dorees Beaujolais Blanc
Decero
LaMadrid
Paul Hobbs 'Felino'
Drumheller
Pedroncelli
Disruption
Decoy
Alois Lageder
Elk Cove
Emile Beyer
Argyle
Chalk Hill
Four Graces
Francis Tannahill 'The Hermit'
Frey
Guy Amiot ET Fils
Illahe
Martin Ray
Chateau Ste Michelle
Hugel
Pewsey Vale
Broc Cellars 'Love'
Chateau de Paraza
Fleur
Scheid Vineyards
Twomey
Anna de Codorniu
Casa de Valor Cava
Cleto Chiarli 'Vigneto Cialdini'
Graham Beck
Jean Philippe
Patrick Bottex 'La Cueille'
Shoofly
Yalumba Shiraz
Penfolds Shiraz
The Pundit Syrah
Beran
Day
La Storia
Seghesio
L'Ecole Cabernet Sauvignon
Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir
Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Catena Malbec
BTL Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Escher Haus Riesling
BTL Flor Prosecco
BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir
BTL Le Provencal Rose
BTL Lucien Albrecht
BTL Mezzacorona Moscato
BTL Michael David 'Freakshow' Zinfandel
BTL Novellum Chardonnay
BTL Pedroncelli Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Pessimist Red Blend
BTL Saint Cosme Syrah
BTL Sean Minor Chardonnay
BTL The Fableist Merlot
BTL Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio
BTL Big Max
Beer
Blue Moon
Boulevard Wheat
Glacial Till Cider
Infusion Vanilla Bean Blonde
Kinkaider 'Frame the Butcher'
Kinkaider Snowbeast
Kros Strain 'Fairy Nectar'
Millstream 'Schild Brau' Amber
Bur Oak Pilsner
NBC 'Brunette' Nut Brown
Remedy Queen Bee
Stella
West O Blackberry
The Wiser Peach
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Heineken
Buckler
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Serving only certified black angus steaks, burgers, and other comfort food favorites, 801 Grill brings friendly neighborhood dining to the next level. Along with craft cocktails, we have an exceptional collection of small batch bourbons and single malt Scotches to choose from as well as an extensive wine list, specializing in bottles at $50 or less.
10387 Pacific Place, Omaha, NE 68114