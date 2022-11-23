Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
801 Chophouse

No reviews yet

1403 Farnam Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Appetizers

"Down Home" Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

JUMBO SHRIMP with Spiced Guinness Butter

** Gluten Free Bread

Caviar - 1

$90.00Out of stock

Caviar - 2

$130.00Out of stock

Caviar - 3

$140.00Out of stock

Feature App 1

$15.00

Feature App 2

$61.00

Feature App 3

$20.00

Fried Calamari and Zucchini

$23.00

Roasted Garlic Remoulade

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

JUMBO SHRIMP Cocktail Sauce

Lobster Bites

$87.00

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$27.00

Apple Fennel Slaw, Caper Tartar Sauce

Meatballs

$18.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$27.00

Hollandaise

Oyster Sampler

$22.00

Pancetta-Wrapped Jumbo Scallops

$26.00

Roasted Red Pepper Glaze

Roasted Marrow Bones

$24.00

Tomato and Raisin Chutney, Capers, Grilled Lemon, Pickled Onion, Parsley

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Capers, Shallot, Mustard, Cornichons Pickled Red Onion, Egg Yolk

Apps Each

Half Calamari

$10.50Out of stock

Half Carpaccio

$9.50Out of stock

Half Steak Tartare

$11.00Out of stock

Half Tuna Tartare

$14.00Out of stock

Home Shrimp Each

$8.35

Ind Corn Dog

$4.00Out of stock

Ind Crab Cake

$9.00

Ind Lamb Lolli

$19.25

Ind Marrow Bone

$7.25

Ind Meatball

$4.40

Ind Oyster 1

$3.00

Ind Oyster 2

$3.35

Ind Oyster 3

$3.35

Ind Oyster Rock

$4.50

Ind Pan Scallop

$8.75

Ind Rstd Oyster

$3.50

Ind Shrimp Cktl

$7.00

Salads

* AS APPETIZER *

801 Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Campari Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Little Gem Lettuce, White Anchovy Croutons, Parmesan

Chophouse Salad

$19.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Genoa Salami Gruyere, Red Cabbage, Balsamic Red Onion Parmesan, Garbanzo Beans Cabernet Vinaigrette

Feature Salad 1

$26.00

Feature Salad 2

$12.00

Feature Salad 3

$15.00

Feature Soup Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Feature Soup Cup

$10.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$14.00

House Salad

$12.00

Tomato and Onion Salad

$16.00

Campari Tomatoes, Red Onion Baby Greens, Hearts Of Palm Blue Cheese, Garlic and Herb Vinaigrette

SM 801 Wedge

$11.00

Campari Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

SM Caesar

$11.00

SM Chop Salad

$11.00

SM Feature Salad 1

$11.00

SM Feature Salad 2

$7.00

SM Feature Salad 3

$9.00

SM Tomato Onion

$11.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

$42.00Out of stock

Artic Char

$40.00Out of stock

Flounder

$48.00

Halibut

$48.00

King Crab

$31.25+

Lobster Tail

$87.00

S/F Pan Roast

$98.00

Salmon

$42.00

Scallops

$45.00

Seafood Pasta

$45.00

Whole Lobster

$98.00

Single Cut Prime Rib

$63.00

16 - 18 Ounce Cut Horseradish Cream Sauce, Au Jus

801 Cut Prime Rib

$75.00

26 - 28 ounce Cut Horseradish Cream Sauce, Au Jus

Filet 8oz

$62.00

Filet 12oz

$79.00

Strip 14oz

$66.00

Ribeye 16 oz

$67.00

Wet Age Feature 1

$100.00Out of stock

Wet Age Feature 2

$140.00Out of stock

Wet Age Bone-In Filet

$100.00

Wet Age Bone In Ribeye

$85.00Out of stock

24 ounce Bone-On Ribeye

DA Delmonico

$105.00

DA Bone In Strip

$95.00

DA Bone-In Filet

$85.00Out of stock

DA Feature 1

$76.00Out of stock

DA Feature 2

$71.00

DA Feature 3

Out of stock

DA Porterhouse 30oz

$139.00

1 oz A5

$36.00

Feature Wagyu 1

$175.00Out of stock

Feature Wagyu 2

$125.00

Chicken Chop

$42.00

Medallions

$67.00

Pan Roasted, Lobster Claw, Veal Demi Glace

Pork Chop

$60.00

Apple Compote, Cider Jus

Tpl Lamb

$111.00

Tpl Lamb Pistachio

$114.00

Two Double Bone Colorado Lamb Chop Pistachio Crusted

$80.00

Two Double Bone Colorado Lamb Chops

$77.00

Lamb Demi Glace or Pistachio Encrusted

Veggie Pasta

$28.00

Veggie Platter

$28.00

Veggie Risotto Entree

$31.00

Sides

SM Asparagus

$10.00

SM Baby Carrot

$8.00

SM Blu Potatoes

$12.00

SM Boursin Mash

$11.00

SM Broccolini

$10.00

SM Bruss Sprout

$10.00

SM Crm Corn

$9.00

SM Fries

$8.00

SM Garlic Mash

$10.00

SM Green Beans

$8.00

SM Hash/Chz

$12.00

SM Hashbrowns

$10.00

SM Mac&Cheese

$10.00

SM Mush Pan Roast

$10.00

SM O Rings

$9.00Out of stock

SM Reg Mash

$10.00Out of stock

SM Sautee Spinach

$8.00

SM White Truffle Risotto

$8.00

SM White Truffle Risotto w/Crab

$13.00

SM Zucchini Fries

$6.00

Desserts

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoop

$8.00

3 Scoop

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Souffle

$16.00

Served With Vanilla Créme Anglaise, Chocolate Sauce, and Berry Coulis

Death by Choc

$15.00

Grand Marnier Souffle

$16.00

Served With Vanilla Créme Anglaise, Chocolate Sauce, and Berry Coulis

J.P.L. Trio

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Lemon and Blueberry Sorbet

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$13.00

Kids

Kids Salad

Kids Petite Filet

$20.00

Kids Prime Rib

$20.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$20.00

Kids Chick Strip

$20.00

Kids Sliders

$20.00

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Sorbet

Special Cuts / Features

1 oz Filet A5

$35.00Out of stock

16oz Dry Rib

$80.00Out of stock

20 oz. Bone In NY

$72.00Out of stock

28oz DA Tomahawk

$115.00Out of stock

15oz Dry BI strip

$75.00Out of stock

24oz Dry Porterhouse

$115.00Out of stock

DA Bone In Strip

$95.00

DA Bone-In Filet

$85.00Out of stock

DA Bone-in Filet

$115.00Out of stock

DA Delmonico

$78.00Out of stock

DA Porterhouse

$92.00Out of stock

FEATURE DA RIBEYE by OZ

$4.00

Pork Feature

$55.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1403 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102

