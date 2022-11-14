Restaurant header imageView gallery

802 Pizza Co 12 South Main Street

12 South Main Street

Randolph, VT 05060

Cheese Pizza
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken WRAP

Meat Specialty Pies & Calzones

Bacon & Scallion Mashed Potato

$18.00+

BBQ Chicken

$18.00+

Big M

$18.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00+

Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.00+

Cowboy

$18.00+

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Hawaiian

$18.00+

Meat Lovers

$18.00+

Pineapple Express - MEAT

$18.00+

OG Chicken Ranch

$19.00+

Pepperoni

$16.00+

Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

$17.00+

Reuben Pizza

$18.00+

Stromboli

$12.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.00

Works

$18.00+

Vegetarian Specialty Pies & Calzones

Buffalo, Cauliflower, Scallion, & Ranch

$18.00+

Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

Four Cheese Pizza

$17.00+

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Greek Pizza

$18.00+

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

$18.00+

Ricotta & Basil

$16.00+

The Popeye

$20.00+

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.00

Veg Pineapple Express

$20.00+

Veggie Pizza

$18.00+

White Pizza

$18.00+

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$7.00

Smalls

802 House Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Dip

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00+

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Garlic/Cinnamon Knots

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Mozzeralla Sticks

$8.00

Shrooms

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Of Fries SANDWICH ONLY

$3.50Out of stock

Extra Dressing

$0.85

Three Knots

$2.75

Sandwiches

BLT SUB

$12.00

BLT WRAP

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken WRAP

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch SUB

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch WRAP

$10.00

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$10.00

Chicken Parmigiana SUB

$8.02

Ham and Cheese SUB

$10.00

Italian SUB

$12.00

Meatball SUB

$12.00

New York Cheesesteak SUB

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Xtra Bacon

$2.00

Xtra Chicken

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

802 Smash Burger

802 Smash Burger

$15.00

Bogo Burger

Dessert

Cannoli Two Pack

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake - Plain

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake W. Topping

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fish N Chips

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

802 Meal Deal

802 Meal Deal

$39.99

Specials & $8.02 Specials

1 Slice +Draft

$8.02

6 Wings + Draft

$8.02

802 Meal Deal

802 Meal Deal

$39.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Handcrafted pizza from the green mountains of Vermont.

Location

12 South Main Street, Randolph, VT 05060

Directions

