Juice & Smoothies
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

808 Juice Bar & Grill 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G

Honolulu, HI 96813

Popular Items

Green Smoothie
Tacos (3)
Side of Waffle Fries

Juices

Kale Lemonade

$7.00

Te Fiti Green Juice

$7.00

Pearadise

$7.00Out of stock

Koko Sunrise

$7.00

Hi-C

$7.00

Beetiful Juice

$7.00

Create Your Own

$7.00

Aloha Wellness SHOT

$3.50

Apple Cider SHOT

$3.50

Turmeric SHOT

$3.50

Wheatgrass SHOT

$3.50

Smoothies

Peach Mango

$7.00

Strawberry Limeade

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Green Smoothie

$7.00

Banana & Oats

$7.00

Super Smoothie

$7.00

Tropical Smoothie

$7.00

Very Berry

$7.00

Create Your Own

$7.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Special Smoothie

$7.00

Aca

$7.00

Chocolate Banana

$7.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Omelette

$10.00

Belgian Waffles

$9.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Appetizers

Pupus / Small Plates

Hummus Platter

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Burgers

808 Classic Burger

$15.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$17.00

Greek Burger

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Vegan Burger

$15.00

BYOB

$12.00

Salads/Wraps

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Steak & Blue Cheese Salad

$15.00

Mandarin Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Lunch

Tacos (3)

$15.00

Burrito

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Breaded swai fish with a side of fries. Served with tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Garlic Steak

$15.00

Honey Sriracha Tofu

$15.00

SIDES

Side of Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Maui Onion Chips

$5.00

Side of Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side Zucchini Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Grab N Go

Hint - Flavored Water Pineapple

$3.50

Shaka Tea - Mango Hibiscus

$3.50

Amazon Energy - Acai

$3.50

pH Water

$3.50

Hint - Flavored Water Watermelon

$3.50

Shaka Tea - Pineapple Mint

$3.50

Kombucha

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

SuperCoffee Vanilla

$4.00

Snack Chips

$2.00

Protein Bars

$3.00

Zucchini Loaf

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Coffee Muffin

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

Donut

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Stickers

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
808 Meal Prep is expanding! Come in to enjoy fresh cold-pressed juice and smoothies. Also check out our new dine-in food menu!

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G, Honolulu, HI 96813

