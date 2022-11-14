Restaurant header imageView gallery

80 PROOF American Kitchen & Bar

196 Crown Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Mozzarella Sticks
Fall Kale Salad
Wings (12)

SPECIALS

$5 Wonton Nachos

$5.00

RAW

Ceviche

$16.00

White fish marinated in yuzu, red onions, tomatoes, aji amarillo, cilantro

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

6 jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

SOUPS

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Served with focaccia bread

Chili

$10.00

topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream, served with corn bread

Butternut Squash Apple Soup

$7.00

Served with focaccia bread

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crispy fresh Romaine with a homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and pumpernickel croutons

Lobster Salad

$24.00

Lobster, avocado and arugula in a sesame mandarin dressing

Fall Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale, pear, roasted butternut squash, pecans, red cabbage, goat cheese and sesame dressing.

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, dry cherries, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola with balsamic dressing

APPETIZERS

Habanero Fried Shrimp

$16.00

6 fried shrimp served with a mango habanero sauce

Jerky Waffle Fries

$10.00

Cajun waffle fries tossed with our homemade special aioli and topped with scallions

Potato Skins

$10.00

Potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with a horseradish sour cream

Fried Mushrooms

$15.00

Lightly fried oyster mushrooms served with a lemon garlic aioli

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

8 golden fried mozzarella sticks served with a house made marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with a horseradish crema

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Served with a chipotle crema

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Tossed with fried cherry peppers. Served with a mango habanero sauce

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Served with a chipotle crema

NY Style Calamari

$16.00

Fried calamari and cherry peppers sautéed with marinara sauce

SMALL PLATES

Wings (6)

$12.00

Choice of homemade BBQ sauce, homemade Honey Chipotle, buffalo sauce, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, mango pineapple BBQ sauce, teriyaki, or dry rub (choose 1). Served with carrots and celery and ranch or blue cheese

Wings (12)

$18.00

Choice of homemade BBQ sauce, homemade Honey Chipotle, buffalo sauce, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, mango pineapple BBQ sauce, teriyaki, or dry rub (choose up to 2). Served with carrots and celery and ranch or blue cheese

Wings (18)

$24.00

Choice of homemade BBQ sauce, homemade honey chipotle, buffalo sauce, mango habanero, garlic Parmesan, mango pineapple BBQ sauce, teriyaki, or dry rub (choose up to 3). Served carrots and celery and ranch or blue cheese.

BBQ Pork Dip

$15.00

Served with waffle fries

Famous Barracuda Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Barracuda's famous mac n cheese with a homemade 3 cheese sauce

Wonton Nachos

$18.00

Fried wonton chips topped with tuna tartar, seaweed salad, pickled red onions, spicy mayo, wasabi cream sauce, and sesame seeds

SLIDERS

BBQ Pork Sliders

$16.00

Homemade BBQ sauce, shredded pork, melted cheddar cheese, pickled onions. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, red onion, tomato, and blue cheese. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries

Fried Chicken and Waffle Sliders

$16.00

Fried chicken, lemon honey butter between 2 waffles. Served with maple syrup. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries

Fried Mushroom Sliders

$16.00

Fried oyster mushrooms, honey, truffle oil, watercress. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries

Short Rib Sliders

$16.00

Short rib topped with kimchi. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries

Steak Sliders

$16.00

Hanger steak, baby watercress, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or side salad

SANDWICHES

80 Proof Burger

$16.00

8oz burger cooked to your liking topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of fries or side salad

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

8oz burger cooked to your liking topped with bacon, cheddar, onion rings, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of fries or side salad

Burger on Fire

$17.00

8 oz burger cooked to your liking topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato with a chipotle mayo

Avocado BLT

$17.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and peppercorn bacon topped with lemon zest mayo on multigrain toast. Served with your choice of fries or side salad

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened mahi mahi, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and spicy mayo on a brioche bun. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or side salad

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, with a roasted red pepper sauce. Served with your choice of fries or side salad

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Fried cod, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or side salad

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled portobella, grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, and baby watercress topped with goat cheese drizzled with porcini reduction on focaccia bread. Served with your choice of fries or side salad

Deep Fried PB&J

$16.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly on multigrain bread, dipped in waffle batter, deep fried and dried with maple syrup

LARGE PLATES

T-bone Steak

$32.00

Served with a baked potato and asparagus

Meatloaf

$18.00Out of stock

Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and baby carrots

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$17.00

In a sage cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese and pumpkin seeds

Linguine and Mussels

$18.00

Choice or red, white, or lobster cream mussels over linguine, served with garlic bread

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$24.00

Fresh picked lobster in our famous Barracuda Mac n cheese with a homemade 3 cheese sauce

Fish n Chips

$17.00

Fresh fried cod, served with a housemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and your choice of fries, Cajun fries, waffle fries, or side salad.

SIDES

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Cajun Fries

$5.00

Side of Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side of Cajun Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and balsamic dressing

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Toast Points

$1.00

Side of Mango Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
American Kitchen & Bar

Location

196 Crown Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

