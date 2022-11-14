80 PROOF American Kitchen & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
American Kitchen & Bar
Location
196 Crown Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant - 176 Temple Street
4.1 • 542
176 Temple Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Haven
More near New Haven