81 Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

360 Gateway Drive

Suite 1

Winchester, VA 22603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Empanadillas

$10.00

3 Traditional pastries stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef, mojo cooked pork, or chicken served with dipping sauce

81 Wings

$12.00

6 wings marinated and tossed in tequila & honey glaze

Rellenos

$10.00

2 large crispy coated potato balls filled with a savory ground beef mixture

Cuban Sliders

$12.00

3 sliders on a hawaiian roll made with traditional recipe

Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Served with fresh cooked chips

Queso Chorizo

$10.00

Queso with chorizo served with fresh cooked chips

3 Way Cheese Chicken Chili Dip

$8.00

Served with fresh cooked chips

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Quesadilla served with fresh spanish tomato sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla served with Spanish tomato sauce

16/20 Jumbo Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

$12.00

6 Jumbo breaded butterfly shrimp (tail off) served with french fries, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce

Breaded Cheese Curds

$8.00

Breaded Cheese Curds served with marinara sauce

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Lime-cured shrimp served with tortilla chips

Tostones

$8.00

Fried plantains seasoned and served with avocado dressing

Southwestern Nachos 1/2 Order

$8.00

Fresh chips, pico de gallo, ground beef, queso, jalapenos, mixed cheese and garlic sauce

Southwestern Nachos Full Order

$12.00

Fresh chips, pico de gallo, ground beef, queso, jalapenos, mixed cheese and garlic sauce

Yuca Nachos Full Order

$12.00

Yucca fries, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, queso, jalapenos, ground beef and garlic sauce

Yuca Nachos 1/2 Order

$8.00

Calamari Frito

$16.00

Main Dishes

Marinated Roast Pork

$18.00

Slow roasted mojo marinated pork

Cuban Stew

$18.00

Shredded beef flank cooked in a seasoned broth

Carne Guisada

$18.00

Latin beef stew

81 Honey-Tequila Shrimp and Scallops

$25.00

Glazed shrimp & scallops served with white rice

NY Steak

$20.00

Marinated NY strip steak cooked to your liking and basted with a jalapeno cilantro butter while grilling

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Blackened salmon steak with a mango chutney, grilled to perfection

Paella

$28.00

Spanish rice with scallops, mussels, shrimp, clams and sausage

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken with rice and beans

81 Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken with homeade alfredo sauce mixed into spaghetti pasta served with garlic bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

16/20 Jumbo shrimp with homeade alfredo sauce mixed into spaghetti pasta served with garlic bread

Creamy Tomato Grilled Chicken Spaghetti

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken with homeade creamy tomato sauce mixed into spaghetti pasta served with garlic bread

Creamy Tomato Shrimp Spaghetti

$20.00

16/20 Jumbop shrimp with homeade creamy tomato sauce mixed into spaghetti pasta served with garlic bread

Creamy Tomato Seafood Spaghetti

$28.00

16/20 Jumbo shrimp, Mussels, baby camls, scallops, with homeade creamy tomato sauce mixed into spaghetti pasta served with garlic bread

Burgers & Hot Sandwiches

81 Special Burger

$12.00

Pepper jack cheese, red onion, avocado with cuban mustard

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh slow cooked pork with BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Seasoned flat iron steak with onions and pepper jack cheese

Classic Burger

$10.00

Hamburger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, pickle and tomato with mayo

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh slices of deli ham with lettuce, pickles and tomato with swiss cheese and mayo

The Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, marinated pork, swiss cheese and pickles

Zesty Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Zesty Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich on a Brioche Bun with mayonnaise and pickles served french fries

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

7" Pizza with fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Peruvian Pizza

$12.00

7" Pizza with marinated roasted chicken and avocado

Farm Fresh Pizza

$12.00

7" Pizza with tomato slices, spinach, mushrooms and artichoke hearts

The Winchester Pizza

$12.00

7" Pizza with sausage, pepperoni, ham and chorizo

Taco Pizza

$12.00

7" Pizza with taco meat, pico de gallo, mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with shredded lettuce

Western Ride Pizza

$12.00

7" Pizza with ham, red and green diced peppers and red onions

The Norfolk Bay Pizza

$15.00

7" Pizza with crab meat, shrimp and red onion seasoned with old bay

Wings

6 Bone-In Wings

$12.00

6 Bone-In Wings with your choice of sauce

6 Boneless Wings

$12.00

6 Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce

12 Bone-In Wings

$20.00

12 Bone-In Wings with your choice of sauce

12 Boneless Wings

$20.00

12 Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce

18 Bone-In Wings

$28.00

18 Bone-In Wings with your choice of sauce

18 Boneless Wings

$28.00

18 Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce

24 Bone-In Wings

$35.00

24 Bone-In Wings with your choice of sauce

24 Boneless Wings

$35.00

24 Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed romaine lettuce tossed with red onions and cucumbers topped with croutons and your choice of dressing

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Mixed romaine lettuce tossed with avocado dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions topped with slices of avocado topped with croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Mixed romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese and caesar salad dressing topped with croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken over a mixed romaine lettuce tossed with red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Sides

White Rice

$4.00

White rice

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Yellow rice

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Pinto Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

Coleslaw

$4.00

Coleslaw

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries

Yuca Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Homeade Flan

$6.00

Homeade flan

Homemade Tres Leches

$6.00

Homeade tres leches

Pumpkin Vanilla Swirl Cake

$5.00

Pumpkin vanilla swirl cake

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$5.00

Specials

Taco

$2.00

Pupusa

$1.50

Pupusas 3 for 8

$8.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Botl Water

$3.00

Coffee: Decaf

$3.00

Coffee: Regular

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Latin Press

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$6.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Viagra

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Fallen Angel

$10.00

Winchester Pride

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

360 Gateway Drive, Suite 1, Winchester, VA 22603

Directions

