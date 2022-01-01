810 Bowling - Chandler
3455 W Frye Rd
Unit #2
Chandler, AZ 85226
Appetizers
Burger Slider Sampler
Four burger sliders of your choice // sliders will be cooked well-done
Pub Style Pretzels
Three large pretzels with beer cheese dipping sauce
Bangin' Shrimp
Hand-battered shrimp tossed in choice of sauce, served with ranch dipping sauce
Potato Skins
Housemade potatoes halves topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon crumbles & green onions
Fries
Our signature crispy French fries seasoned with house, ranch or Cajun seasoning
Bacon Cheese Fries
Our signature fries, topped with crispy bacon crumbles & our house cheese blend
Rosemary Parmesan Fries
Our signature fries, truffle oil, rosemary & Parmesan cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
Signature fries, housemade chili, cheddar beer cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Fried onions served with Cajun ranch dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Fresh hand-battered sliced sweet dill pickles, served with our Cajun ranch dipping sauce
Southwest Egg Rolls
Made from scratch, chicken, black beans, corn, pepper-jack cheese, red peppers & spinach blended with Southwestern spices, served with our Cajun ranch dipping sauce
Loaded Nachos
Freshly fried tortillas, housemade chili, our house cheese blend, tomatoes, green onions & jalapeño
Triple Dip Sampler
A sampling of our housemade dips including hummus, Buffalo chicken, spinach & artichoke, served with tortilla chips & grilled flatbread
Hummus
Housemade hummus topped with roasted red peppers & pesto drizzle, served with grilled flatbread, celery & carrots
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Housemade roasted artichoke & creamy spinach, served with tortilla chips & grilled flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Housemade with oven-roasted chicken mixed with Buffalo sauce & cheddar-jack cheese, served with tortilla chips and grilled flatbread
Mozzarella Cheese Wedges
Topped with pesto drizzle & served with housemade marinara dipping sauce
Brick Oven Garlic Knots
Housemade pizza dough twisted & glazed with our garlic butter, oven-baked, served with housemade marinara dipping sauce
Wings
Bonless Chicken Tenders
Fresh hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, served with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
10 Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings tossed with your favorites sauce, served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
20 Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings tossed with your favorites sauce, served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Tacos & Quesadillas
Blackened Ribeye Quesadilla
Blackened Angus ribeye, cheddar-jack cheese blend, roasted red pepper, red onion, served with our housemade horseradish cream sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese blend, served with salsa & sour cream
Cuban Quesadilla
Tender pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, served with Dijon aioli
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce topped with coleslaw, cheddar-jack cheese blend, in flour tortillas, served with salsa
Mahi-Mahi Tacos
Blackened mahi-mahi, lettuce, pineapple mango salsa, in flour tortillas, served with housemade lime aioli
Steak Tacos
Shaved steak, cheddar-jack cheese blend, lettuce, in flour tortillas, served with salsa & sour cream
Orange Chicken Wonton Tacos
Sweet with a little kick, shredded orange chicken over coleslaw, topped with fresh chives & sriracha drizzle
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
Veg Head Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions & vegan mozzarella cheese
Meathead Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, ground sirloin, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon & mozzarella cheese
Gutterball Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, applewood-smoked bacon, mild Italian sausage, ground sirloin, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, black olives & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Housemade Buffalo chicken dip, tender chicken cutlet, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese finished with ranch dressing
Bbq Chicken Pizza
Sweet bbq sauce, tender chicken cutlet, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar-jack cheese finished with ranch dressing
Mexican Style Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce, freshly seasoned ground beef, black beans & cheddar-jack cheese topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & a dollop of sour cream
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved Angus Philly steak, Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, sweet onions, marinated mushrooms, provolone & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce, tender chicken cutlet, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onion & mozzarella cheese finished with ranch dressing
Hawaiian Pizza
Housemade tomato sauce, smoked ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand-breaded tender chicken cutlet, fresh pesto, caramelized onions & mozzarella cheese
Burgers
Spare Burger
Char-broiled Angus steak burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & our signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Black & Blue Burger
Char-broiled Angus steak burger, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, blue cheese dressing, topped with blue cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun
Strike Burger
Char-broiled Angus steak burger, sautéed portabella mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, our signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Gutter Ball Burger
Char-broiled Angus steak burger, cheddar-jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, topped with a fried egg on a toasted brioche bun
Patty Melt
Char-broiled Angus steak burger, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & our signature sauce on Texas toast
Southwest Burger
Char-broiled blackened Angus steak burger, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, housemade sriracha-lime aioli, topped with a char-broiled whole jalapeño pepper
Handhelds
Pulled B.B.Q. Sandwich
Pulled pork shoulder or pulled chicken, coleslaw, fried onion straws, BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Philly Steak Sandwich
Traditional Philly-style shaved Angus steak with onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese served on a warm hoagie roll add mushrooms +1.5
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese served on a warm hoagie roll // add mushrooms +1.5
Chicken B.L.T.
Fresh hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & Dijon aioli on Texas toast
Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich
Fresh hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & Dijon aioli on Texas toast
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fresh hand-breaded crispy chicken breast, housemade marinara, provolone & Parmesan on a warm hoagie roll
Shrimp Po' Boy
Hand-breaded fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & lime aioli served on a warm hoagie roll
810 Club
Our triple-decker piled high with ham, turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast
Italian B.M.T.
Perfectly sliced salami, pepperoni & ham, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & mayo served on a warm hoagie roll
The Cubano
Tender pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese & Dijon aioli served on a grilled hoagie roll
Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing & a Parmesan crisp
Blue Cheese Bacon Salad
Fresh greens with blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, applewood-smoked bacon & tomatoes
Shrimp & Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh greens topped with hand-battered fresh shrimp & chicken, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & red onion
Greek Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell pepper, black olives & feta cheese
Chef Salad
Fresh greens topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & cheddar-jack cheese
Condiments
Ranch Ramekin
Cajun Ranch Ramekin
Mild Ramekin
Medium Ramekin
Garlic Parm Ramekin
Honey BBQ Ramekin
Honey Mustard Ramekin
Old Bay Ramekin
Lemon Pepper Ramekin
Balsamic Ramekin
Greek Ramekin
Cesar Ramekin
Blue Cheese Ramekin
BBQ Ramekin
Teriyaki Ramekin
Thousand Island Ramekin
Salsa Ramekin
Sour Cream Ramekin
Guac Ramekin
Pickles Ramekin
Jalapeno Ramekin
Beer Cheese Bowl
Queso Bowl
Mustard Ramekin
Mayo Ramekin
Sides
Soda
Other Beverages
N/A Cocktails
Bar Packages
New Years Eve - Over 21
New Years Eve - Under 21
Open Bar - Premium 2 Hours
Open Bar - Premium 3 Hours
Open Bar - Call 2 Hours
Open Bar - Call 3 Hours
Open Bar - Well 2 Hours
Open Bar - Well 3 Hours
Open Bar Beer/Wine - 2 Hours
Open Bar Beer/Wine - 3 Hours
Open Bar Non-Alc - 2 Hours
Open Bar Non-Alc - 3 Hours
Premium Ticket
Well Ticket
Call Ticket
Beer/Wine Ticket
Party Platted Menu
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Chicken Tenders
Sliders
Quasadillas - Plain
Quasadillas - Meat
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Veghead Pizza
Meat Lovers
Southwest Egg Rolls
French Fries
Mozzarella Wedges
Fried Pickles
Pretzel Bites
Dips
Vegetable Platter
Shared Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brownies
Be Social Menu
Rack 'Em Up
Chow Down
Knock 'Em Down
Pizzabilities Plus
Pizzabilities
Perfect Game Package
Bowling
Unlimited Bowling
December 2022 Lane Reservation - Before 5PM
December 2022 Lane Reservation - After 5PM
4 Lanes Suite - Before 5PM
4 Lanes Suite - After 5PM
8 Lanes Suite - Before 5PM
8 Lanes Suite - After 5PM
Back Alley Lanes - Before 5PM
Back Alley Lanes - After 5PM
Additional Main Lanes
Additional Main Lanes
The Spare
The Split
The Strike
The Turkey Bowl
The Tenpin
