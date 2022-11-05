  • Home
  • Houston
  • 810 Bowling - Houston - 1201 San Jacinto St
810 Bowling - Houston 1201 San Jacinto St

No reviews yet

1201 San Jacinto St

Houston, TX 77002

Appetizers

Burger Slider Sampler

Burger Slider Sampler

$15.00

Four burger sliders of your choice // sliders will be cooked well-done

Pub Style Pretzels

Pub Style Pretzels

$12.00

Three large pretzels with beer cheese dipping sauce

Bangin' Shrimp

Bangin' Shrimp

$13.00

Hand-battered shrimp tossed in choice of sauce, served with ranch dipping sauce

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

Housemade potatoes halves topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon crumbles & green onions

Fries

Fries

$10.00

Our signature crispy French fries seasoned with house, ranch or Cajun seasoning

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

Our signature fries, topped with crispy bacon crumbles & our house cheese blend

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Our signature fries, truffle oil, rosemary & Parmesan cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Signature fries, housemade chili, cheddar beer cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

Fried onions served with Cajun ranch dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fresh hand-battered sliced sweet dill pickles, served with our Cajun ranch dipping sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$12.00

Made from scratch, chicken, black beans, corn, pepper-jack cheese, red peppers & spinach blended with Southwestern spices, served with our Cajun ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Freshly fried tortillas, housemade chili, our house cheese blend, tomatoes, green onions & jalapeño

Triple Dip Sampler

Triple Dip Sampler

$14.00

A sampling of our housemade dips including hummus, Buffalo chicken, spinach & artichoke, served with tortilla chips & grilled flatbread

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

Housemade hummus topped with roasted red peppers & pesto drizzle, served with grilled flatbread, celery & carrots

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Housemade roasted artichoke & creamy spinach, served with tortilla chips & grilled flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Housemade with oven-roasted chicken mixed with Buffalo sauce & cheddar-jack cheese, served with tortilla chips and grilled flatbread

Mozzarella Cheese Wedges

Mozzarella Cheese Wedges

$12.00

Topped with pesto drizzle & served with housemade marinara dipping sauce

Brick Oven Garlic Knots

Brick Oven Garlic Knots

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade pizza dough twisted & glazed with our garlic butter, oven-baked, served with housemade marinara dipping sauce

Wings

Bonless Chicken Tenders

Bonless Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fresh hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, served with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$14.00

Jumbo wings tossed with your favorites sauce, served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$25.00

Jumbo wings tossed with your favorites sauce, served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Tacos & Quesadillas

Blackened Ribeye Quesadilla

Blackened Ribeye Quesadilla

$14.00

Blackened Angus ribeye, cheddar-jack cheese blend, roasted red pepper, red onion, served with our housemade horseradish cream sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese blend, served with salsa & sour cream

Cuban Quesadilla

Cuban Quesadilla

$13.00

Tender pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, served with Dijon aioli

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce topped with coleslaw, cheddar-jack cheese blend, in flour tortillas, served with salsa

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Blackened mahi-mahi, lettuce, pineapple mango salsa, in flour tortillas, served with housemade lime aioli

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Shaved steak, cheddar-jack cheese blend, lettuce, in flour tortillas, served with salsa & sour cream

Orange Chicken Wonton Tacos

Orange Chicken Wonton Tacos

$13.00

Sweet with a little kick, shredded orange chicken over coleslaw, topped with fresh chives & sriracha drizzle

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Housemade tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Veg Head Pizza

Veg Head Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade tomato sauce, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions & vegan mozzarella cheese

Meathead Pizza

Meathead Pizza

$16.00

Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, ground sirloin, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon & mozzarella cheese

Gutterball Pizza

Gutterball Pizza

$17.00

Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, applewood-smoked bacon, mild Italian sausage, ground sirloin, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, black olives & mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Housemade Buffalo chicken dip, tender chicken cutlet, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese finished with ranch dressing

Bbq Chicken Pizza

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Sweet bbq sauce, tender chicken cutlet, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar-jack cheese finished with ranch dressing

Mexican Style Pizza

Mexican Style Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Housemade tomato sauce, freshly seasoned ground beef, black beans & cheddar-jack cheese topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & a dollop of sour cream

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.00

Shaved Angus Philly steak, Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, sweet onions, marinated mushrooms, provolone & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Housemade tomato sauce, tender chicken cutlet, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onion & mozzarella cheese finished with ranch dressing

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Housemade tomato sauce, smoked ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Hand-breaded tender chicken cutlet, fresh pesto, caramelized onions & mozzarella cheese

Burgers

Spare Burger

Spare Burger

$13.00

Char-broiled Angus steak burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & our signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

Char-broiled Angus steak burger, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, blue cheese dressing, topped with blue cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun

Strike Burger

Strike Burger

$15.00

Char-broiled Angus steak burger, sautéed portabella mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, our signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Gutter Ball Burger

Gutter Ball Burger

$16.00

Char-broiled Angus steak burger, cheddar-jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, topped with a fried egg on a toasted brioche bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Char-broiled Angus steak burger, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & our signature sauce on Texas toast

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Char-broiled blackened Angus steak burger, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, housemade sriracha-lime aioli, topped with a char-broiled whole jalapeño pepper

Handhelds

Pulled B.B.Q. Sandwich

Pulled B.B.Q. Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork shoulder or pulled chicken, coleslaw, fried onion straws, BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Traditional Philly-style shaved Angus steak with onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese served on a warm hoagie roll add mushrooms +1.5

Chicken Philly Sandwich

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese served on a warm hoagie roll // add mushrooms +1.5

Chicken B.L.T.

Chicken B.L.T.

$14.00

Fresh hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & Dijon aioli on Texas toast

Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich

Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & Dijon aioli on Texas toast

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh hand-breaded crispy chicken breast, housemade marinara, provolone & Parmesan on a warm hoagie roll

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Hand-breaded fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & lime aioli served on a warm hoagie roll

810 Club

810 Club

$15.00

Our triple-decker piled high with ham, turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast

Italian B.M.T.

Italian B.M.T.

$14.00

Perfectly sliced salami, pepperoni & ham, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & mayo served on a warm hoagie roll

The Cubano

The Cubano

$14.00

Tender pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese & Dijon aioli served on a grilled hoagie roll

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing & a Parmesan crisp

Blue Cheese Bacon Salad

Blue Cheese Bacon Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens with blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, applewood-smoked bacon & tomatoes

Shrimp & Chicken Cobb Salad

Shrimp & Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Fresh greens topped with hand-battered fresh shrimp & chicken, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & red on