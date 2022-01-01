The Standard - Plate & Pour
163 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The Standard is now open as a revamped full-service restaurant! We've released a brand-new menu full of delicious new dishes specially crafted by our Executive Chef, Reed Johnson. The dining room, bar and outdoor patio complete with a vintage Airstream trailer provide an amazing setting that can suit all types of dining, from a quick bite, a casual drink, or an upscale date night.
Location
207 east main street, New Albany, IN 47150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurant
Boomtown Kitchen - 114 East Main Street
No Reviews
114 East Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Albany
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurant