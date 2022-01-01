Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Standard - Plate & Pour

163 Reviews

$$

207 east main street

New Albany, IN 47150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The Standard is now open as a revamped full-service restaurant! We've released a brand-new menu full of delicious new dishes specially crafted by our Executive Chef, Reed Johnson. The dining room, bar and outdoor patio complete with a vintage Airstream trailer provide an amazing setting that can suit all types of dining, from a quick bite, a casual drink, or an upscale date night.

Location

207 east main street, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
The Standard Plate & Pour image
The Standard Plate & Pour image
The Standard Plate & Pour image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
orange star4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Pints&Union Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
114 East Market New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Kitchen - 114 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 East Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Floyd County Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
129 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Spinelli's
orange starNo Reviews
129 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Albany

Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
8th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,159
411 E Spring Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - New Albany
orange star4.1 • 434
4308 Charlestown Rd New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
orange star4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Recbar 812
orange star4.7 • 175
336 Pearl St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Earl
orange star4.6 • 175
109 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Albany
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston