- Home
- /
- Georgetown
- /
- 812 Pizza Company - Georgetown
812 Pizza Company - Georgetown
492 Reviews
$
7600 Hwy 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
8" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie
Sweet thai chili base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, green peppers, jalapeños, bacon, gouda and a sweet thai drizzle on top
14" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie
Sweet thai chili base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, green peppers, jalapeños, bacon, gouda and a sweet thai drizzle on top
20" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie
Sweet thai chili base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, green peppers, jalapeños, bacon, gouda and a sweet thai drizzle on top
14" Apple Of My Pie
Pizza crust topped with apple pie filling, graham cracker crumbles and powdered sugar.
14" Cherry Bomb Pie
Pizza crust topped with cherry pie filling, graham cracker crumbles and powdered sugar.
Starters
Garlic Bread Sticks
Served with marinara. Beer Cheese or Garlic Butter available for $1.00
Mozzarella Wedges
Fried whole milk mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara.
Parmesan Bread Bites
Fried dough tossed in garlic butter & Parmesan cheese with marinara
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch dressing
Crispy Zucchini Sticks
Served with a side of marinara.
10" Cheesy Garlic Bread
10" pizza dough, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese with a side of pizza sauce.
14" Cheesy Garlic Bread
14" pizza dough, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara sauce.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Our beer cheese with soft pretzels.
Salads
Classic Italian Salad Family
Iceberg & Romaine lettuce, black olives, tomato, banana peppers, mushrooms, red onion, Romano cheese & creamy Italian dressing. Family size serves 4 - 5
Classic Italian Salad
Iceberg & Romaine lettuce, black olives, tomato, banana peppers, mushrooms, red onion, Romano cheese & creamy Italian dressing
Chicken
Traditional Wings
Jumbo wings baked then fried to order with sauce choice (1 sauce per 6 wings). Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Available in 6, 12, or 18 count.
Boneless Wings
Breaded chicken wings with choice of sauce (1 sauce per 6 wings), and ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce. Available in 6, 12, or 18 count.
Chicken Tender Basket
Large hand-battered, fried chicken tenders, chips, and honey mustard or house-made ranch. Try it Buffalo Style for $.75 extra
Pizza & Calzones
8" Finn's Double Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, double natural casted pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella
8" Meat Lover
Pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella
8" The Goat
Goat cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, and peppadew
8" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken
House made buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
8" Paul's Supreme
Green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom & whole milk mozzarella
8" Tony's Big Dill
Garlic dill aioli base, whole milk mozzarella, pickle chips, sliced ham, & a sprinkle of dill.
8" Tim's White Pizza
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing.
8" Backyard BBQ
BBQ base, whole milk mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, white onion, tomato, dill pickle chips, topped with Gouda and a drizzle of burger sauce.
8" Father Joe's
Pizza sauce, double house made Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella
8" Veggie Supreme
Green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach & whole milk mozzarella
8" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, smoke gouda cheese
10" Gluten Free Finns Double Pepperoni
GF cauliflower crust with pizza sauce, double pepperoni, and whole milk mozzarella.
10" Gluten Free Meat Lover
GF cauliflower crust with pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella.
10" Gluten Free Goat
GF cauliflower crust with olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and basil.
10" Gluten Free Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken
GF cauliflower crust with buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
10" Gluten Free Paul's Supreme
GF cauliflower crust with green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, whole milk mozzarella
10" Gluten Free Tony's Big Dill
GF cauliflower crust with garlic, dill aioli base, mozzarella cheese, sliced dill pickles, shaved ham, & a sprinkle of dill
10" Gluten Free Tim's White
GF cauliflower crust with alfredo, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoke bacon, whole milk mozzarella and smoke Gouda cheese
10" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch
GF cauliflower crust with whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, and drizzled with ranch
10" Gluten Free Father Joe's
GF cauliflower crust with pizza sauce, Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, and whole milk mozzarella
10" Gluten Free Veggie Supreme
GF cauliflower crust with green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach, whole milk mozzarella
10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
GF cauliflower crust with BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, and smoke Gouda
10" Gluten Free Backyard BBQ
GF cauliflower crust with BBQ base, whole milk mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, white onion, tomato, dill pickle chips, topped with Gouda and a drizzle of burger sauce.
14" Finn's Double Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, double natural casted pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella
14" Meat Lover
Pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella
14" The Goat
Goat cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, and peppadew
14" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken
House made buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
14" Paul's Supreme
Green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom & whole milk mozzarella
14" Tony's Big Dill
Garlic, dill aioli base, mozzarella cheese, sliced dill pickles, shaved ham, & a sprinkle of dill
14" Tim's White Pizza
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing.
14" Backyard BBQ
BBQ base, whole milk mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, white onion, tomato, dill pickle chips, topped with Gouda and a drizzle of burger sauce.
14" Father Joe's
Pizza sauce, double house made Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella
14" Veggie Supreme
Green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach & whole milk mozzarella
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, smoke gouda cheese
20" Finn's Double Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, double natural casted pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella
20" Meat Lover
Pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella
20" The Goat
Goat cheese, mozzarella, peppadew, olive oil, and basil
20" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken
House made buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
20" Paul's Supreme
Green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, & whole milk mozzarella
20" Tony's Big Dill
Garlic, dill aioli base, mozzarella cheese, sliced dill pickles, shaved ham, & a sprinkle of dill
20" Tim's White Pizza
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese
20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing.
20" Father Joe's
Pizza sauce, double house made Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella
20" Veggie Supreme
Green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach & whole milk mozzarella
20" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, smoked gouda cheese
20" Backyard BBQ
8" Personal Pizza 1 Topping
8” Personal Pizza 2-3 Toppings
8" Personal Pizza 4-6 Toppings
14" Pizza 1 Topping
14" Pizza 2-3 Toppings
14" Pizza 4-6 Toppings
20" Pizza 1 Topping
20" Pizza 2-3 Toppings
20" Pizza 4-6 Toppings
10" Gluten-Free 1 Topping
10" Gluten-Free 2-3 Toppings
10" Gluten-Free 4-6 Toppings
14" Gluten-Free 1 Topping
14" Gluten-Free 2-3 Toppings
14" Gluten-Free 4-6 Toppings
Calzone 1 Topping
Try our new personal calzone with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and 1 topping of your choice. Comes with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.
Calzone 2-3 Toppings
Try our new personal calzone with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and up to 3 toppings of your choice. Comes with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.
Crustless Pie 1 Topping
Crustless Pie 2-3 Toppings
Cruatless Pie 4-6 Topping
Desserts
Extras
BBQ - Side
Bleu Cheese - Side
Creamy Italian - Side
Honey Mustard Side
Ranch - Side
Banana Peppers - Side
Jalapenos - Side
Alfredo Sauce - Side
Beer Cheese - Side
Garlic Butter - Side
Fire Sauce - Side
Hot Sauce - Side
Marinara - Side
Medium Sauce - Side
Mild Sauce - Side
Pizza Sauce - Side
Grilled Chicken - Side
Breadstick Extra - Side
Potato Chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Locally owned and operated full service family restaurant specializing in fresh pizza, wings, salad, appetizers & pasta. Also serving ice cream and desserts. We offer domestic and craft beer choices in addition to wine.
7600 Hwy 64, Georgetown, IN 47122