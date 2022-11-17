Restaurant header imageView gallery

812 Pizza Company - Georgetown

492 Reviews

$

7600 Hwy 64

Georgetown, IN 47122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Pizza 2-3 Toppings
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Boneless Wings

Specials

8" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie

8" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie

$13.00

Sweet thai chili base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, green peppers, jalapeños, bacon, gouda and a sweet thai drizzle on top

14" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie

14" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie

$17.00

Sweet thai chili base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, green peppers, jalapeños, bacon, gouda and a sweet thai drizzle on top

20" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie

20" Jay's Sweet Thai Pie

$27.00

Sweet thai chili base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, green peppers, jalapeños, bacon, gouda and a sweet thai drizzle on top

14" Apple Of My Pie

14" Apple Of My Pie

$10.00

Pizza crust topped with apple pie filling, graham cracker crumbles and powdered sugar.

14" Cherry Bomb Pie

14" Cherry Bomb Pie

$10.00

Pizza crust topped with cherry pie filling, graham cracker crumbles and powdered sugar.

Starters

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.00

Served with marinara. Beer Cheese or Garlic Butter available for $1.00

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$10.00

Fried whole milk mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara.

Parmesan Bread Bites

Parmesan Bread Bites

$7.00

Fried dough tossed in garlic butter & Parmesan cheese with marinara

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing

Crispy Zucchini Sticks

Crispy Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Served with a side of marinara.

10" Cheesy Garlic Bread

10" Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

10" pizza dough, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese with a side of pizza sauce.

14" Cheesy Garlic Bread

14" Cheesy Garlic Bread

$13.00

14" pizza dough, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara sauce.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Our beer cheese with soft pretzels.

Salads

Add 6oz of roasted chicken to any salad - $5
Classic Italian Salad Family

Classic Italian Salad Family

$15.00

Iceberg & Romaine lettuce, black olives, tomato, banana peppers, mushrooms, red onion, Romano cheese & creamy Italian dressing. Family size serves 4 - 5

Classic Italian Salad

Classic Italian Salad

$6.50

Iceberg & Romaine lettuce, black olives, tomato, banana peppers, mushrooms, red onion, Romano cheese & creamy Italian dressing

Chicken

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$11.00+

Jumbo wings baked then fried to order with sauce choice (1 sauce per 6 wings). Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Available in 6, 12, or 18 count.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

Breaded chicken wings with choice of sauce (1 sauce per 6 wings), and ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce. Available in 6, 12, or 18 count.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00+

Large hand-battered, fried chicken tenders, chips, and honey mustard or house-made ranch. Try it Buffalo Style for $.75 extra

Pizza & Calzones

8" Finn's Double Pepperoni

8" Finn's Double Pepperoni

$11.00

Pizza sauce, double natural casted pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella

8" Meat Lover

8" Meat Lover

$13.00

Pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella

8" The Goat

8" The Goat

$12.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, and peppadew

8" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken

8" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

House made buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

8" Paul's Supreme

8" Paul's Supreme

$13.00

Green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom & whole milk mozzarella

8" Tony's Big Dill

8" Tony's Big Dill

$12.00

Garlic dill aioli base, whole milk mozzarella, pickle chips, sliced ham, & a sprinkle of dill.

8" Tim's White Pizza

8" Tim's White Pizza

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.50

Whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing.

8" Backyard BBQ

8" Backyard BBQ

$13.00

BBQ base, whole milk mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, white onion, tomato, dill pickle chips, topped with Gouda and a drizzle of burger sauce.

8" Father Joe's

8" Father Joe's

$11.00

Pizza sauce, double house made Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella

8" Veggie Supreme

8" Veggie Supreme

$12.00

Green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach & whole milk mozzarella

8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, smoke gouda cheese

10" Gluten Free Finns Double Pepperoni

$15.00

GF cauliflower crust with pizza sauce, double pepperoni, and whole milk mozzarella.

10" Gluten Free Meat Lover

$17.00

GF cauliflower crust with pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella.

10" Gluten Free Goat

$16.00

GF cauliflower crust with olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and basil.

10" Gluten Free Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

GF cauliflower crust with buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing

10" Gluten Free Paul's Supreme

$17.00

GF cauliflower crust with green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, whole milk mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Tony's Big Dill

10" Gluten Free Tony's Big Dill

$16.00

GF cauliflower crust with garlic, dill aioli base, mozzarella cheese, sliced dill pickles, shaved ham, & a sprinkle of dill

10" Gluten Free Tim's White

$17.00

GF cauliflower crust with alfredo, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoke bacon, whole milk mozzarella and smoke Gouda cheese

10" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.50

GF cauliflower crust with whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, and drizzled with ranch

10" Gluten Free Father Joe's

$15.00

GF cauliflower crust with pizza sauce, Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, and whole milk mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Veggie Supreme

$16.00

GF cauliflower crust with green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach, whole milk mozzarella

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$17.00

GF cauliflower crust with BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, and smoke Gouda

10" Gluten Free Backyard BBQ

$17.00

GF cauliflower crust with BBQ base, whole milk mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, white onion, tomato, dill pickle chips, topped with Gouda and a drizzle of burger sauce.

14" Finn's Double Pepperoni

14" Finn's Double Pepperoni

$15.00

Pizza sauce, double natural casted pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella

14" Meat Lover

14" Meat Lover

$17.00

Pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella

14" The Goat

14" The Goat

$16.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, and peppadew

14" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken

14" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

House made buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

14" Paul's Supreme

14" Paul's Supreme

$17.00

Green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom & whole milk mozzarella

14" Tony's Big Dill

14" Tony's Big Dill

$16.00

Garlic, dill aioli base, mozzarella cheese, sliced dill pickles, shaved ham, & a sprinkle of dill

14" Tim's White Pizza

14" Tim's White Pizza

$17.00

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.50

Whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing.

14" Backyard BBQ

14" Backyard BBQ

$17.00

BBQ base, whole milk mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, white onion, tomato, dill pickle chips, topped with Gouda and a drizzle of burger sauce.

14" Father Joe's

14" Father Joe's

$15.00

Pizza sauce, double house made Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella

14" Veggie Supreme

14" Veggie Supreme

$16.00

Green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach & whole milk mozzarella

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, smoke gouda cheese

20" Finn's Double Pepperoni

20" Finn's Double Pepperoni

$25.00

Pizza sauce, double natural casted pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella

20" Meat Lover

20" Meat Lover

$27.00

Pizza sauce, natural pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, ground beef, extra whole milk mozzarella

20" The Goat

20" The Goat

$26.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, peppadew, olive oil, and basil

20" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken

20" Lindsey's Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

House made buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, onion, whole milk mozzarella, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

20" Paul's Supreme

20" Paul's Supreme

$27.00

Green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, & whole milk mozzarella

20" Tony's Big Dill

20" Tony's Big Dill

$26.00

Garlic, dill aioli base, mozzarella cheese, sliced dill pickles, shaved ham, & a sprinkle of dill

20" Tim's White Pizza

20" Tim's White Pizza

$27.00

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.50

Whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing.

20" Father Joe's

20" Father Joe's

$25.00

Pizza sauce, double house made Italian sausage, onion, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella

20" Veggie Supreme

20" Veggie Supreme

$26.00

Green pepper, yellow onion, black olives, mushroom, tomato, baby spinach & whole milk mozzarella

20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.00

BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, jalapenos, smoked gouda cheese

20" Backyard BBQ

$27.00

8" Personal Pizza 1 Topping

$9.00

8” Personal Pizza 2-3 Toppings

$11.00

8" Personal Pizza 4-6 Toppings

$13.00

14" Pizza 1 Topping

$13.00

14" Pizza 2-3 Toppings

$15.00

14" Pizza 4-6 Toppings

$17.00

20" Pizza 1 Topping

$23.00

20" Pizza 2-3 Toppings

$25.00

20" Pizza 4-6 Toppings

$27.00

10" Gluten-Free 1 Topping

$13.00

10" Gluten-Free 2-3 Toppings

$15.00

10" Gluten-Free 4-6 Toppings

$17.00

14" Gluten-Free 1 Topping

$14.00

14" Gluten-Free 2-3 Toppings

$16.00

14" Gluten-Free 4-6 Toppings

$18.00
Calzone 1 Topping

Calzone 1 Topping

$9.00

Try our new personal calzone with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and 1 topping of your choice. Comes with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.

Calzone 2-3 Toppings

Calzone 2-3 Toppings

$11.00

Try our new personal calzone with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and up to 3 toppings of your choice. Comes with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.

Crustless Pie 1 Topping

Crustless Pie 1 Topping

$9.00
Crustless Pie 2-3 Toppings

Crustless Pie 2-3 Toppings

$11.00
Cruatless Pie 4-6 Topping

Cruatless Pie 4-6 Topping

$13.00

Kid's

8" Kid's Cheese Pizza

8" Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.00
8" Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

8" Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00
KIDS Chicken Tenders & Chips

KIDS Chicken Tenders & Chips

$7.00

Desserts

Cookie Pizza

Cookie Pizza

$7.00

8" chocolate chip cookie pizza served warm.

14" Apple Of My Pie

14" Apple Of My Pie

$10.00

Pizza crust topped with apple pie filling, graham cracker crumbles and powdered sugar.

14" Cherry Bomb Pie

14" Cherry Bomb Pie

$10.00

Pizza crust topped with cherry pie filling, graham cracker crumbles and powdered sugar.

Extras

BBQ - Side

$0.75

Bleu Cheese - Side

$0.75

Creamy Italian - Side

$0.75

Honey Mustard Side

$0.75

Ranch - Side

$0.75

Banana Peppers - Side

$1.75

Jalapenos - Side

$1.75

Alfredo Sauce - Side

$1.25

Beer Cheese - Side

$1.25

Garlic Butter - Side

$1.25

Fire Sauce - Side

$0.75

Hot Sauce - Side

$0.75

Marinara - Side

$0.75

Medium Sauce - Side

$0.75

Mild Sauce - Side

$0.75

Pizza Sauce - Side

$0.75

Grilled Chicken - Side

$5.00

Breadstick Extra - Side

$1.75

Potato Chips

$2.00

2 Liters

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99Out of stock

Cans/Bottles

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi can

$1.50

Water bottle

$1.50

Sierra Mist can

$1.50

64oz Sweet Tea/Lemonade

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated full service family restaurant specializing in fresh pizza, wings, salad, appetizers & pasta. Also serving ice cream and desserts. We offer domestic and craft beer choices in addition to wine.

Website

Location

7600 Hwy 64, Georgetown, IN 47122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
812 Pizza Company image
812 Pizza Company image
812 Pizza Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Floyds Knobs IN FSC #236
orange starNo Reviews
105 LaFollette Station Floyd Knobs, IN 47119
View restaurantnext
Couvert
orange star4.6 • 282
7121 hwy 150 Floyds Knobs, IN 47119
View restaurantnext
Tucker's American Favorites
orange star3.5 • 46
2441 state street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Sleepy Rooster
orange starNo Reviews
2204 State Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Ready Set Prep'd
orange starNo Reviews
1222 State St. Suite 4 New Albany,, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - New Albany
orange starNo Reviews
223 West 5th Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Georgetown
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston