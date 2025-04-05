Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

8282 84 Stanton St.

review star

No reviews yet

84 Stanton St.

New York, NY 10002

Anju (Small Plates)

Tuna tartare + kim bukak

Tuna tartare + kim bukak

$25.00

Bluefin tuna, sesame oil aioli, served with fried seaweed chips topped with shaved cured egg, caviar

Boneless K.F.C.

Boneless K.F.C.

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh with Korean soy garlic sauce, served with pickled radish noodles

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Charred octopus, roasted squash, bell pepper puree

Littleneck Soojebi

$20.00

Mushroom Party

$18.00

Botan ebi shrimp, snow crab, Korean pickled cucumbers, shiso, sour plum puree, citrus gochugaru vinaigrette over Korean rice noodles

Golden Beets & Kimchi Salad

$16.00

Crab Hobak Soup

$18.00

Fried Squash Blossom

$18.00

Banju (Shared Plates)

Perilla Oil Pasta

Perilla Oil Pasta

$17.00

Angel hair pasta tossed in soy sauce, topped with seaweed & sesame seed crumbs, Korean perilla leaves & oil

Dakgalbi Kimchi-bap

Dakgalbi Kimchi-bap

$22.00

Gochu-jang marinated chicken over cheesy kimchi rice

Jjajang Bori-bap

Jjajang Bori-bap

$27.00

Seared scallops over barley mixed in black bean sauce & truffle paste

8282 Hanger Steak

8282 Hanger Steak

$28.00

Grilled steak with sweet potato fondant, soy glazed potato

L.A. Iberico Pork Galbi

L.A. Iberico Pork Galbi

$29.00

Grilled soy-marinated Iberico pluma (pork endloin), ssamjang, roasted broccolini with red pepper vinaigrette

Citrus Carrot Duck

$24.00

Citrus Carrot Duck Grilled duck breast with citrus carrot puree, pearl onions, and turnip with ssamjang and pepper sauce 24

Kimchi Chimichurri Salmon

$26.00

Roasted salmon over kimchi chimichurri, onion leek puree, braised leeks, miso sauce

Dessert

Injeolmi Ice Cream

Injeolmi Ice Cream

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream, Korean multi-grain, honey, parmesan cheese

Bang-uh Crudo

Bang-uh Crudo

$19.00Out of stock

Yellowtail, fennel, apple, Korean mustard dressing, jalapeno oil, herb puree

Shrimp Parsley Jeon

Shrimp Parsley Jeon

$16.00Out of stock

Pan-fried shrimp & parsley mixed with light batter, served with Korean-style mixed vegetable pickles

Gochujang Strawberry Mulhwe

$19.00Out of stock

Crab Jook

$19.00Out of stock

Rice porridge with blue crab, crab brain, conch, and shitake mushroom

Seafood Tofu Jjim

$24.00Out of stock

Mixed seafood, fried tofu on a spicy broth. Served with a side of rice.

Spicy Pork Baby Back Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

Firey baby back ribs braised in spicy Korean red pepper sauce, with a side of rice

Nong-uh Gui

Nong-uh Gui

$26.00Out of stock

A la plancha branzino, garlic scape pesto, roasted tomatoes and spinach dwenjang namul

Maesil Sorbet

$13.00Out of stock

Korean plum granita, burrata, candied pecans

Squid Game Dalgona

$5.00Out of stock

8282 Donuts

$11.00Out of stock

Geumtae Gui

$20.00Out of stock

Korean blackthroat sea perch with sautéed spinach, sorted mushrooms with sweet dwenjang, topped with crispy baby dried shrimp

Snow Dansewoo Crudo

$25.00Out of stock

Botan-ebi shrimp, perilla leaves, young ginger, umebosi ponzu dressing, chili oil

Bang-uh Mulhwe

$17.00Out of stock

Aged yellowtail hiramasa with sweetened gochujang sauce, red onions, radish, chopped fermented chilis, wasabi micro greens, peaches & green apple

Surf Peri-Peri

$28.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Scallop Crudo

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Cod Ratatouille

$22.00Out of stock

Fried cod with gochujang Korean ratatouille, squash, onion, bell pepper, eggplant, carrot, tomato

Sides & Sauces

Rice

$3.00

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Open Sauce

$2.00

Soy Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Kimbukak

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00+

Korean Blackberry Hongcho

$6.00

Sparkling blackberry vinegar

Plum Persimmon Hongcho

$6.00

Sparkling plum persimmon vinegar

Acqua Panna Mineral Water

$7.00

Tea

Brown Rice Green Tea

$3.50+

Corn Silk Tea

$3.50+

Cocktails

Blackberry Hongcho Kiss

$16.00+

Yuzu Matcha Magic

$16.00+

Yuja Pear Tequila Perilla

$17.00+

Citrusy with yuja & pear, tequila, lime, topped with perilla & perilla oil

Gochujang Margarita

$17.00+

Ms Persimmon

$18.00+

Jeju Old Fashioned

$18.00+

Secret Forest

$18.00+

Tanqueray dry gin, Rockey's botanical liqueur, vermouth, snap pea & green chartreuse syrup, lemon, thyme

Tea Party

$16.00+

OFF MENU

$17.00+

Oiji Dirty

$17.00

Korean pickled cucumber (oiji) brine, Rockey's botanical liqueur, dry vermouth, and Gray Whale gin

Autumn Harvest

$18.00

Cinnamon & pink peppercorn infused whiskey, ginger syrup, topped with apple cider

Berry Berry-tini

$17.00

Omija and cranberry infused soju, pocari sweat, blackberry honcho vinegar, lemon, dry vermouth

Wine

SELBACH

$16.00+

Riesling, Mosel, Germany

CASANOVA DELLA SPINETTA

$18.00+

Vermentino, Tuscany, Italy

BLOODROOT

$19.00+

Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA

LOVE YOU BUNCHES

$18.00+

50% Pinot Gris, 23% Orange Muscat, 19% Semillon, 8% Gewurztraminer, Santa Barbara, CA

DAO

$20.00+

40% Cerceal Branco, 30% Encruzado, 30% Malvasia Fina, Dao, Portugal

TERRE NERE ETNA ROSATO

$22.00+

Nerello Mascalese, Sicily, Italy

LA JASSINE

$16.00+

80% Grenache, 20% Syrah, France

FLEURIE

$18.00+

Gamay, Beaujolais, France

ASTER

$22.00+

Tempranillo, Ribera del Duero, Spain

Beer

Sapporo Light

$7.00Out of stock

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$15.00Out of stock

Koshihikari Echigo

$12.00Out of stock

Sapporo

$7.00

Korean Spirits & Soju

Jinro

$18.00

Flavored Soju

$18.00+

Seoul Night

$40.00

Yangchon Chungju

$62.00

Golden Barley

$14.00+

750ML, 40% ABV, Savory, grain, crisp plum

Spirits

Haku Vodka

$15.00+

Titos Vodka

$14.00+

Gray Whale Gin

$17.00+

Espolon Tequila

$16.00+

Suntory Toki Whiskey

$18.00+

Hakushu '12 Whiskey

$37.00

Casamigos Tequila

$15.00+

Kavalan Whiskey

$22.50+

Lagavulin '16 Whiskey

$28.00

Yamazaki

$43.00

LAPHROIAG

$28.00

HIBIKI

$38.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$28.00

Blue Quail

$14.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay, California

Lobster Reef

$15.00+Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Decoy

$20.00+Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon

Paul Cluver

$15.00Out of stock

Reisling

The Way Back

$17.00+Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 2018

Meiomi

$20.00+Out of stock

Pinot Noir, California

Botter (187mL)

$22.00Out of stock

Prosecco, Italy

Chateau de Paraza

$15.00+

Minervois Rose, France

MACON-VILLAGES

$16.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay, France

Terres Blondes

$17.00+

Gamay, France 2020

Four Vines

$16.00+

Mont Mes

$15.00+Out of stock

Pinto Grigio, Italy

Cote des Roses

$17.00+

Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, France

Bread & Butter

$16.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay, Napa California '20

Contatto

$17.00+Out of stock

Vinho Verde White, Portugal

VANDAL

$17.00+Out of stock

Viognier, New Zealand

Red Beets & Kimchi Salad

$16.00

Golden beets, tomato kimchi over house-made burrata, basil, perilla leaves, yuzu kosho

Blackbean Chilled Tofu

$15.00Out of stock

Snowcrab Bibim Somyun

$25.00

Lemongrass butter lobster, summery noodles with lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, tomato kimchi, perilla leaves

MAERO GUI

$27.00Out of stock

Yeobo

$18.00

Secret Garden

$17.00

A5 Wagyu Carpaccio

$27.00Out of stock

Soy pickled tomato, A5 wagyu strip loin wrapped in perilla leaves, shaved bottarga, cured egg custard over crispy rice

K-Melon Salad

$17.00

Cham we melon, andives, tomato kimchi, pistachio vinaigrette, blue cheese spread, mint

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy peanut butter custard, chocolate, graham cracker crust

Sweet Punch Pear

$12.00Out of stock

Spring Pea Crudo

$19.00

Mount Riley

$15.00+Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Miss Mija-O

$17.00+

Korean omjia berry, vodka, Hwayo, lemon, topped with omija berries

Jean Aubron

$15.00+Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc, Loire Valley, France

VIGNERONS ARDÉCHOIS

$17.00+

Cote du Rhone, France

STAMNAKI

$16.00+

Assyrtiko, Greece

CHRISTINA

$17.00+Out of stock

Gruner Veltliner, Austria

Pour Ma Gueule

$15.00+Out of stock

Cinsault, Chile

LA PATIENCE

$15.00+

Barolo

$135.00

Bourgogne

$94.00

Aransat

$17.00+

Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Italy

COOPER & THIEF

$100.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, California

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
84 Stanton St., New York, NY 10002

