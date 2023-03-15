Restaurant header imageView gallery

843 Korean BBQ and Sushi

No reviews yet

6601 Rivers Ave

North Charleston, SC 29406

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are here to introduce and provide authentic Korean cuisine and family-style dining experience to the community. We create all of our dishes with only the best and freshest ingredients and serve with professional knowledge of our menus. We try to assist our guests to be able to approach Korean food and culture even if it is their very first experience. We are here to stay and we hope that we will be able to reach each member of our community.

6601 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406

