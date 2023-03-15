843 Korean BBQ and Sushi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are here to introduce and provide authentic Korean cuisine and family-style dining experience to the community. We create all of our dishes with only the best and freshest ingredients and serve with professional knowledge of our menus. We try to assist our guests to be able to approach Korean food and culture even if it is their very first experience. We are here to stay and we hope that we will be able to reach each member of our community.
Location
6601 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350
No Reviews
7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350 North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurant
99 Burnin BBQ - 7620 Rivers Ave #320
No Reviews
7620 Rivers Ave #320 North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurant
Seasons Of Tokyo - Rivers Ave Location
No Reviews
7620 Rivers Ave #340 North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant