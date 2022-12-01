84th Street Pub Byron Center, MI

Restaurant info

84th Street Pub & Grille has been in operation since September of 2010. We are locally owned by Dan Pfeiffer, a Byron Center native. Dan’s love for his hometown is what made him want to own a restaurant in Byron Center. He wanted to provide jobs, a fun atmosphere, and a place for friends to gather right in his hometown. We have a newly built 47 foot long bar in a freshly renovated restaurant. We are constantly bringing in new beer selections from local Michigan Breweries to keep our draft list fresh. We’re the perfect place for a family outing, a quick lunch, a post-game meal, or a fun night out! We are directly across the street from the Tanger outlet mall. So shop til’ you drop, and then drop in for a bite!