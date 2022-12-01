Restaurant header imageView gallery

84th Street Pub Byron Center, MI

No reviews yet

8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW

Byron Center, MI 49315

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Classic Burger
Olive Burger

Starters

Cheese Only Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Breaded provolone and mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with ranch dressing or marinara

Chips & Cheese

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla chips served with our fresh homemade salsa

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00
Homemade Potato Skins

$9.00

Fresh cut potatoes, loaded with shredded cheese, bacon and scallions. Served with sour cream

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef or chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapenos and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fresh cut hand battered onion rings

Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Fries seasoned with a garlic and Parmesan sauce. Served with garlic mayo

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Pretzel bites tossed with garlic butter. Served with queso

Quesadillas

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheese, green peppers amd onions. Served with salsa and sour cream

Queso Blanco Dip

$8.00

Garnished with tomatoes and scallions. Served with tortilla chips

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.00

Crispy egg rolls stuffed with smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapen?o jack cheese, red peppers and spinach. Served with ranch dressing

Street Corn Dip

$10.00
Waffle Fry Nachos

$13.00

Crispy waffle fries, smothered in queso blanco cheese, topped with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes and scallions. Served with ranch dressing

Soup & Salads

Avocado Cobb Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens topped with avocado, bacon crumbles, egg, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a sliced baguette.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and shredded Parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons. Served with a sliced baguette.

Chicken Chili

$4.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cucumbers, and croutons. Served with a sliced baguette.

Heritage Salad

$13.00

Santa Fe Salad

$13.00

Soup & Salad

$9.00

House salad served with a cup of soup

Wings & Things

House Made Chicken Bites

$11.00

(8 bites breaded) Hand tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Fresh Traditional Wings

$11.00

6 Wings (naked) or Hand tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Wraps

Made with 12” flour tortilla and served with house-made pepper & garlic chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Club Wrap

$12.00

A combination of bacon, ham, turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce,

Heritage Wrap

$14.00

Santa Fe Wrap

$14.00

Sandwiches

All items are served with Homemade Pepper & Garlic Chips. Substitute Homemade Onion Rings for $1.99 or Fries for $.99.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$14.00

Byron Club

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo with choice of toasted bread

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00
French Dip

$13.00

Roast beef, topped with Swiss cheese, on an Italian bun. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.

Philly Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Grilled roast beef, onions, green peppers and melted cheese blend on an Italian bun. Served with Au Jus

Reuben

$12.00

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing served on marble rye

Burgers

Avocado Burger

$15.00

Half pound burger, queso blanco, bacon, avocado, pico

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$15.00

Half pound burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, house-made onion ring and bourbon sauce

Classic Burger

$13.00

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served on a brioche bun or everything brioche.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Half pound burger patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Olive Burger

$14.00

Half pound burger patty topped with olive sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.00

All pizzas come with cheese. Gluten free 10" pizza crust is available.

12" Pizza

$11.00

All pizzas come with cheese. Gluten free 10" pizza crust is available.

16" Pizza

$13.00

All pizzas come with cheese. Gluten free 10" pizza crust is available.

Cheesy Breadsticks

$10.00

Served with pizza sauce.

Breadsticks

$8.00

Covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with our pizza sauce

10" All Meat

$15.00

Pizza sauce, mozarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ sauce, mozarella cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion

10" Supreme

$15.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, green pepper, onions, mushrooms

10" Veggie

$14.00

Onion, mushroom, green peppers, tomato and green olives.

12" All Meat

$17.00

Pizza sauce, mozarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

BBQ sauce, mozarella cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion

12" Supreme

$17.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, green pepper, onions, mushrooms

12" Veggie

$16.00

Onion, mushroom, green peppers, tomato and green olives.

16" All Meat

$19.00

Pizza sauce, mozarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

16" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ sauce, mozarella cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion

16" Supreme

$19.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, green pepper, onions, mushrooms

16" Veggie

$18.00

Onion, mushroom, green peppers, tomato and green olives.

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Fish 1 Piece

$16.00

Battered or broiled 3 oz cod fillets, seasoned with lemon pepper and paprika

Fish 2 Piece

$19.00

Battered or broiled 3 oz cod fillets, seasoned with lemon pepper and paprika

Grilled Chicken 1 Breast

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast

Grilled Chicken 2 Breasts

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast

Penne & Meat Sauce

$15.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Pasta

$16.00

Sheppards Pie

$13.00

Smothered Chicken 1 Breast

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, bacon and Swiss cheese.

Smothered Chicken 2 Breasts

$20.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, bacon and Swiss cheese.

Three Cheese Penne

$15.00

Sides

Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.49

Side Broccoli

$3.59

Side Caesar Salad

$4.49

Side Fries

$2.49

Side House Made Chips

$1.99

Side House Made Onion Rings

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Side Parmesan Fries

$3.99

Side Seasonal Veg

$3.49

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59

Side Waffle Fries

$3.49

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.49

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid Applesauce

$1.99

Kid GoGurt

$1.99

Beer

All Day IPA

$4.00

Bean Flicker

$5.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$5.00

Bells Light Hearted

$4.00

Blakes Flannel

$5.00

Blakes Pear

$5.00Out of stock

Blakes Triple Jam

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Bud Lt Seltzer Berry

$5.00

Bud Lt Seltzer Cherry

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$4.00

Fruit Smash

$5.00

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Guava

$5.00

High Noon Kiwi

$5.00

High Noon Lime

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Labatt

$3.00

Labatt Lite

$3.00

Labatt NA

$3.00

Long Drink

$4.50

Long Drink Cran

$4.50

Long Drink Zero

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Lemonade

$2.75

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Nutri Pineapple

$5.00

Oberon

$4.00

PBR

$2.00

Redds Apple

$4.00

Rubaeus

$5.00

Run Wild NA

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Truly Strawberry

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Ruby Red

$5.00

Redd's 4 Pack (16oz)

$5.00

Coors Light 8 pack (16oz)

$8.25

Miller Lite 8 Pack (16oz)

$8.25

Long Drink 6 Pack (12oz)

$11.75

Bell's Light Hearted 12 Pack (12oz)

$19.50

White Claw 6 Pack (12oz)

$10.00

White Claw 12 Pack (12oz)

$18.50

Heini 0.0 12 Pack (12oz)

$17.25

Corona 12 Pack (12oz)

$17.50

Athletic Run WIld 12 Pack (12oz)

$18.50

Founder's All Day 15 Pack (12oz)

$19.50

NA Beverages

Aquafina

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Life Water

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Kids Soft Drink

$1.50

Straw Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut

$4.00

Red Bull Red

$4.00

Red Bull Regular

$4.00

Red Bull S.F.

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Wine by the Bottle

Btl Albertoni Cabernet

$20.00

Btl Albertoni Chardonnay

$20.00

Btl Albertoni Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Btl Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Btl Casal Garcia Rose

$24.00

Btl Champagne

$18.00

Btl Havens Court Merlot

$20.00

Btl Havens Court Pinot Noir

$20.00

Btl Julian Late Harvest Riesling

$20.00

Btl Kendall Jakson Reserve Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Mondavi Cabernet

$32.00Out of stock

Btl Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Features

Feature Drink

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
84th Street Pub & Grille has been in operation since September of 2010. We are locally owned by Dan Pfeiffer, a Byron Center native. Dan’s love for his hometown is what made him want to own a restaurant in Byron Center. He wanted to provide jobs, a fun atmosphere, and a place for friends to gather right in his hometown. We have a newly built 47 foot long bar in a freshly renovated restaurant. We are constantly bringing in new beer selections from local Michigan Breweries to keep our draft list fresh. We’re the perfect place for a family outing, a quick lunch, a post-game meal, or a fun night out! We are directly across the street from the Tanger outlet mall. So shop til’ you drop, and then drop in for a bite!

8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

