850 Degrees Pizzeria 3455 Lake Shore Blvd W
3455 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Etobicoke, CN M8W 1N2
850 Degrees Online Menu
Starters (850 Online)
- AntiPasto$19.95
Ontario prosciutto, hot salami, buffalo brie, rapini, roasted artichoke, Goats cheese mozzarella, mixed olives and tomato jam with focaccia bread.
- Caesar Salad Large$13.25
- Caesar Salad Small$9.00
- Caprese Salad small$14.95
Ontario mozzarella cheese , figs, tomatoes, drizzled with a olive oil& balsamic glaze.
- Dough Balls$5.95
Our classic, homemade pizza dough kissed with rosemary, olive oil, and salt, and cooked to perfection - served with our classic tomato sauce
- Focaccia Bread$4.50
- Garlic Bread$3.95
A selection of four Canadian cheeses with both quince and fig preserve and crispy focaccia bread.
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.50
Hot pizza bread fresh from the oven with extra cheese
- Goat Cheese Salad Large$14.25
- Goat Cheese salad small$12.95
- Meatballs$12.95
Handmade pork and beef meatballs in a tomato sauce served with pizza bread on the side
- Rapini & Polenta Large$15.95
Oven charred rapini and quinoa polenta, served with either wild mushroom or wild boar sausage.
- Rapini & Polenta Small$12.95
Oven charred rapini and quinoa polenta, served with either wild mushroom or wild boar sausage.
- Salad 850 Large$12.95
- Salad 850 Small$9.00
- Vegan Meatballs$12.95
Chickpea & mushroom meatballs served with Mediterranean quinoa.
- Zucchini Bites$12.95
Grated zucchini with garlic, herbs and parmesan cheese served with our signature tomato sauce.
Pizza (850 Online)
- Pizza of the Month Feb 2024$21.95
Thinly sliced capocollo cooked on a base of smooth tomato sauce, intertwined with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. This is enhanced by adding oven-roasted garlic, giving a subtle depth of flavour. We then add our mild chili honey, offering a hint of sweetness with a gentle spice.
- Bloor by the Park$18.95
Tomato sauce, fior di latte cheese, beef pepperoni, crispy thick-cut bacon & fresh cremini mushrooms
- Calzone$19.50
Ham, wild mushrooms, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, cooked in our folded dough
- Canuck$17.95
Pepperoni, fior di latte cheese & tomato sauce
- Dave Bolland$17.95
CALABRESE SALAMI, FIOR DI LATTE CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE.
- Grand River$19.95
Spicy calabrese salami, local ham, wild boar sausage, pork pepperoni , Niagara prosciutto fior dil latte cheese & tomato sauce
- Group of 7$18.95
Goat cheese, fresh tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, parmesan cheese & fior di latte cheese
- Longbranch$18.95
Fresh spinach, eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, fior di latte cheese & tomato sauce
- Lord Stanley$18.95
Ham, cremini mushrooms, artichoke, kalamatta olives, fior di latte cheese & tomato sauce.
- Mikmaq$20.95
Marinated smoked salmon, hydroponic Ontario arugula, capers & fior di latte cheese
- Muskoka$19.95
Ontario Wild boar sausage, sautéed rapini & fior di latte cheese served with/without spicy bomba sauce
- Rocket$19.95
Niagara prosciutto, hydroponic Ontario arugula, parmesan cheese, fior di latte cheese & tomato
- Shinny$18.95
A selection of fresh wild mushrooms, fior di latte cheese & tomato sauce
- St Johns$16.95
Ontario Fior di Latte cheese, tomato sauce and fresh basil
- Superman$18.95
Spinach, pepperoni, kalamata olives, fior di latte cheese & tomato sauce
- Toonie$19.50
A base of basil pesto with Chicken, Wild Mushroom and Mozzarella with a stuffed crust of ricotta cheese.
- Vancouver$19.25
Vegan black truffle cheese and vegan mozzarella cheese, eggplant, spicy maple syrup and potato slices. Don’t want it vegan substitute for regular mozzarella.
- Vegan Muskoka$21.95
Dairy Free Mozzarella cheese with beyond meat sausage and with spicy garlic rapini
Pasta (850 Online)
- Pasta of the Month Feb 2024$21.95
A velvety risotto made with creamy spinach and arborio rice, complemented by crispy prosciutto and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.
- Gnocchi al Pomodoro$17.95
FRESH GNOCCHI PASTA IN A HOMEMADE TOMATO SAUCE SERVED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND LOCALLY SOURCED BASIL
- Pappardelle Di Funghi$19.95
Pappardelle with wild mushrooms, in a truffle cream sauce with Parmesan.
- Pasta Di Polpette$18.95
Fresh rigatoni & hand-made pork and beef meatballs in a tomato sauce served with parmesan cheese.
- Tortellini con pancetta$19.95
Ricotta filled tortellini in a creamy wild mushroom crispy and bacon sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$17.95
Penne pasta with vodka infused tomato-cream sauce, served with parmesan cheese.Additional option of chicken or prosciutto $3.50
Main Salad (850 Online)
- Avocado & Tomato Salad$18.95
Vine cherry tomatoes, capers, arugula, kalamata olives, red onions and fresella served with sliced sweet corn and a fig balsamic vinaigrette
- Warm Chicken Salad$19.95
MIXED LEAF, ARUGULA WITH AVOCADO, TOASTED SEEDS, SHREDDED CARROT, CHERRY TOMATOES & WARM PESTO CHICKEN DRESSED WITH A BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
- Wild Mushroom Salad$18.95
- Caprese Salad Large$19.95
Ontario mozzarella cheese , figs, tomatoes and focaccia bread, drizzled with a olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Dessert (850 Online)
- Chocolate Cake$6.95
Decadent chocolate fudge cake
- Tiramisu$6.95
Savoradi biscuits soaked in coffee, covered in mascarpone and chocolate
- Mini cookies & cream cheesecake$7.95
2 delicious mini cookies and cream CheeseCakes
- Cannoli$7.95
Locally made fresh cannolis by Holy Cannoli!! Chocolate Chip, Lemon or Cappuccino flavoured. Please choose two. If you’d like two of the same flavour please leave a note .
- Cheesecake with strawberry coulis$7.95
A slice of cheesecake with a house made strawberry coulis.
Soft Drink (850 Online)
Beer/Cider (850 Online)
- Amber Ale Broadhead$6.95
- Juniors British Mild$5.95
- Lakeshore Lager Stonehooker$6.95
Created for 850 Degrees This European style lager is thrist quenching, refreshing and comes crisp, clean with a hint of citrus.
- Marco Polo Pilsner$6.95
- Mr. Oktober$6.95
Mr. Oktober Festbier is a smooth and clean, pale German lager with moderate malt flavour and light hop character. Showcasing elegant German malt flavours like bread crusts, honey, graham cracker, and lightly floral Tettnanger hops, with easy spice and citrus notes.
- Neipa$6.95
Pours straw in colour and intentionally hazy with big tropical and citrus aromas, giving way to bright stone fruit flavours and an incredibly juicy mouth feel.
- Nut Brown Ale$8.95
- Pina Power$5.95
- Radial IPA Stonehooker$6.95
Created for 850 Degrees this balanced bitter IPA with citrus, pine will greet you with every sip. Radial Railway line spanned Lakeshore from the Humber to the Credit almost a century ago. Today it would connect Stonehooker Brewing with 850 Pizzeria,
- Shiny Apple Cider$6.95
- Shiny Peach Cider$6.95
- Tangerine IPA Broadhead$6.95
Bottle (850 Online)
- Cabernet Franc Stone Eagle BTL$95.00
The perfect expression of the 2017 vintage. Significant crop thinning and a long warm fall translated into pronounced flavour and concentration. This wine has an enticing nose of ripe blackberries and black currants, tomato leaf, roasted red pepper, mushroom tapenade and red peppercorn. The wonderful combination of rich flavour and texture. The fruit is perfectly balanced with the herb and spice notes. Undertones of tea leaves and dried herbs add another layer of flavour.
- Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$68.00
The inviting colour sets the tone for the enticing nose of wild strawberry, cinnamon, cigar box and dark chocolate. The palate is rich and luscious, with deep generous flavours of blackberries, ripe strawberry, toasted oak and licorice. It shows an exceptional balanceof flavour, supple tannin and complementing texture.
- Chardonnay BTL$39.00
The 2018 Signature has almost a vanilla-liqueured cherry syrup feel, with lovely, sinewy fruit coulis flavours finishing 13 49 long, lean, and flinty-stony.
- Eleventh Post BTL$49.00
Aromatics of black cherries and currants, plums, tobacco, leather, forest floor and chocolate are evident. The palate echoes the nose, as the pronounced flavours integrate perfectly with round tannins and balancing acidity. A long, complicated finish completes the tasting experience, as this elegant wine continues to show its nuances as it lingers on the palate.
- Margo BTL$49.00
Aromatics of fresh red berries, fruit sauce and rhubarb with a refreshing zest. Continuing to the palate, the fruit mélange is enhanced by a welcomed perception of dryness hints of bell pepper & fresh herbs
- Merlot Stratus BTL$48.00
- Pinot Grigio BTL$34.00
Straw yellow in colour with greenish hues. It is a lighter bodied wine. Fresh fragrance of delicate white flowers followed by crisp, refreshing flavours of Granny Smith apple, and hints of Meyer lemon. Its crisp acidity balances well with the soft character to create a pleasantly easy to drink wine.
- Pinot Noir BTL$48.00
- Riesling Two Sisters BTL$52.00
- Sauvignon Blanc BLT$49.00
The layered 2017 vintage brings together the best of Old and New World Sauvignon Blanc styles. Wet stone with intense aromatics of citrus, fresh-cut herbs and touches of grapefruit. Our wine delivers an impressive combination of juicy tropical fruit tones and refreshing minerality.
850 Dressing & Dips
850 Dressing & Dips (250 Ml Jars)
- 850's Chilli Oil$9.95
Feeling a little chilli this winter? Heat things up with our spicy oil!!!
- 850's Hot Sauce$9.95
A mix of ghost peppers and habaneros. Not for the faint hearted!!
- 850's House Dressing$9.95
Our twist on a ranch dressing. Try it today!!!Ingredients: mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, flat parsley, salt, pepper, mustard, white wine vinegar
- 850 Balsamic Dressing$9.95
Our take on a traditional balsamic dressing.Ingredients: olive oil, red onion, balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, pepper
- 850's Caesar Dressing$9.95
Enjoy our famous homemade Caesar dressing at home!! Ingredients: mayonnaise, anchovy, capers, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt, and black pepper
- 850's Hot Caesar Dressing$9.95
Our house made vegan spicy Caesar dressing! Great tossed in a salad or as a crust dip!
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Opened in January 2014 in the Longbranch neighbourhood, our commitment is to use only the highest quality ingredients, sourced locally and from Canada whenever possible. Our pizza is crafted from a slow-rising dough and baked in a stone-fired oven at 850°F, resulting in a unique flavour and texture. The long proving period and high oven temperature locks in the dough's moisture and flavor, creating a true Canadian Original. In addition to our delicious pizza, we also proudly serve only local beer and wine, with new options highlighted on a monthly basis.
