Restaurant info

Opened in January 2014 in the Longbranch neighbourhood, our commitment is to use only the highest quality ingredients, sourced locally and from Canada whenever possible. Our pizza is crafted from a slow-rising dough and baked in a stone-fired oven at 850°F, resulting in a unique flavour and texture. The long proving period and high oven temperature locks in the dough's moisture and flavor, creating a true Canadian Original. In addition to our delicious pizza, we also proudly serve only local beer and wine, with new options highlighted on a monthly basis.

Website