850 To Go 2581 Mcclain St

No reviews yet

2581 Mcclain St

Cottondale, FL 32431

Infused Red Bulls

Hurricane

$4.50+

Strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, lime

Mystic Monday

$4.50+

Blackberry, blue raspberry, kiwi

Shark Bite

$4.50+

Blue raspberry, coconut, lime, with pomegranate drizzle

Eyes Open

$4.50+

Strawberry, peach, coconut

Midnight

Midnight

$4.50+

Blackberry Pomegranate

Peach

$4.50+

Peach

Gulf Breeze

$4.50+

Strawberry, Kiwi, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon

Space Cadet

$4.50+

Blackberry, raspberry, almond

Bubbalicious

$4.50+

Banana, strawberry, vanilla

Dino Drink

$4.50+

Blue Raspberry, strawberry, white chocolate with almond drizzle

Dragon King

$4.50+

Raspberry, Blue Raspberry with blackberry drizzle

Luck of the Irish

$4.50+

Coconut, lime, creme de menthe

Sunrise

$4.50+

Peach, passionfruit with blackberry blue raspberry drizzle

Jungle Juice

$4.50+

Strawberry, banana, Orange

Freedom

$4.50+

Vanilla with blue raspberry and raspberry drizzle

Star Fish

$4.50+

Strawberry, lime, passion fruit

Gem Berry

$4.50+

Blackberry, vanilla, raspberry

Gummy Bear

$4.50+

Kiwi, lime, white chocolate

The Luau

$4.50+

Banana, orange, peach, strawberry

Category 5

$4.50+

Orange, passionfruit, pomegranate

Eagle Eye

$4.50+

Raspberry coconut

Marmalade

$4.50+

Strawberry, orange, grapefruit

OG Gummy Bear

$4.50+

Pomegranate, passionfruit, watermelon, grapefruit

Palm Beach

$4.50+

Pomegranate, peach

Tropical Twist

$4.50+

Pomegranate, passionfruit, lime

Passion Water

$4.50+

Passionfruit, watermelon

Peach Ring

$4.50+

White chocolate, passionfruit with peach drizzle

Pink Flamingo

$4.50+

Peach, strawberry, white chocolate

Sunset

$4.50+

Blackberry, peach, grapefruit

'Merica

$4.50+

Raspberry, blue raspberry, white chocolate

Rocky Road

$4.50+

Blackberry, peach, coconut, orange

Star Gazin'

$4.50+

Blue Raspberry, blackberry

Stop Light

$4.50+

Pomegranate, passionfruit, kiwi

Sweet Sunrise

$4.50+

Peach, passionfruit, orange, banana

GA. FL. Line

$4.50+

orange, peach

Tricky Trio

$4.50+

Almond, orange, pomegranate

Smoothies

Aloha Pineapple

$5.00+

Bananas, Strawberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Pineapple Juice, Plain Nonfat Frozen yogurt.

Strawberry Peach

$5.00+

Peach. strawberry. lemonade and lime sherbet

Pineapple Punch

$5.00+

Banana, strawberry, pineapple juice, pineapple sherbet, plain frozen yogurt

Blended Berry

$5.00+

Blueberries, strawberries, mixed berry juice and unsweetened soy milk

Banana Berry

$5.00+

Banana, blueberry, apple juice, strawberry juice, vanilla frozen yogurt and raspberry sherbet

Peach Passion

$5.00+

Peach, strawberry, passionfruit juice, mango juice, orange sherbet

Mega Mango

$5.00+

Mangos, strawberries, orange juice and pineapple juice

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$5.00+

Orange juice, soy milk, vanilla nonfat frozen yogurt, orange sherbet

Pomberry

Pomberry

$5.00+

Blueberry, strawberry, mixed berry juice, pomegranate juice and raspberry sherbet

Peach Mango

$5.00+

Mango, peach, strawberry, apple juice, peach juice and strawberry juice

Acai Super Antioxidant

$5.00+

blueberry, strawberry, acai juice, lime sherbet, raspberry sherbet, soy milk

Apples & Greens

$5.00+

mango, peach, apple juice, green vegetable juice blend, strawberry juice

Peach Pleasure

$5.00+

banana, peach, peach juice, orange sherbet

Pomegranate Paradise

$5.00+

mango, peach, strawberry, pomegranate juice

Protein Berry

$5.00+

banana, strawberry, soy milk, vanilla whey protein powder

Strawberry Raspberry Banana

$5.00+

banana, raspberry, strawberry, apple juice, strawberry juice, soy milk

Blue Gummy Bear

$5.00+

Blueberry, raspberry juice, soy milk, orange sherbet, pineapple sherbet, raspberry sherbet,

Fruity Pebbles

$5.00+

soy milk, lime sherbet, orange sherbet, pineapple sherbet, raspberry sherbet,

Snow Cones

The Finest shaved ice you can find! Try mixing any combo of our flavors and top it of with something sweet!

Cherry

$4.00

Blue Raspberry

$4.00

Grape

$4.00

Tigers Blood

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Pina Colada

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Banana

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Bubble Gum

$4.00
Tropical drinks like you've never experienced before. Whether you are a local Floridian, or a vacationer looking to spice up your trip; you're sure to enjoy a taste of our flavor variety. Going out on the town? Get a Rebel or a shave ice with your choice of flavor to liven up the night! Just got off the water? Cool off with a freshly blended, locally grown, fruit smoothie.

2581 Mcclain St, Cottondale, FL 32431

