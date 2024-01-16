This restaurant does not have any images
American, Traditional, Hot Dogs, Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, Nachos
85 Bar West
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your favorite Waukee Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant
Location
432 E Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263