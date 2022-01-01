Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

0013 - Fullerton

No reviews yet

535 N. Commonwealth Ave

Fullerton, CA 92831

Popular Items

Deluxe Strawberry Cream | 8" Cake
85°C Coffee
Sea Salt Caramel Coffee

Enter your phone# associated with your Rewards account in the comments, then add to cart.

Enter phone # for Rewards App Here

Enter your info here to earn points on this order.

Full Cakes

Black Forest | 8" Cake

$31.00

Chocolate sponge cake with sweet cherries, fresh cream, and decorative chocolate shavings on top.

Classic Tiramisu | 8" Cake

$33.00

A traditional Italian dessert layered with mascarpone cheese and coffee flavored lady fingers. Decorated with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, macaron, and coffee flakes.

Coffee Creme Brulee | 8" Cake

$32.00

A classic coffee chiffon cake with a touch of sea salt, and decorated with fine coffee flakes.

Deluxe Chocolate Mousse | 8" Cake

$32.00

Chocolate mousse and chocolate chiffon cake covered with cocoa powder. Decorated with strawberries and chocolate shavings.

Deluxe Strawberry Cream | 8" Cake

$32.00

Strawberry chiffon cake layered with strawberry mousse and vanilla creme brulee. It is decorated with fresh cream, strawberries, and strawberry chocolate shavings.

Mango Brulee | 8" Cake

$32.00

Vanilla sponge cake layered with vanilla brulee and mango mousse. Decorated with fresh mango, strawberries, chocolate, and mango cream.

Red Velvet | 8" Cake

$31.00

Traditional red velvet 3-layered cake with vanilla cream cheese and red velvet crumbs. Decorated with strawberries, blueberries, and white chocolate shavings.

Strawberry Chocolate Mousse | 8" Cake

$31.00

Three layers of chocolate chiffon cake, one layer of chocolate ganache, and one layer of strawberry mousse mixed with strawberry puree. Decorated with coconut powder, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and white chocolate shavings.

Strawberry Mousse | 8" Cake

$33.00

Light, vanilla sponge cake layered with a strawberry mousse filling and topped with a strawberry jam gelatin layer. Topped with fresh fruit, fresh cream, white chocolate, and a macaron.

Souffle Cheesecake | 6" Cake

$5.85Out of stock

New fluffy Japanese cheesecake with a light, airy, and balanced sweetness that provides perfect taste and texture of the French Souffles.

Cake Slices

Black Forest | Slice

$3.20

Chocolate sponge cake with sweet cherries, fresh cream, and decorative chocolate shavings on top.

Blueberry Cheesecake | Slice

$3.00

Creamy cheesecake and blueberry swirls based on a cookie crumble bottom.

Coffee Brulee | Slice

$3.20

A classic coffee chiffon cake with a touch of sea salt, and decorated with fine coffee flakes.

Deluxe Chocolate Mousse | Slice

$3.20

Chocolate mousse and chocolate chiffon cake covered with cocoa powder.

Deluxe Strawberry Cream | Slice

$3.20

Strawberry chiffon cake layered with strawberry mousse and vanilla creme brulee. It is decorated with fresh cream, strawberry, and strawberry chocolate shaving.

Mango Brulee | Slice

$3.20

Vanilla sponge cake layered with vanilla brulee, mango mousse topped with a raspberry.

Red Velvet | Slice

$3.20

Traditional red velvet 3-layered cake with vanilla cream cheese and red velvet crumbs.

Strawberry Chocolate Mousse | Slice

$3.20

Three layers of chocolate chiffon cake, one layer of chocolate ganache, and one layer of strawberry mousse mixed with strawberry puree. Decorated with coconut powder, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and white chocolate shavings.

Strawberry Mousse | Slice

$3.30

Light, vanilla sponge cake layered with a strawberry mousse filling and topped with a strawberry jam gelatin layer. Topped with fresh fruit, fresh cream, white chocolate, and a macaron.

Tiramisu | Slice

$3.20

A traditional Italian dessert layered with mascarpone cheese and coffee flavored lady fingers.

Specialty Cakes

Chocolate Cookie Crumble | Full Month

$17.00Out of stock

Chocolate mousse cake topped with Oreo cookie crumbs, chocolate pieces, fresh cream, and strawberries.

Cream Cheesecake | Full Month

$16.00Out of stock

85°C style cheesecake with raisins and coconut shavings. It is decorated with varieties of fresh fruits.

Strawberry Tiramisu | Full Month

$17.00Out of stock

This traditional tiramisu is layered with strawberry flavored lady fingers, strawberry mousse, and topped with fresh strawberries.

Individual Desserts

Mango Panna Cotta Cup

$5.10Out of stock

An Italian style dessert mango flavored panna cotta. Topped with fresh mango.

Royal Chocolate Cup

$5.10Out of stock

Chocolate mousse cup with red cherries and chocolate chiffon cake inside, decorated with Ferrero Rocher.

Assorted Pastries

85°C Egg Tart

$1.80

A Portuguese flaky puff egg tart filled with rich egg custard.

85°C Egg Tart Set (6 pc)

$10.00

A set of 6 of our house EggTarts (Portuguese flaky puff egg tart filled with rich egg custard.)

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Deliciously made, soft & smooth muffins filled with blueberries.

Caramel Pudding

$3.60Out of stock

Delicious egg pudding with sweet caramel sauce inside.

Cheese Bites

$4.20Out of stock

Nine pieces of bite-size cheesecake.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.10Out of stock

The classic chewy cookie with an indulging taste of chocolate chips.

Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin

$2.50

Deliciously made of crunchy almond dices and soft & smooth of the chocolate muffins filled with chocolate hazelnut spreads.

Chocolate Sponge Roll

$2.95

Chocolate flavored sponge roll with fresh cream.

Coconut Custard Roll

$2.95

Vanilla flavored sponge roll filled with fresh cream and vanilla custard, surrounded by coconut shavings.

Coconut Raisin Tart

$2.00

Delicious coconut cake with the raisin on a golden crispy buttery crust.

Coconut Snow Cubes

$3.10Out of stock

A sweet delicious coconut milk dessert coated with coconut shavings.

Fudge Nut Brownie Cookie

$1.10

Soft and chewy fudge cookie with walnuts inside.

Honey Cake

$1.95

Rich moist honey sponge cake in a single serving travel convenient size.

Hokkaido Cheese Tart

$2.00Out of stock

Crispy almond tart with distinct cream cheese filling.

Lemon Mini Cakes

$3.45Out of stock

Soft and moist lemon flavored mini sponge cakes.

Milk Flaky Pastry

$1.35

Delicious flaky puff pastry with milk butter filling inside.

Pineapple Cake

$2.20

A traditional Taiwanese pastry with crumbly crust with chewy sweet pineapple filling.

Strawberry Cream Square

$3.20Out of stock

Vanilla chiffon cake with strawberry & double cream filling and topped with slices of the fresh strawberries.

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.10

A chewy cookie with melty white chocolates and macadamias.

Bottled Drinks

85C Coffee

$7.60

Our house blend coffee is made by using Guatemalan coffee beans for a smooth and rich taste. We pair our 85C Coffee with our blend of sugar and non-dairy creamer to create a deliciously balanced flavor. For the best results, pour over ice and enjoy. Drink within two days from the purchase date. *INCLUDE CRV $0.10 bottled tax - CA *INCLUDE OR $0.10 bottled tax -Portland

Milk Tea

$7.45

Our Milk Tea is made using our popular Black Tea and infusing it with sugar and non-dairy creamer for a sweet and creamy yet light bodied tea. For the best results, pour over ice and enjoy. Drink within two days from the purchase date. *INCLUDE CRV $0.10 bottled tax - CA *INCLUDE OR $0.10 bottled tax -Portland

Thai Tea

$7.60

85ºC Thai Tea is brewed in house daily and delicately layered with sweet milk and complementary spices to create a perfectly blended, creamy beverage. Pour over ice for best results. Drink within two days from the purchase date. *INCLUDE CRV $0.10 bottled tax - CA *INCLUDE OR $0.10 bottled tax -Portland

Sea Salt Series

Sea Salt Black Tea

$3.45

Black tea with sea salt whipped cream.

Sea Salt Caramel Coffee

$4.10

Sweetened Americano with sea salt whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Sea Salt Chocolate Milk Tea

$3.75

85°C classic milk tea mixed with rich chocolate sauce, then layered with sea salt cream, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips

Sea Salt Coffee

$3.70

Sweetened Americano with sea salt whipped cream.

Sea Salt Oolong Milk Tea

$3.45

Our flowery Oolong tea with 85 °C sea salt cream.

Sea Salt Strawberry Green Tea

$4.35

Light and refreshing jasmine green tea mixed with fresh sweet strawberry chunks and our classic sea salt cream.

Espresso Drinks

85°C Coffee

$3.35

85°C signature coffee made with espresso shots with cream and sugar.

Americano

$3.00

Espresso based black coffee.

Cafe Latte

$3.50

Espresso with steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso with steamed milk, caramel sauce, and vanilla syrup.

Hazelnut Latte

$3.75

Espresso with steamed milk and hazelnut syrup.

Mocha

$3.75

Espresso shots with milk and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Latte

$3.75

Espresso with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.10

Strong and rich espresso beverage made with condensed milk mix and espresso shots LARGE ICED ONLY

Teas

Black Tea

$2.75

Premium black tea.

Boba Milk Tea

$3.60

Black tea with non-dairy creamer and boba.

Caramel Milk Tea

$3.50

Black tea with non-dairy creamer and caramel sauce.

Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea (L)

$4.35

Our Classic Milk Tea refreshed with accents of juicy strawberries. Start your spring with a creamy and fruity sip.

Grapefruit Green Tea

$3.25

Jasmine green tea with grapefruit syrup.

Green Milk Tea

$3.25

Jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer.

Milk Tea

$3.25

Black tea with non-dairy creamer.

Oolong Milk Tea

$3.25

Our flowery Oolong Tea with 85 °C non-diary creamer.

Oolong Tea

$2.75

A fresh and flowery variety of Oolong tea.

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$3.25

Jasmine green tea with passion fruit syrup.

Peach Green Tea

$3.25

Jasmine green tea with peach puree.

Pudding Milk Tea

$3.50

85ºC signature milk tea with egg pudding and brown sugar.

Rose Milk Tea

$3.50

Black tea with non-dairy creamer and rose syrup.

Thai Tea

$3.85

Classic Thai Tea topped with a delicate layer of house-made creamy sweet milk. Iced large only.

Zebra Oolong Milk Tea

$3.85

Our Oolong Milk Tea with Boba and Konjac Pearl.

Smoothies and Slushies

Caramel Coffee Smoothie

$4.95

Freshly pulled espresso shots blended with caramel sauce, ice cream mix, and ice, then topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce drizzle. Iced large only.

Frozen Marble Taro Smoothie

$4.95

Taro powder blended with ice cream mix. Iced large only.

Mango Peach Smoothie

$4.95

Made with mango chunks, mango syrup, peach puree, and whole milk. Iced large only.

Mango Slush

$4.95

Made with mango chunks and mango syrup. Select Locations only. Iced large only.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Made with strawberry puree, banana puree, and ice cream mix. Iced large only.

Specialty Beverages

Classic Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot chocolate with whipped cream. Hot medium only.

Strawberry De Leche

$4.35

Cold and refreshing drink combining the sweetness of strawberries and cream.

Taro Latte

$3.50

Taro powder with steamed milk. Hot medium only.

Tiger Boba Latte

$3.75

Milk with boba and brown sugar.

Box Set

85°C Classics 10-Piece Box Set

$19.00

10 of the best of 85°C. (Selection dependent on item availability. Sample Box: 2x Milk Pudding, 1 Brioche, 1 Marble Taro, 2x Choco Bun, 2x Berrytale, 2x Chocolate Chip Cookie. Unavailable items will be replaced with equal or greater value item.)

85°C Savory 5-Piece Box Set

$10.00

5 of our top-selling savory breads. (Selection dependent on item availability. Sample Box: Potato Croquette, Cheese Dog, Garlic Cheese, Ham & Cheese, Bacon & Cheese. Unavailable items will be replaced with equal or greater value item.)

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

535 N. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

