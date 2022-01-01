- Home
- /
- Richardson
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- 0204 - TX-Richardson
0204 - TX-Richardson
No reviews yet
400 N Greenville Ave. #9
Richardson, TX 75081
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Enter your phone# associated with your Rewards account in the comments, then add to cart.
Full Cakes
Black Forest | 8" Cake
Chocolate sponge cake with sweet cherries, fresh cream, and decorative chocolate shavings on top.
Classic Tiramisu | 8" Cake
A traditional Italian dessert layered with mascarpone cheese and coffee flavored lady fingers. Decorated with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, macaron, and coffee flakes.
Coffee Creme Brulee | 8" Cake
A classic coffee chiffon cake with a touch of sea salt, and decorated with fine coffee flakes.
Deluxe Chocolate Mousse | 8" Cake
Chocolate mousse and chocolate chiffon cake covered with cocoa powder. Decorated with strawberries and chocolate shavings.
Deluxe Strawberry Cream | 8" Cake
Strawberry chiffon cake layered with strawberry mousse and vanilla creme brulee. It is decorated with fresh cream, strawberries, and strawberry chocolate shavings.
Mango Brulee | 8" Cake
Vanilla sponge cake layered with vanilla brulee and mango mousse. Decorated with fresh mango, strawberries, chocolate, and mango cream.
Red Velvet | 8" Cake
Traditional red velvet 3-layered cake with vanilla cream cheese and red velvet crumbs. Decorated with strawberries, blueberries, and white chocolate shavings.
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse | 8" Cake
Three layers of chocolate chiffon cake, one layer of chocolate ganache, and one layer of strawberry mousse mixed with strawberry puree. Decorated with coconut powder, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and white chocolate shavings.
Strawberry Mousse | 8" Cake
Light, vanilla sponge cake layered with a strawberry mousse filling and topped with a strawberry jam gelatin layer. Topped with fresh fruit, fresh cream, white chocolate, and a macaron.
Souffle Cheesecake | 6" Cake
New fluffy Japanese cheesecake with a light, airy, and balanced sweetness that provides perfect taste and texture of the French Souffles.
Cake Slices
Black Forest | Slice
Chocolate sponge cake with sweet cherries, fresh cream, and decorative chocolate shavings on top.
Blueberry Cheesecake | Slice
Creamy cheesecake and blueberry swirls based on a cookie crumble bottom.
Coffee Brulee | Slice
A classic coffee chiffon cake with a touch of sea salt, and decorated with fine coffee flakes.
Deluxe Chocolate Mousse | Slice
Chocolate mousse and chocolate chiffon cake covered with cocoa powder.
Deluxe Strawberry Cream | Slice
Strawberry chiffon cake layered with strawberry mousse and vanilla creme brulee. It is decorated with fresh cream, strawberry, and strawberry chocolate shaving.
Mango Brulee | Slice
Vanilla sponge cake layered with vanilla brulee, mango mousse topped with a raspberry.
Red Velvet | Slice
Traditional red velvet 3-layered cake with vanilla cream cheese and red velvet crumbs.
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse | Slice
Three layers of chocolate chiffon cake, one layer of chocolate ganache, and one layer of strawberry mousse mixed with strawberry puree. Decorated with coconut powder, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and white chocolate shavings.
Strawberry Mousse | Slice
Light, vanilla sponge cake layered with a strawberry mousse filling and topped with a strawberry jam gelatin layer. Topped with fresh fruit, fresh cream, white chocolate, and a macaron.
Tiramisu | Slice
A traditional Italian dessert layered with mascarpone cheese and coffee flavored lady fingers.
Specialty Cakes
Chocolate Cookie Crumble | Full Month
Chocolate mousse cake topped with Oreo cookie crumbs, chocolate pieces, fresh cream, and strawberries.
Cream Cheesecake | Full Month
85°C style cheesecake with raisins and coconut shavings. It is decorated with varieties of fresh fruits.
Strawberry Tiramisu | Full Month
This traditional tiramisu is layered with strawberry flavored lady fingers, strawberry mousse, and topped with fresh strawberries.
Individual Desserts
Assorted Pastries
85°C Egg Tart
A Portuguese flaky puff egg tart filled with rich egg custard.
85°C Egg Tart Set (6 pc)
A set of 6 of our house EggTarts (Portuguese flaky puff egg tart filled with rich egg custard.)
Blueberry Muffin
Deliciously made, soft & smooth muffins filled with blueberries.
Caramel Pudding
Delicious egg pudding with sweet caramel sauce inside.
Cheese Bites
Nine pieces of bite-size cheesecake.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
The classic chewy cookie with an indulging taste of chocolate chips.
Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin
Deliciously made of crunchy almond dices and soft & smooth of the chocolate muffins filled with chocolate hazelnut spreads.
Chocolate Sponge Roll
Chocolate flavored sponge roll with fresh cream.
Coconut Custard Roll
Vanilla flavored sponge roll filled with fresh cream and vanilla custard, surrounded by coconut shavings.
Coconut Raisin Tart
Delicious coconut cake with the raisin on a golden crispy buttery crust.
Coconut Snow Cubes
A sweet delicious coconut milk dessert coated with coconut shavings.
Fudge Nut Brownie Cookie
Soft and chewy fudge cookie with walnuts inside.
Honey Cake
Rich moist honey sponge cake in a single serving travel convenient size.
Hokkaido Cheese Tart
Crispy almond tart with distinct cream cheese filling.
Lemon Mini Cakes
Soft and moist lemon flavored mini sponge cakes.
Milk Flaky Pastry
Delicious flaky puff pastry with milk butter filling inside.
Pineapple Cake
A traditional Taiwanese pastry with crumbly crust with chewy sweet pineapple filling.
Strawberry Cream Square
Vanilla chiffon cake with strawberry & double cream filling and topped with slices of the fresh strawberries.
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
A chewy cookie with melty white chocolates and macadamias.
Bottled Drinks
85C Coffee
Our house blend coffee is made by using Guatemalan coffee beans for a smooth and rich taste. We pair our 85C Coffee with our blend of sugar and non-dairy creamer to create a deliciously balanced flavor. For the best results, pour over ice and enjoy. Drink within two days from the purchase date. *INCLUDE CRV $0.10 bottled tax - CA *INCLUDE OR $0.10 bottled tax -Portland
Milk Tea
Our Milk Tea is made using our popular Black Tea and infusing it with sugar and non-dairy creamer for a sweet and creamy yet light bodied tea. For the best results, pour over ice and enjoy. Drink within two days from the purchase date. *INCLUDE CRV $0.10 bottled tax - CA *INCLUDE OR $0.10 bottled tax -Portland
Thai Tea
85ºC Thai Tea is brewed in house daily and delicately layered with sweet milk and complementary spices to create a perfectly blended, creamy beverage. Pour over ice for best results. Drink within two days from the purchase date. *INCLUDE CRV $0.10 bottled tax - CA *INCLUDE OR $0.10 bottled tax -Portland
Sea Salt Series
Sea Salt Black Tea
Black tea with sea salt whipped cream.
Sea Salt Caramel Coffee
Sweetened Americano with sea salt whipped cream and caramel sauce.
Sea Salt Chocolate Milk Tea
85°C classic milk tea mixed with rich chocolate sauce, then layered with sea salt cream, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips
Sea Salt Coffee
Sweetened Americano with sea salt whipped cream.
Sea Salt Oolong Milk Tea
Our flowery Oolong tea with 85 °C sea salt cream.
Sea Salt Strawberry Green Tea
Light and refreshing jasmine green tea mixed with fresh sweet strawberry chunks and our classic sea salt cream.
Espresso Drinks
85°C Coffee
85°C signature coffee made with espresso shots with cream and sugar.
Americano
Espresso based black coffee.
Cafe Latte
Espresso with steamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso with steamed milk, caramel sauce, and vanilla syrup.
Hazelnut Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and hazelnut syrup.
Mocha
Espresso shots with milk and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Vietnamese Coffee
Strong and rich espresso beverage made with condensed milk mix and espresso shots LARGE ICED ONLY
Teas
Black Tea
Premium black tea.
Boba Milk Tea
Black tea with non-dairy creamer and boba.
Caramel Milk Tea
Black tea with non-dairy creamer and caramel sauce.
Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea (L)
Our Classic Milk Tea refreshed with accents of juicy strawberries. Start your spring with a creamy and fruity sip.
Grapefruit Green Tea
Jasmine green tea with grapefruit syrup.
Green Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer.
Milk Tea
Black tea with non-dairy creamer.
Oolong Milk Tea
Our flowery Oolong Tea with 85 °C non-diary creamer.
Oolong Tea
A fresh and flowery variety of Oolong tea.
Passion Fruit Green Tea
Jasmine green tea with passion fruit syrup.
Peach Green Tea
Jasmine green tea with peach puree.
Pudding Milk Tea
85ºC signature milk tea with egg pudding and brown sugar.
Rose Milk Tea
Black tea with non-dairy creamer and rose syrup.
Thai Tea
Classic Thai Tea topped with a delicate layer of house-made creamy sweet milk. Iced large only.
Zebra Oolong Milk Tea
Our Oolong Milk Tea with Boba and Konjac Pearl.
Smoothies and Slushies
Caramel Coffee Smoothie
Freshly pulled espresso shots blended with caramel sauce, ice cream mix, and ice, then topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce drizzle. Iced large only.
Frozen Marble Taro Smoothie
Taro powder blended with ice cream mix. Iced large only.
Mango Peach Smoothie
Made with mango chunks, mango syrup, peach puree, and whole milk. Iced large only.
Mango Slush
Made with mango chunks and mango syrup. Select Locations only. Iced large only.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Made with strawberry puree, banana puree, and ice cream mix. Iced large only.
Specialty Beverages
Box Set
85°C Classics 10-Piece Box Set
10 of the best of 85°C. (Selection dependent on item availability. Sample Box: 2x Milk Pudding, 1 Brioche, 1 Marble Taro, 2x Choco Bun, 2x Berrytale, 2x Chocolate Chip Cookie. Unavailable items will be replaced with equal or greater value item.)
85°C Savory 5-Piece Box Set
5 of our top-selling savory breads. (Selection dependent on item availability. Sample Box: Potato Croquette, Cheese Dog, Garlic Cheese, Ham & Cheese, Bacon & Cheese. Unavailable items will be replaced with equal or greater value item.)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
400 N Greenville Ave. #9, Richardson, TX 75081