Restaurant header imageView gallery

86 This!

review star

No reviews yet

125 main street

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yam I Am
Boss Hog
B.Y.O. Burrito

Burritos

Boss Hog

$13.00

chipotle pulled pork, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, chipotle creme, cheddar/jack

Rockabilly

$12.50

chipotle and citrus pushed chicken, black beans, rice, "Brazilian" chimichurri (a red pepper and red wine based tomato salsa w/ oregano and smoked paprika), chipotle creme, cheddar/jack

Yam I Am

$12.50

roasted spicy sweet potato, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle creme, cheddar/jack

CBGB

$13.00

roasted chicken breast, greens, house jalapeno hot sauce, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, chipotle creme, cheddar/jack

B.Y.O. Burrito

$7.50

all burritos start with your choice of tortilla (white, spinach, or sundried tomato) filled with black beans, seasoned jasmine rice, pico de gallo, cheddar/jack blend, and house chipotle creme

Wraps

Flaming Lip

$13.50

cold roasted chicken breast, pickled onion, carrot, cucumber, greens, scallion-peanut-cilantro medley, house peanut sauce, mayo

Old School

$12.00

classic chicken salad made with red onion, celery, dried cranberries, mayo, and tarragon; with mayo and greens; *the chicken salad is premixed--individual components cannot be omitted, sorry!

Skank'in Pickle

$13.00

beech wood ham, provolone, dill pickles pepperoncini, tomato, greens, mayo, dijon

The Dandy

$12.50

grilled roast beef, cheddar/jack, pico de gallo, jalepeno hot sauce, greens, mayo

The Clash

$12.50

roast beef, roasted onions, cheddar, greens, horseradish mayo

O-Men

$12.50

roasted chicken breast, house made BBQ sauce, slaw, cheddar, greens, mayo

Turkey Driver

$13.00

smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone, greens, mayo

Mountain Goat

$11.50

black bean hummus, quinoa, crunchy vegetables (carrots, cucumbers, zucchini), feta, kalamata olives, greens, herb vinaigrette

Beet Knick

$11.50

red beets, crunchy vegetables (carrots, cucumbers, zucchini), walnuts, feta, greens, creamy dill dressing

Kids Wrap

$1.50

Soups

Spitting Venom

$7.50+

house made chili, w/ ground beef, andouille sausage, a medley of beans, and aromatics; served w/ cheese and side of chips

Soup dert jour

$7.50+Out of stock

Moroccan veggie chili, served with tortilla chips [vegan, GF]

Salads

Green Mind

$8.00+

mixed greens with zucchini, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and herb vinaigrette; add cold chicken breast for $3.00

Cardini

$12.00

our take on a Caesar salad, with mixed greens, house made dressing, fire roasted red bell peppers, parmesan, and croutons; add cold chicken breast for $4.00

Nachos

B.Y.O. Nacho

$11.00

all nachos start with yellow corn tortilla chips, cheddar/jack blend, pico de gallo, and house chipotle creme

Kids Nacho

$9.25

just chips and cheese

Sides

Black Bean Hummus and Chips

$8.50

Pico de Gallo and Chips

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans (together)

$6.00

House Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Side Pulled Pork 8 oz

$8.00

Side Pushed Chicken 8 oz

$8.00

Chips

Fox Family Plain

$2.50

Fox Family Wicked Hot BBQ

$2.50

Fox Family Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$1.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock

Molasses

$2.50

Chunky Peanut Butter

$2.50Out of stock

Water

Poland Spring Flat

$2.50

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.65

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.65

Boxed Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling (250 mL)

$2.85

San Pellegrino Sparkling (500 mL)

$3.85

Soda

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.85

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.85

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.85

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.65

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.65

Maine Root Sarsaparilla

$3.65

Coke (20oz)

$2.85

Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.85

Glass Bottled Coke (12oz)

$3.85

Moxie (12oz can)

$2.50

Iced Tea / Lemonade

Maine Root Lemonade

$3.85Out of stock

Honest Tea Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.85

Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$2.85

Honest Tea Half Tea & Half Lemonade

$2.85

Kombucha

Brew Dr. Clear Mind

$5.50

Brew Dr. Ginger Turmeric

$5.50

Brew Dr. Island Mango

$5.50

Beer ***must accompany a food order; valid photo ID required at pickup***

Allagash White 16oz

$8.00

Baxter Coastal Haze IPA

$5.00

Fogtown: Maine Coast Session IPA 16oz

$8.00

Fogtown: Night Nurse - American Stout 16oz

$8.00

PBR 16oz

$3.50

UFF Wild Fermented Blueberry Cidah

$6.50Out of stock

UFF Wild Fermented Supa Dry Cidah

$6.50

Cushnoc Kresge Kolsch 16 oz

$8.75

Funky Bow Panama Red 16 oz

$8.50

Baxter Stowaway

$5.00Out of stock

Wine ***must accompany a food order; valid photo ID required at pickup***

Hogwash Sparkling Rose (250 ml can)

$7.00

Hogwash Rose (250 ml can)

$7.00

The Pinot Project Pinot Grigio (250 ml can)

$8.00

The Pinot Project Pinot Noir (250 ml can)

$8.50

Branch & Vine Sparkling Cider Wine (Fog Town) can

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for takeout or dine in. Outside seating open, weather permitting. Mon-Fri: 11am-8pm, Sat: 11am-4pm, Sun: Closed

Website

Location

125 main street, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery
86 This! image
86 This! image
86 This! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
orange star4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Flexit Cafe - 142 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
142 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Fogtown Brewing Company - Ellsworth - 25 Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 Pine Street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Finn's Irish Pub
orange star4.6 • 829
156 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Airline Brewing - 173 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
173 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Wicked Munchies on High Street.
orange star4.8 • 311
151 High St #1 Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ellsworth

Finn's Irish Pub
orange star4.6 • 829
156 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
orange star4.2 • 366
253 High Street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Wicked Munchies on High Street.
orange star4.8 • 311
151 High St #1 Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
orange star4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
The Beacon Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 85
997 Bar Harbor Rd Trenton, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellsworth
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston