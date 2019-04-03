Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Steakhouses

86 West

No reviews yet

86 W State St

Doyletown, PA 18901

Order Again

Popular Items

Apple Crunch Salad
Spicy Tuna
Godzilla Roll

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$13.50

Boneless Sesame Teriyaki Wings

$13.50

Boneless Honey BBQ

$14.00

Calamari

$15.00

Kung Fu Cauliflower

$11.00

Classic Edamame

$9.50

Filet Mozzarella

$18.50

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$15.50

Short Rib Macaroni & Cheese

$19.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.00

Pork Pot Stickers

$12.50

Wok-Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.50

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

Bone-In Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Bone-In Sesame Teriyaki Wings

$14.00

Bone-In Honey BBQ Wings

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Chef's Soup Creation Of The Day - Bowl

$6.50

Seafood Bisque - Bowl

$7.50

The 86 Salad

$11.00

Apple Crunch Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Steak Salad

$19.00

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Focaccia

$17.50

Margherita Focaccia

$17.50

Truffle Mushroom Focaccia

$17.50

Short Rib Focaccia

$17.50

Tacos

Alambres Tacos

$16.50

Chicken Tacos

$15.50

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

86 West Cheeseburger

$15.00

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Classic Cheesesteak

$14.50

Kobe Burger

$18.00

West Coast Chicken

$13.50

Short Rib Sliders

$17.00

86 West Breakfast

$15.00

Entrees

8oz Filet

$45.00

Ale Battered Fish & Chips

$18.50

New York Strip

$38.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$23.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Party Dessert

$8.00

Party Entree

$25.00

Christine Luncheon Party

$32.00

Christine Dessert

$8.00

Pad Thai

$24.00

Pam Seared Bronzino

$35.00

Honey Miso-Glazed Salmon

$33.00

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

House Rolls

California Roll

$11.50

Philly Roll

$12.50

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$12.50

Shrimp Tempura

$12.50

Spicy Crab Roll

$12.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.50

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$12.50

Spicy Tuna

$12.50

Tuna Roll

$12.50

Vegetarian Roll

$10.50

Yellowtail & Green Onion

$12.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.75

House Roll Platter

$45.00

Signature Rolls

86 West Roll

$16.50

Butterfly Roll

$20.00

Godzilla Roll

$22.00

Kickin Crunch Roll

$16.50

Lobster Blast

$19.50

Out Of Control Roll

$17.50

Tuna Crunch

$16.50

Vegas Roll

$15.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Sub Soy Paper

$1.00

Shrimp Mango Roll

$17.50

Sushi & Sashimi

ADD Side of Rice

$5.00

Ebi Shrimp Sashimi (5)

$11.50

Ebi Shrimp Sushi (5)

$11.50

Hamachi Sashimi (5)

$11.50

Hamachi Sushi (5)

$11.50

Salmon Sashimi (5)

$11.50

Atlantic Salmon Sushi (5)

$11.50

Tuna Sashimi (5)

$12.50

Tuna Sushi (5)

$12.50

Sushi Platter

$24.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.50

Side Of Sushi Rice

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.50

Regular Fries

$5.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Of Pico

$1.00

Side Of Guac

$1.50

Garlic Spinach

$5.50

Broccoli

$5.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Small Sd Brussel Spourts

$3.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Bread

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Sliders

$7.00

Cocktails

Holiday Mule

$10.00

Nooner

$12.00

Caramel Apple

$12.00

Legent Berry Smash

$13.00

Flirtini

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

Cacao Espresso

$12.00

Godzilla Tea

$12.00

Franks Knight House

$12.00

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

French Martini

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

L I T

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Watermelon Tini

$12.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Premium Shot

$9.00

$5 Shot

$5.00

Orange Crush

$13.00

Sangriera

$12.00

Apero Spritz

$12.00

Wine

Dona Paula Malbec

$12.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$10.00

Lyric Pinot Noir

$10.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$12.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$11.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$12.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Pio Pinot Grigio

$11.00

J Lohr Reisling

$11.00

Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Proverb Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Canyon Road White Zinf

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Wycliff Brut Glass

$9.00

Kier Royal

$10.00

Belini

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.50

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
86 West is a Doylestown Restaurant and Bar that offers a chic, downtown nightclub environment right here in downtown Doylestown. In season, 86 West has outdoor seating and bar. 86 West is serving up sushi, sashimi, and small plates in the tapas tradition. Enjoy a fine selection of creative and intriguing culinary creations. Share refreshing food and drinks at any one of our bars while enjoying the fabulous new décor. The perfect blend of friends, music, special events and occassions make 86 West the perfect place for life extraordinaire.

86 W State St, Doyletown, PA 18901

