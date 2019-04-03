Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Steakhouses
86 West
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
86 West is a Doylestown Restaurant and Bar that offers a chic, downtown nightclub environment right here in downtown Doylestown. In season, 86 West has outdoor seating and bar. 86 West is serving up sushi, sashimi, and small plates in the tapas tradition. Enjoy a fine selection of creative and intriguing culinary creations. Share refreshing food and drinks at any one of our bars while enjoying the fabulous new décor. The perfect blend of friends, music, special events and occassions make 86 West the perfect place for life extraordinaire.
Location
86 W State St, Doyletown, PA 18901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Relic On State - 101 South State Street
No Reviews
101 South State Street Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurant
Planchette Bistro and Creperie - 95 east butler ave
No Reviews
95 east butler ave Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Doyletown
The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street
4.3 • 1,293
18 west state street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurant