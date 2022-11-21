Restaurant header imageView gallery

88Eatts

review star

No reviews yet

-150 ball rd

St Leonard, MD 20685

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

Honey O'Bay chicken biscuit

Honey O'Bay chicken biscuit

$12.00

Crispy chicken served on a butter milk biscuit with our honey o'bay sauce

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Butterflied shrimp

Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$15.00

load fries with 6oz of crab

The Ultimate

The Ultimate

$25.00

shrimp po boy with crab fries

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 chicken tenders and fires and a drink

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Juicy tender steak with lettuce tomatoes onions and cheese

Chicken tacos

Chicken tacos

$15.00

slow cooked chicken with chili onions and tomatoes

Shrimp tacos

Shrimp tacos

$15.00

Perfectly seasoned shrimp with slaw and cilantro

Grilled Salmon With Couscous

Grilled Salmon With Couscous

$14.00

grilled salmon coated in delicious garlic sauce

Fajita Salad with Steak

Fajita Salad with Steak

$13.00Out of stock

sautéed steak red cabbage Brussels sprouts ball peppers

Shrimp scampi

Shrimp scampi

$14.00

Drinks

$3.00

Drinks

$2.00

Drinks

$1.00

Steak and cheese

$15.00

Chicken wings

$15.00

Chicken wings

$12.00

Italian sausage

$12.00

Wings bbq

$15.00

Wings obay

$15.00

Shrimp po boy salad

$15.00

Lunch Items

Honey O'Bay chicken biscuit

$8.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

our delish butter milk butterflied shrimp with our seafood sauces lattes and tomatoes .

Crab Fries

$15.00

The Ultimate

$25.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Chicken taocs

$15.00

Shrimp and crab tacos

$15.00

Grilled Salmon With Cousecous

$15.00

Fajita Salad with Steak

$14.00

Fries

$5.00

Shrimp po boy

$10.00

Fried oreos

$9.00

Funnel cakes

$9.00

Italian sausage

$7.00

Wings Buffalo

$8.00

Wings obay

$8.00

Wings bbq

$8.00

Shrimp po boy salad

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come get a teste !

Location

-150 ball rd, St Leonard, MD 20685

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick Wood Fired Bistro - 60 Sherry Ln
orange starNo Reviews
60 Sherry Ln Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,004
27130 S Sandgates Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Moo's Corner
orange star4.6 • 161
3915 Hallowing Point Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Buckets Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 253
12020 Rousby Hall Rd Lusby, MD 20657
View restaurantnext
Stoney's Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
896 Costley Way Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Map
More near St Leonard
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solomons
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Leonardtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston